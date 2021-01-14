On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 4 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Coll. of Charleston 3 1 .750 5 6 .455
Hofstra 2 2 .500 6 5 .545
Delaware 1 2 .333 3 5 .375
William & Mary 1 2 .333 3 5 .375
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Drexel 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
James Madison 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Hofstra at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 1 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.

James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 1 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Rice 3 1 .750 9 3 .750
Old Dominion 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Louisiana Tech 2 2 .500 9 4 .692
W. Kentucky 2 2 .500 9 4 .692
UTEP 2 2 .500 6 4 .600
Marshall 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Charlotte 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
North Texas 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Middle Tennessee 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
FIU 2 3 .400 8 5 .615
FAU 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
Southern Miss. 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
UTSA 1 3 .250 5 6 .455

___

Thursday’s Games

FAU 81, FIU 79

Friday’s Games

Old Dominion at Rice, 3 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FIU at FAU, 4 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 8 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Milwaukee 4 1 .800 5 2 .714
Wright St. 6 2 .750 8 3 .727
Robert Morris 2 1 .667 3 3 .500
N. Kentucky 3 3 .500 5 6 .455
Ill.-Chicago 2 2 .500 5 4 .556
Youngstown St. 3 5 .375 7 5 .583
Fort Wayne 3 5 .375 4 5 .444
Green Bay 3 5 .375 3 9 .250
Oakland 3 5 .375 3 12 .200
IUPUI 0 4 .000 1 4 .200
Detroit 0 4 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 4 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 5 3 .625 5 4 .556
Marist 4 4 .500 6 4 .600
Niagara 4 4 .500 5 5 .500
St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Rider 3 5 .375 3 8 .273
Manhattan 2 4 .333 3 4 .429
Fairfield 2 6 .250 2 11 .154

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Manhattan, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Manhattan, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 6 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Bowling Green 5 1 .833 9 3 .750
Buffalo 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Ball St. 3 2 .600 5 5 .500
Ohio 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Kent St. 2 2 .500 5 3 .625
Akron 2 2 .500 4 3 .571
Miami (Ohio) 1 2 .333 4 4 .500
E. Michigan 1 3 .250 4 4 .500
Cent. Michigan 1 4 .200 5 7 .417
W. Michigan 1 4 .200 2 8 .200
N. Illinois 1 5 .167 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Michigan 67, Calvin 56

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, Noon

N. Illinois at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Toledo at Akron, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Coppin St. 2 0 1.000 3 8 .273
Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Morgan St. 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Norfolk St. 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 2 .000 0 7 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Missouri St. 5 1 .833 8 1 .889
Loyola of Chicago 3 1 .750 8 3 .727
Evansville 4 2 .667 6 6 .500
Bradley 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
N. Iowa 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Illinois St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400
Indiana St. 1 5 .167 4 7 .364
Valparaiso 0 2 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Drake at Missouri St., ppd.

Evansville at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 8 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Utah St. 7 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Colorado St. 6 1 .857 9 2 .818
San Diego St. 3 2 .600 9 3 .750
Fresno St. 3 3 .500 5 3 .625
Nevada 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
Wyoming 1 3 .250 7 4 .636
Air Force 1 5 .167 3 7 .300
New Mexico 0 6 .000 4 6 .400
UNLV 0 2 .000 2 6 .250
San Jose St. 0 7 .000 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. 57, San Diego St. 45

Colorado St. 90, San Jose St. 57

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Utah St., 1:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 5 2 .714 9 3 .750
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
Sacred Heart 4 3 .571 4 4 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 2 2 .500 3 5 .375
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
CCSU 2 5 .286 2 8 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 3 .250 2 6 .250
Wagner 1 4 .200 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.

Mount St. Mary’s 77, Merrimack 57

Sacred Heart 65, CCSU 48

St. Francis (Pa.) 89, Bryant 82

LIU 77, Wagner 66

Friday’s Games

Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.

LIU at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 7 0 1.000 13 1 .929
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Morehead St. 5 2 .714 8 6 .571
Jacksonville St. 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Austin Peay 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
E. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 7 .417
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 3 7 .300
Murray St. 1 4 .200 4 6 .400
UT Martin 1 4 .200 3 6 .333
Tennessee St. 1 5 .167 2 7 .222
Tennessee Tech 1 6 .143 1 13 .071

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.

Belmont 88, Tennessee Tech 67

Jacksonville St. 65, Tennessee St. 64

Morehead St. 87, E. Illinois 61

Austin Peay at UT Martin, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, ppd.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.

