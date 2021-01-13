On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 4 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Coll. of Charleston 3 1 .750 5 6 .455
Hofstra 2 2 .500 6 5 .545
Delaware 1 2 .333 3 5 .375
William & Mary 1 2 .333 3 5 .375
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Drexel 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
James Madison 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Rice 3 1 .750 9 3 .750
Old Dominion 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Louisiana Tech 2 2 .500 9 4 .692
W. Kentucky 2 2 .500 9 4 .692
FIU 2 2 .500 8 4 .667
UTEP 2 2 .500 6 4 .600
Marshall 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Charlotte 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
North Texas 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Middle Tennessee 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
Southern Miss. 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
UTSA 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
FAU 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Thursday’s Games

FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Old Dominion at Rice, 3 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 8 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Milwaukee 4 1 .800 5 2 .714
Wright St. 6 2 .750 8 3 .727
Robert Morris 2 1 .667 3 3 .500
N. Kentucky 3 3 .500 5 6 .455
Ill.-Chicago 2 2 .500 5 4 .556
Youngstown St. 3 5 .375 7 5 .583
Fort Wayne 3 5 .375 4 5 .444
Green Bay 3 5 .375 3 9 .250
Oakland 3 5 .375 3 12 .200
IUPUI 0 4 .000 1 4 .200
Detroit 0 4 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 4 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 5 3 .625 5 4 .556
Marist 4 4 .500 6 4 .600
Niagara 4 4 .500 5 5 .500
St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Rider 3 5 .375 3 8 .273
Manhattan 2 4 .333 3 4 .429
Fairfield 2 6 .250 2 11 .154

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Manhattan, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 6 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Bowling Green 5 1 .833 9 3 .750
Buffalo 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Ball St. 3 2 .600 5 5 .500
Ohio 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Kent St. 2 2 .500 5 3 .625
Akron 2 2 .500 4 3 .571
Miami (Ohio) 1 2 .333 4 4 .500
E. Michigan 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Cent. Michigan 1 4 .200 5 7 .417
W. Michigan 1 4 .200 2 8 .200
N. Illinois 1 5 .167 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 85, W. Michigan 69

N. Illinois 67, Akron 65

Kent St. 94, Cent. Michigan 85

Ball St. 88, Bowling Green 64

Ohio 78, Miami (Ohio) 61

Toledo 96, E. Michigan 63

Thursday’s Games

Calvin at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Coppin St. 2 0 1.000 3 8 .273
Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Morgan St. 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Norfolk St. 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 2 .000 0 7 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

NC Wesleyan at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Missouri St. 5 1 .833 8 1 .889
Loyola of Chicago 3 1 .750 8 3 .727
Evansville 4 2 .667 6 6 .500
Bradley 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
N. Iowa 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Illinois St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400
Indiana St. 1 5 .167 4 7 .364
Valparaiso 0 2 .000 3 7 .300

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 7 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Utah St. 6 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Colorado St. 5 1 .833 8 2 .800
San Diego St. 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
Fresno St. 3 3 .500 5 3 .625
Nevada 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
Wyoming 1 2 .333 7 3 .700
Air Force 1 5 .167 3 7 .300
New Mexico 0 6 .000 3 6 .333
UNLV 0 2 .000 2 6 .250
San Jose St. 0 6 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

UNLV 95, Saint Katherine 34

Wednesday’s Games

New Mexico at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 5 1 .833 9 2 .818
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
Sacred Heart 3 3 .500 3 4 .429
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
CCSU 2 4 .333 2 7 .222
Mount St. Mary’s 1 2 .333 2 5 .286
Wagner 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 3 .000 1 6 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.

Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.

LIU at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 6 0 1.000 12 1 .923
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Morehead St. 4 2 .667 7 6 .538
Austin Peay 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
Jacksonville St. 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
E. Illinois 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 3 7 .300
Murray St. 1 4 .200 4 6 .400
UT Martin 1 4 .200 3 6 .333
Tennessee St. 1 4 .200 2 6 .250
Tennessee Tech 1 5 .167 1 12 .077

___

Tuesday’s Games

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.

Austin Peay at UT Martin, ppd.

