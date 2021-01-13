All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMBC
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|2
|.818
|Vermont
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|Hartford
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|5
|.615
|NJIT
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|New Hampshire
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|8
|.333
|Maine
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|5
|.167
|Binghamton
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|10
|.091
___
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|1
|.909
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|3
|.700
|Wichita St.
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|SMU
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|2
|.778
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|3
|.500
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Tulane
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|3
|.667
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
|Temple
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
East Carolina at Cincinnati, ppd.
Tulsa at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UCF at Temple, Noon
Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.
SMU at Memphis, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|1
|.800
|VCU
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|UMass
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|3
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|7
|.300
|Davidson
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|5
|.583
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|6
|.500
|Dayton
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Duquesne
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|George Mason
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|5
|.500
|Fordham
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Tuesday’s Games
Davidson 80, Saint Joseph’s 66
Wednesday’s Games
St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 2 p.m.
VCU at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Dayton, 7 p.m.
La Salle at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at UMass, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Davidson at Saint Louis, ppd.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Virginia
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Virginia Tech
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Clemson
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|1
|.900
|Duke
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|4
|.667
|NC State
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|3
|.700
|Miami
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|6
|.455
|Boston College
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|9
|.250
|Wake Forest
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Tuesday’s Games
Boston College 84, Miami 62
Virginia Tech 74, Duke 67
North Carolina 81, Syracuse 75
Clemson at Syracuse, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Notre Dame at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.
NC State at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ppd.
Louisville at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Lipscomb
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|6
|.571
|North Alabama
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Stetson
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|North Florida
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|3
|.769
|Texas Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|3
|.769
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|4
|.692
|TCU
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Kansas St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|8
|.385
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma 82, TCU 46
Oklahoma St. 75, Kansas 70
West Virginia at Baylor, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa St. at Kansas St., ppd.
Texas Tech at Texas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Creighton
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|2
|.833
|UConn
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|1
|.875
|Seton Hall
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|Marquette
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Providence
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|St. John’s
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|6
|.538
|Butler
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|7
|.300
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|DePaul
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
St. John’s 69, Butler 57
Marquette 79, Providence 69
Wednesday’s Games
Villanova at Xavier, ppd.
DePaul at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Villanova at UConn, ppd.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Idaho St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|5
|.545
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|8
|.273
|N. Colorado
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|Montana
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|6
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|8
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|6
|.455
|Hampton
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|SC-Upstate
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Campbell
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Longwood
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|11
|.214
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Thursday’s Games
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4 p.m.
Hampton at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Longwood at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 6 p.m.
Hampton at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Longwood at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Illinois
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|4
|.692
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|3
|.769
|Ohio St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Purdue
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Northwestern
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|4
|.714
|Rutgers
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|4
|.636
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Maryland
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|6
|.538
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Michigan 77, Wisconsin 54
Rutgers at Penn St., ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Northwestern at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Cal 67, UC Riverside 62, OT
Friday’s Games
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
