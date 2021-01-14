All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Northeastern 4 0 1.000 5 5 .500 Coll. of Charleston 3 1 .750 5 6 .455 Hofstra 2 2 .500 6 5 .545 Delaware 1 2 .333 3 5 .375 William & Mary 1 2 .333 3 5 .375 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Drexel 0 2 .000 5 4 .556 James Madison 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500 Towson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Hofstra at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 1 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.

James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 1 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UAB 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Rice 3 1 .750 9 3 .750 Old Dominion 3 1 .750 7 3 .700 Louisiana Tech 2 2 .500 9 4 .692 W. Kentucky 2 2 .500 9 4 .692 UTEP 2 2 .500 6 4 .600 Marshall 1 1 .500 7 2 .778 Charlotte 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 North Texas 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Middle Tennessee 1 1 .500 3 5 .375 FIU 2 3 .400 8 5 .615 FAU 1 2 .333 6 6 .500 Southern Miss. 1 3 .250 5 6 .455 UTSA 1 3 .250 5 6 .455

___

Thursday’s Games

FAU 81, FIU 79

Friday’s Games

Old Dominion at Rice, 3 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FIU at FAU, 4 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cleveland St. 8 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Milwaukee 4 1 .800 5 2 .714 Wright St. 6 2 .750 8 3 .727 Robert Morris 2 1 .667 3 3 .500 N. Kentucky 3 3 .500 5 6 .455 Ill.-Chicago 2 2 .500 5 4 .556 Youngstown St. 3 5 .375 7 5 .583 Fort Wayne 3 5 .375 4 5 .444 Green Bay 3 5 .375 3 9 .250 Oakland 3 5 .375 3 12 .200 IUPUI 0 4 .000 1 4 .200 Detroit 0 4 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 4 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625 Monmouth (NJ) 5 3 .625 5 4 .556 Marist 4 4 .500 6 4 .600 Niagara 4 4 .500 5 5 .500 St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545 Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500 Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 3 3 .500 Rider 3 5 .375 3 8 .273 Manhattan 2 4 .333 3 4 .429 Fairfield 2 6 .250 2 11 .154

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Manhattan, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Manhattan, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Toledo 6 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Bowling Green 5 1 .833 9 3 .750 Buffalo 3 1 .750 5 3 .625 Ball St. 3 2 .600 5 5 .500 Ohio 3 3 .500 7 5 .583 Kent St. 2 2 .500 5 3 .625 Akron 2 2 .500 4 3 .571 Miami (Ohio) 1 2 .333 4 4 .500 E. Michigan 1 3 .250 4 4 .500 Cent. Michigan 1 4 .200 5 7 .417 W. Michigan 1 4 .200 2 8 .200 N. Illinois 1 5 .167 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Michigan 67, Calvin 56

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, Noon

N. Illinois at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Toledo at Akron, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357 Coppin St. 2 0 1.000 3 8 .273 Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250 Morgan St. 1 1 .500 5 3 .625 Norfolk St. 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware St. 0 2 .000 0 7 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 Missouri St. 5 1 .833 8 1 .889 Loyola of Chicago 3 1 .750 8 3 .727 Evansville 4 2 .667 6 6 .500 Bradley 1 1 .500 7 4 .636 N. Iowa 2 4 .333 3 8 .273 S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700 Illinois St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400 Indiana St. 1 5 .167 4 7 .364 Valparaiso 0 2 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Drake at Missouri St., ppd.

Evansville at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boise St. 8 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Utah St. 7 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Colorado St. 6 1 .857 9 2 .818 San Diego St. 3 2 .600 9 3 .750 Fresno St. 3 3 .500 5 3 .625 Nevada 3 3 .500 8 5 .615 Wyoming 1 3 .250 7 4 .636 Air Force 1 5 .167 3 7 .300 New Mexico 0 6 .000 4 6 .400 UNLV 0 2 .000 2 6 .250 San Jose St. 0 7 .000 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. 57, San Diego St. 45

Colorado St. 90, San Jose St. 57

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Utah St., 1:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bryant 5 2 .714 9 3 .750 St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571 Sacred Heart 4 3 .571 4 4 .500 Mount St. Mary’s 2 2 .500 3 5 .375 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250 CCSU 2 5 .286 2 8 .200 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 3 .250 2 6 .250 Wagner 1 4 .200 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.

Mount St. Mary’s 77, Merrimack 57

Sacred Heart 65, CCSU 48

St. Francis (Pa.) 89, Bryant 82

LIU 77, Wagner 66

Friday’s Games

Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.

LIU at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 7 0 1.000 13 1 .929 SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429 E. Kentucky 5 1 .833 11 2 .846 Morehead St. 5 2 .714 8 6 .571 Jacksonville St. 4 2 .667 8 4 .667 Austin Peay 3 2 .600 7 4 .636 E. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 7 .417 SE Missouri 1 3 .250 3 7 .300 Murray St. 1 4 .200 4 6 .400 UT Martin 1 4 .200 3 6 .333 Tennessee St. 1 5 .167 2 7 .222 Tennessee Tech 1 6 .143 1 13 .071

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.

Belmont 88, Tennessee Tech 67

Jacksonville St. 65, Tennessee St. 64

Morehead St. 87, E. Illinois 61

Austin Peay at UT Martin, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, ppd.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.