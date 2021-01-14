On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 6 4 .600
UMBC 5 1 .833 9 2 .818
Vermont 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
Hartford 5 3 .625 8 5 .615
NJIT 3 3 .500 4 4 .500
New Hampshire 3 3 .500 4 5 .444
Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 4 8 .333
Maine 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
Albany (NY) 1 3 .250 1 5 .167
Binghamton 1 7 .125 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 3 p.m.

NJIT at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 5 1 .833 10 1 .909
Wichita St. 4 1 .800 8 3 .727
Tulsa 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Memphis 2 1 .667 6 4 .600
SMU 3 2 .600 7 2 .778
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
East Carolina 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Tulane 1 3 .250 6 3 .667
UCF 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Temple 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina at Cincinnati, ppd.

Wichita St. 72, Tulsa 53

Thursday’s Games

Temple 62, UCF 55

Houston at South Florida, ppd.

SMU at Memphis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at East Carolina, ppd.

Temple at Tulane, 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 3 1 .750 5 1 .833
VCU 3 1 .750 10 3 .769
Richmond 3 1 .750 9 3 .750
UMass 3 1 .750 4 3 .571
Dayton 3 2 .600 7 3 .700
Davidson 3 2 .600 7 5 .583
Rhode Island 3 3 .500 6 7 .462
George Washington 2 2 .500 3 8 .273
George Mason 2 3 .400 6 5 .545
Duquesne 2 3 .400 3 4 .429
La Salle 2 3 .400 5 7 .417
Fordham 1 4 .200 1 4 .200
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Joseph’s 0 4 .000 1 9 .100

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 68, Fordham 54

VCU 84, George Washington 77

Dayton 72, Duquesne 63

George Mason 75, La Salle 42

UMass 80, Rhode Island 78, OT

Friday’s Games

Davidson at Saint Louis, ppd.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

VCU at Richmond, ppd.

George Mason at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 4 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Virginia 4 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Virginia Tech 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Clemson 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
Duke 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Florida St. 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
Pittsburgh 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
Georgia Tech 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
North Carolina 3 2 .600 8 4 .667
NC State 2 3 .400 6 4 .600
Syracuse 1 2 .333 7 3 .700
Miami 1 5 .167 5 6 .455
Boston College 1 5 .167 3 9 .250
Wake Forest 0 4 .000 3 4 .429
Notre Dame 0 5 .000 3 8 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia 80, Notre Dame 68

Florida St. 105, NC State 73

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ppd.

Louisville 77, Wake Forest 65

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Florida St., Noon

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, Noon

Georgia Tech at NC State, ppd.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Jacksonville 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Lipscomb 3 1 .750 8 6 .571
North Alabama 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Stetson 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
North Florida 1 1 .500 3 9 .250
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Kennesaw St. 0 4 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

Liberty at Stetson, 5 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 4 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Texas 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Texas Tech 4 2 .667 11 3 .786
Kansas 4 2 .667 10 3 .769
Oklahoma St. 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Oklahoma 3 3 .500 7 4 .636
West Virginia 2 3 .400 9 4 .692
TCU 2 4 .333 9 5 .643
Kansas St. 1 4 .200 5 8 .385
Iowa St. 0 5 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas St., ppd.

Texas Tech 79, Texas 77

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia, ppd.

Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Creighton 6 1 .857 10 2 .833
UConn 4 1 .800 7 1 .875
Seton Hall 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
Xavier 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
Marquette 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
Providence 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
St. John’s 2 5 .286 7 6 .538
Butler 2 5 .286 3 7 .300
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 8 .273
DePaul 0 4 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Xavier, ppd.

DePaul at Georgetown, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Villanova at UConn, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, ppd.

Marquette at St. John’s, Noon

Creighton at Butler, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at DePaul, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Utah 4 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Montana St. 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Idaho St. 3 1 .750 6 5 .545
Weber St. 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
N. Arizona 2 3 .400 3 8 .273
N. Colorado 2 4 .333 5 6 .455
Montana 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
Idaho 0 6 .000 0 9 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 1 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 1 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 2:05 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 8 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Radford 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
UNC-Asheville 5 2 .714 6 6 .500
Hampton 4 4 .500 5 8 .385
SC-Upstate 3 3 .500 3 9 .250
Presbyterian 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Campbell 2 4 .333 6 7 .462
Gardner-Webb 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
Longwood 2 6 .250 3 11 .214
High Point 1 3 .250 3 6 .333
Charleston Southern 0 7 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 92, Charleston Southern 54

Hampton at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.

Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.

Hampton at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 6 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Iowa 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Illinois 5 2 .714 9 4 .692
Wisconsin 4 2 .667 10 3 .769
Ohio St. 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Indiana 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
Purdue 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
Minnesota 3 4 .429 10 4 .714
Rutgers 3 4 .429 7 4 .636
Northwestern 3 4 .429 6 5 .545
Michigan St. 2 4 .333 8 4 .667
Maryland 2 5 .286 7 6 .538
Penn St. 0 3 .000 3 4 .429
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. 81, Northwestern 71

Illinois at Nebraska, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Iowa, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon

Nebraska at Maryland, ppd.

Michigan at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
CS Bakersfield 3 1 .750 7 4 .636
UC Santa Barbara 2 2 .500 6 3 .667
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 4 .429
Hawaii 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
UC Riverside 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 2 .000 2 6 .250

___

Friday’s Games

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

