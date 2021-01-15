All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Oregon
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|2
|.818
|Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|3
|.769
|Stanford
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Arizona
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|3
|.769
|Washington St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|3
|.750
|Utah
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|5
|.500
|California
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|8
|.429
|Washington
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 89, California 60
UCLA 91, Washington St. 61
Utah 79, Stanford 65
Arizona St. at Oregon, ppd.
Southern Cal 95, Washington 68
Arizona 98, Oregon St. 64
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon, ppd.
California at Utah, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Colgate
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|1
|.750
|Lafayette
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|1
|.750
|Army
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Holy Cross
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Lehigh
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
American U. at Navy, Noon
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Army at Boston U., 5:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Navy at American U., Noon
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Army at Boston U., 3 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 4 p.m.
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|LSU
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|2
|.818
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|1
|.900
|Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|7
|.364
|Florida
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|3
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|5
|.615
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|3
|.769
|Texas A&M
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|4
|.636
|Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|2
|.778
|Mississippi
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|5
|.545
|Auburn
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|6
|.538
|Georgia
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia at Mississippi, Noon
Missouri at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at LSU, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|ETSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wofford
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Chattanooga
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|3
|.786
|VMI
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Samford
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mercer
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
___
Thursday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro 87, Samford 63
Saturday’s Games
The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at Mercer, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.
ETSU at Furman, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Chattanooga, 5 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Nicholls
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|5
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|5
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|SE Louisiana
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|Lamar
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|Northwestern St.
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|McNeese St.
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Nicholls at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.
McNeese St. at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Grambling St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|6
|.400
|Alabama St.
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Alcorn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, TBA
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Prairie View, ppd.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Dakota
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oral Roberts
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|6
|.500
|North Dakota
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|UMKC
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Friday’s Games
Oral Roberts at Denver, 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts at Denver, 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Appalachian St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|4
|.692
|UALR
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas State
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Troy at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., ppd.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Texas State at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Troy at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.
Texas State at UALR, 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Pacific
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|BYU
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Santa Clara
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Portland
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
Pacific 79, Santa Clara 58
San Francisco 79, Portland 63
Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, ppd.
BYU 62, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 52
Saturday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 5 p.m.
Portland at Pepperdine, 7 p.m.
BYU at San Francisco, 8 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Diego, ppd.
Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Utah Valley
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|California Baptist
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Dixie State at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Tarleton State at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
Bethesda at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bethesda at Grand Canyon, 4 p.m.
Dixie State at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Tarleton State at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments