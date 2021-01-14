On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 10:07 am
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 6 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Southern Cal 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Colorado 4 2 .667 10 3 .769
Stanford 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Washington St. 2 3 .400 9 3 .750
Utah 2 4 .333 5 5 .500
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 5 5 .500
California 1 6 .143 6 8 .429
Washington 0 6 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 89, California 60

UCLA 91, Washington St. 61

Utah 79, Stanford 65

Arizona St. at Oregon, ppd.

Southern Cal 95, Washington 68

Arizona 98, Oregon St. 64

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Washington at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, ppd.

California at Utah, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 4 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Colgate 3 1 .750 3 1 .750
Lafayette 3 1 .750 3 1 .750
Army 2 2 .500 6 3 .667
Holy Cross 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Lehigh 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 4 .000 0 4 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

American U. at Navy, Noon

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Army at Boston U., 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Navy at American U., Noon

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Army at Boston U., 3 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 5 0 1.000 10 3 .769
South Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
LSU 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Tennessee 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
Kentucky 3 1 .750 4 7 .364
Florida 3 2 .600 6 3 .667
Mississippi St. 3 2 .600 8 5 .615
Arkansas 2 3 .400 10 3 .769
Texas A&M 2 3 .400 7 4 .636
Missouri 1 2 .333 7 2 .778
Mississippi 1 3 .250 6 5 .545
Auburn 1 4 .200 7 6 .538
Georgia 0 4 .000 7 4 .636
Vanderbilt 0 3 .000 4 5 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia at Mississippi, Noon

Missouri at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 3 0 1.000 9 3 .750
ETSU 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Wofford 4 1 .800 7 4 .636
UNC-Greensboro 2 2 .500 7 5 .583
The Citadel 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Chattanooga 2 3 .400 11 3 .786
VMI 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
Samford 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
W. Carolina 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Mercer 0 3 .000 7 4 .636

___

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 87, Samford 63

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at Mercer, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Chattanooga, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 4 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Nicholls 3 1 .750 5 5 .500
Incarnate Word 2 1 .667 5 5 .500
Cent. Arkansas 2 2 .500 3 9 .250
SE Louisiana 1 2 .333 3 9 .250
Houston Baptist 1 2 .333 2 9 .182
New Orleans 1 2 .333 2 9 .182
Lamar 1 3 .250 3 10 .231
Northwestern St. 1 3 .250 2 13 .133
McNeese St. 0 3 .000 6 6 .500
Texas A&M-CC 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.

McNeese St. at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 0 1.000 3 8 .273
Prairie View 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Southern U. 1 0 1.000 1 4 .200
Jackson St. 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
Grambling St. 2 1 .667 4 6 .400
Alabama St. 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Southern 0 1 .000 2 6 .250
Alcorn St. 0 1 .000 0 6 .000
MVSU 0 2 .000 0 10 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, TBA

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, ppd.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 6 6 .500
South Dakota 4 0 1.000 6 6 .500
S. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Oral Roberts 3 1 .750 6 6 .500
North Dakota 2 2 .500 3 10 .231
UMKC 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
W. Illinois 0 4 .000 2 9 .182
Nebraska-Omaha 0 4 .000 2 12 .143
Denver 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Friday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Denver, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Denver, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
Appalachian St. 3 1 .750 9 4 .692
UALR 3 1 .750 7 4 .636
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 2 .500 8 3 .727
Texas-Arlington 2 2 .500 6 6 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 2 2 .500 4 7 .364
Georgia St. 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Texas State 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Troy 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Georgia Southern 1 3 .250 7 6 .538
South Alabama 1 3 .250 7 6 .538
Arkansas St. 0 2 .000 3 6 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Troy at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., ppd.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Texas State at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.

Texas State at UALR, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Pacific 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Loyola Marymount 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
San Francisco 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
BYU 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Santa Clara 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 2 .000 9 4 .692
Portland 0 3 .000 6 6 .500
Pepperdine 0 1 .000 4 6 .400
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Pacific 79, Santa Clara 58

San Francisco 79, Portland 63

Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, ppd.

BYU 62, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 52

Saturday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Portland at Pepperdine, 7 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego, ppd.

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Utah Valley 2 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
California Baptist 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Dixie State at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Tarleton State at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

Bethesda at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bethesda at Grand Canyon, 4 p.m.

Dixie State at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Tarleton State at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Seattle, 9 p.m.

