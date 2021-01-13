On Air: What's Working in Washington
By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 6 4 .600
UMBC 5 1 .833 9 2 .818
Vermont 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
Hartford 5 3 .625 8 5 .615
NJIT 3 3 .500 4 4 .500
New Hampshire 3 3 .500 4 5 .444
Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 4 8 .333
Maine 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
Albany (NY) 1 3 .250 1 5 .167
Binghamton 1 7 .125 1 10 .091

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 5 1 .833 10 1 .909
Tulsa 4 1 .800 7 3 .700
Wichita St. 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Memphis 2 1 .667 6 4 .600
SMU 3 2 .600 7 2 .778
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
UCF 1 2 .333 3 3 .500
East Carolina 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Tulane 1 3 .250 6 3 .667
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 7 .300
Temple 0 3 .000 1 3 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina at Cincinnati, ppd.

Tulsa at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UCF at Temple, Noon

Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Richmond 3 1 .750 9 3 .750
St. Bonaventure 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
VCU 2 1 .667 9 3 .750
UMass 2 1 .667 3 3 .500
George Washington 2 1 .667 3 7 .300
Davidson 3 2 .600 7 5 .583
Rhode Island 3 2 .600 6 6 .500
Dayton 2 2 .500 6 3 .667
Duquesne 2 2 .500 3 3 .500
La Salle 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
George Mason 1 3 .250 5 5 .500
Fordham 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Joseph’s 0 4 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson 80, Saint Joseph’s 66

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 2 p.m.

VCU at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Dayton, 7 p.m.

La Salle at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Davidson at Saint Louis, ppd.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Virginia 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Virginia Tech 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Clemson 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
Duke 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Pittsburgh 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
Georgia Tech 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
North Carolina 3 2 .600 8 4 .667
NC State 2 2 .500 6 3 .667
Florida St. 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Syracuse 1 2 .333 7 3 .700
Miami 1 5 .167 5 6 .455
Boston College 1 5 .167 3 9 .250
Wake Forest 0 3 .000 3 3 .500
Notre Dame 0 4 .000 3 7 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College 84, Miami 62

Virginia Tech 74, Duke 67

North Carolina 81, Syracuse 75

Clemson at Syracuse, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Notre Dame at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.

NC State at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ppd.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Jacksonville 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Lipscomb 3 1 .750 8 6 .571
North Alabama 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Stetson 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
North Florida 1 1 .500 3 9 .250
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Kennesaw St. 0 4 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 4 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Texas 4 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Kansas 4 2 .667 10 3 .769
Texas Tech 3 2 .600 10 3 .769
Oklahoma St. 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Oklahoma 3 3 .500 7 4 .636
West Virginia 2 3 .400 9 4 .692
TCU 2 4 .333 9 5 .643
Kansas St. 1 4 .200 5 8 .385
Iowa St. 0 5 .000 2 7 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma 82, TCU 46

Oklahoma St. 75, Kansas 70

West Virginia at Baylor, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas St., ppd.

Texas Tech at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Creighton 6 1 .857 10 2 .833
UConn 4 1 .800 7 1 .875
Seton Hall 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
Xavier 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
Marquette 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
Providence 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
St. John’s 2 5 .286 7 6 .538
Butler 2 5 .286 3 7 .300
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 8 .273
DePaul 0 4 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s 69, Butler 57

Marquette 79, Providence 69

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Xavier, ppd.

DePaul at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Villanova at UConn, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Utah 4 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Montana St. 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Idaho St. 3 1 .750 6 5 .545
Weber St. 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
N. Arizona 2 3 .400 3 8 .273
N. Colorado 2 4 .333 5 6 .455
Montana 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
Idaho 0 6 .000 0 9 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 8 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Radford 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
UNC-Asheville 4 2 .667 5 6 .455
Hampton 4 4 .500 5 8 .385
SC-Upstate 3 3 .500 3 9 .250
Presbyterian 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Campbell 2 4 .333 6 7 .462
Gardner-Webb 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
Longwood 2 6 .250 3 11 .214
High Point 1 3 .250 3 6 .333
Charleston Southern 0 6 .000 1 9 .100

___

Thursday’s Games

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4 p.m.

Hampton at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 6 p.m.

Hampton at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 6 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Iowa 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Illinois 5 2 .714 9 4 .692
Wisconsin 4 2 .667 10 3 .769
Ohio St. 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Indiana 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
Purdue 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
Northwestern 3 3 .500 6 4 .600
Minnesota 3 4 .429 10 4 .714
Rutgers 3 4 .429 7 4 .636
Michigan St. 2 4 .333 8 4 .667
Maryland 2 5 .286 7 6 .538
Penn St. 0 3 .000 3 4 .429
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan 77, Wisconsin 54

Rutgers at Penn St., ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
CS Bakersfield 3 1 .750 7 4 .636
UC Santa Barbara 2 2 .500 6 3 .667
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 4 .429
Hawaii 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
UC Riverside 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 2 .000 2 6 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 67, UC Riverside 62, OT

Friday’s Games

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

