Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 4 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Coll. of Charleston 3 1 .750 5 6 .455
Delaware 2 2 .500 4 5 .444
Hofstra 2 3 .400 6 6 .500
William & Mary 1 2 .333 3 5 .375
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Drexel 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
James Madison 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Delaware 74, Hofstra 56

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 1 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.

James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 1 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 3 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Rice 4 1 .800 10 3 .769
North Texas 2 1 .667 6 5 .545
Louisiana Tech 3 2 .600 10 4 .714
W. Kentucky 3 2 .600 10 4 .714
Old Dominion 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
FIU 2 3 .400 8 5 .615
UTEP 2 3 .400 6 5 .545
Southern Miss. 2 3 .400 6 6 .500
Marshall 1 2 .333 7 3 .700
FAU 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
Charlotte 1 2 .333 5 6 .455
Middle Tennessee 1 2 .333 3 6 .333
UTSA 1 4 .200 5 7 .417

___

Friday’s Games

Rice 69, Old Dominion 59

UAB 61, Charlotte 37

W. Kentucky 81, Marshall 73

Louisiana Tech 77, UTSA 66

North Texas 63, UTEP 33

Southern Miss. 84, Middle Tennessee 54

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FIU at FAU, 4 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 9 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Wright St. 6 3 .667 8 4 .667
Milwaukee 4 2 .667 5 3 .625
Ill.-Chicago 3 2 .600 6 4 .600
Robert Morris 2 2 .500 3 4 .429
Fort Wayne 4 5 .444 5 5 .500
Oakland 4 5 .444 4 12 .250
N. Kentucky 3 4 .429 5 7 .417
Youngstown St. 3 6 .333 7 6 .538
Green Bay 3 6 .333 3 10 .231
IUPUI 1 4 .200 2 4 .333
Detroit 1 4 .200 2 7 .222

___

Friday’s Games

IUPUI 74, N. Kentucky 69

Detroit 86, Green Bay 61

Fort Wayne 81, Milwaukee 72

Oakland 82, Youngstown St. 65

Cleveland St. 66, Wright St. 64

Ill.-Chicago 67, Robert Morris 53

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 5 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 6 3 .667 6 4 .600
Marist 5 4 .556 7 4 .636
St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 4 5 .444 5 6 .455
Manhattan 3 4 .429 4 4 .500
Rider 3 6 .333 3 9 .250
Quinnipiac 1 2 .333 3 4 .429
Fairfield 2 7 .222 2 12 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Manhattan 58, Niagara 49

Marist 73, Fairfield 63

Monmouth (NJ) 92, Quinnipiac 80, OT

Siena 78, Rider 69

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Manhattan, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 6 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Bowling Green 6 1 .857 10 3 .769
Buffalo 3 2 .600 5 4 .556
Ball St. 3 2 .600 5 5 .500
Ohio 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Kent St. 2 2 .500 5 3 .625
Akron 2 2 .500 4 3 .571
Miami (Ohio) 1 2 .333 4 4 .500
E. Michigan 1 3 .250 4 4 .500
Cent. Michigan 1 4 .200 5 7 .417
W. Michigan 1 4 .200 2 8 .200
N. Illinois 1 5 .167 2 9 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 76, Buffalo 69

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, ppd.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Toledo at Akron, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Coppin St. 2 0 1.000 3 8 .273
Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Morgan St. 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Norfolk St. 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 2 .000 0 7 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Missouri St. 5 1 .833 8 1 .889
Loyola of Chicago 3 1 .750 8 3 .727
Evansville 4 2 .667 6 6 .500
Bradley 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
N. Iowa 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Illinois St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400
Indiana St. 1 5 .167 4 7 .364
Valparaiso 0 2 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Drake at Missouri St., ppd.

Evansville at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 5 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Drake at Missouri St., ppd.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 8 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Utah St. 7 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Colorado St. 6 1 .857 9 2 .818
San Diego St. 3 2 .600 9 3 .750
Nevada 4 3 .571 9 5 .643
Fresno St. 3 4 .429 5 4 .556
Wyoming 1 3 .250 7 4 .636
Air Force 1 5 .167 3 7 .300
New Mexico 0 6 .000 4 6 .400
UNLV 0 2 .000 2 6 .250
San Jose St. 0 7 .000 2 9 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Nevada 73, Fresno St. 57

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Utah St., 1:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wyoming at Air Force, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
Mount St. Mary’s 3 2 .600 4 5 .444
Sacred Heart 4 3 .571 4 4 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
CCSU 2 5 .286 2 8 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 .200 2 7 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 63, Merrimack 52

Bryant 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 63

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.

Wagner 76, LIU 74

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 7 0 1.000 13 1 .929
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Morehead St. 5 2 .714 8 6 .571
Jacksonville St. 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Austin Peay 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
E. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 7 .417
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 3 7 .300
Murray St. 1 4 .200 4 6 .400
UT Martin 1 4 .200 3 6 .333
Tennessee St. 1 5 .167 2 7 .222
Tennessee Tech 1 6 .143 1 13 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, ppd.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.

