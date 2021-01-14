All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMBC
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|2
|.818
|Vermont
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|Hartford
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|5
|.615
|NJIT
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|New Hampshire
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|8
|.333
|Maine
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|5
|.167
|Binghamton
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|10
|.091
___
Saturday’s Games
Hartford at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 3 p.m.
NJIT at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|1
|.909
|Wichita St.
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulsa
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|SMU
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|2
|.778
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Tulane
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|3
|.667
|UCF
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|4
|.429
|Temple
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
___
Wednesday’s Games
East Carolina at Cincinnati, ppd.
Wichita St. 72, Tulsa 53
Thursday’s Games
Temple 62, UCF 55
Houston at South Florida, ppd.
SMU at Memphis, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Temple at East Carolina, ppd.
Temple at Tulane, 1 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|1
|.833
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|UMass
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|3
|.571
|Dayton
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|3
|.700
|Davidson
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|5
|.583
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|George Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|8
|.273
|George Mason
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|5
|.545
|Duquesne
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|4
|.429
|La Salle
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|Fordham
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|4
|.200
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Bonaventure 68, Fordham 54
VCU 84, George Washington 77
Dayton 72, Duquesne 63
George Mason 75, La Salle 42
UMass 80, Rhode Island 78, OT
Friday’s Games
Davidson at Saint Louis, ppd.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
VCU at Richmond, ppd.
George Mason at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Clemson
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|1
|.900
|Duke
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|4
|.667
|NC State
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|4
|.600
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|3
|.700
|Miami
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|6
|.455
|Boston College
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|9
|.250
|Wake Forest
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Notre Dame
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Wednesday’s Games
Virginia 80, Notre Dame 68
Florida St. 105, NC State 73
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ppd.
Louisville 77, Wake Forest 65
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina at Florida St., Noon
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, Noon
Georgia Tech at NC State, ppd.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Miami, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Lipscomb
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|6
|.571
|North Alabama
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Stetson
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|North Florida
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
Liberty at Stetson, 5 p.m.
North Florida at Lipscomb, 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Kansas
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|3
|.769
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|4
|.692
|TCU
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Kansas St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|8
|.385
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa St. at Kansas St., ppd.
Texas Tech 79, Texas 77
Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia, ppd.
Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Creighton
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|2
|.833
|UConn
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|1
|.875
|Seton Hall
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|Marquette
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Providence
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|St. John’s
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|6
|.538
|Butler
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|7
|.300
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|DePaul
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
Villanova at Xavier, ppd.
DePaul at Georgetown, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Villanova at UConn, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Providence, ppd.
Marquette at St. John’s, Noon
Creighton at Butler, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at DePaul, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Idaho St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|5
|.545
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|8
|.273
|N. Colorado
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|Montana
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|6
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 1 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana, 1 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 2:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|8
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|5
|2
|.714
|6
|6
|.500
|Hampton
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|SC-Upstate
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Campbell
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Longwood
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|11
|.214
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Thursday’s Games
UNC-Asheville 92, Charleston Southern 54
Hampton at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.
Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.
Hampton at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Longwood at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Illinois
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|4
|.692
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|3
|.769
|Ohio St.
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|3
|.769
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Purdue
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|4
|.714
|Rutgers
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|4
|.636
|Northwestern
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|5
|.545
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Maryland
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|6
|.538
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Ohio St. 81, Northwestern 71
Illinois at Nebraska, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Iowa, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon
Nebraska at Maryland, ppd.
Michigan at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
