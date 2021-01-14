All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|4
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|6
|.455
|Hofstra
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Delaware
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|5
|.375
|William & Mary
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|5
|.375
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday’s Games
Hofstra at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Drexel, 1 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.
James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
Hofstra at Delaware, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Drexel, 1 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Rice
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Old Dominion
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|W. Kentucky
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|UTEP
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|North Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|FIU
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|5
|.615
|FAU
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|UTSA
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
Thursday’s Games
FAU 81, FIU 79
Friday’s Games
Old Dominion at Rice, 3 p.m.
UAB at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at Rice, 2 p.m.
UAB at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
FIU at FAU, 4 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Marshall, 2 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Milwaukee
|4
|1
|.800
|5
|2
|.714
|Wright St.
|6
|2
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|Robert Morris
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Youngstown St.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|5
|.583
|Fort Wayne
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|5
|.444
|Green Bay
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|9
|.250
|Oakland
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|12
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Friday’s Games
IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 6 p.m.
IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|4
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|4
|.556
|Marist
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Niagara
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Rider
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|8
|.273
|Manhattan
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Fairfield
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|11
|.154
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Manhattan, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 5 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.
Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Niagara at Manhattan, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 5 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.
Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Iona, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Bowling Green
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|3
|.750
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|5
|.500
|Ohio
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Akron
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|4
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
|W. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Illinois
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|9
|.182
Thursday’s Games
E. Michigan 67, Calvin 56
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, Noon
N. Illinois at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Toledo at Akron, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Norfolk St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
Saturday’s Games
SC State at NC Central, ppd.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
SC State at NC Central, ppd.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|1
|.889
|Loyola of Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|Evansville
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Iowa
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|6
|.400
|Indiana St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|7
|.364
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Saturday’s Games
Evansville at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.
N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Drake at Missouri St., ppd.
Evansville at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.
N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Utah St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Colorado St.
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|2
|.818
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|3
|.750
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Nevada
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Wyoming
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|4
|.636
|Air Force
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|7
|.300
|New Mexico
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UNLV
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|San Jose St.
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Thursday’s Games
Utah St. 57, San Diego St. 45
Colorado St. 90, San Jose St. 57
Friday’s Games
Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego St. at Utah St., 1:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Air Force, 4 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fresno St. at Nevada, 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|4
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|CCSU
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|8
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|5
|.167
Thursday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.
Mount St. Mary’s 77, Merrimack 57
Sacred Heart 65, CCSU 48
St. Francis (Pa.) 89, Bryant 82
LIU 77, Wagner 66
Friday’s Games
Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.
LIU at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|6
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|E. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|7
|.300
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|7
|.222
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|13
|.071
Thursday’s Games
E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.
Belmont 88, Tennessee Tech 67
Jacksonville St. 65, Tennessee St. 64
Morehead St. 87, E. Illinois 61
Austin Peay at UT Martin, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Belmont at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 5 p.m.
Murray St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, ppd.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
