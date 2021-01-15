All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|4
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|6
|.455
|Delaware
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Hofstra
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|6
|.500
|William & Mary
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|5
|.375
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Friday’s Games
Delaware 74, Hofstra 56
Saturday’s Games
Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Drexel, 1 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.
James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
Hofstra at Delaware, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Drexel, 1 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.
Monday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Rice
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|3
|.769
|North Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|5
|.545
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|4
|.714
|W. Kentucky
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|4
|.714
|Old Dominion
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|FIU
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|5
|.615
|UTEP
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|5
|.545
|Southern Miss.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|6
|.500
|Marshall
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|3
|.700
|FAU
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Charlotte
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|6
|.333
|UTSA
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
___
Friday’s Games
Rice 69, Old Dominion 59
UAB 61, Charlotte 37
W. Kentucky 81, Marshall 73
Louisiana Tech 77, UTSA 66
North Texas 63, UTEP 33
Southern Miss. 84, Middle Tennessee 54
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at Rice, 2 p.m.
UAB at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
FIU at FAU, 4 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Marshall, 2 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Wright St.
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Milwaukee
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|3
|.625
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Robert Morris
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Fort Wayne
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|5
|.500
|Oakland
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|12
|.250
|N. Kentucky
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|7
|.417
|Youngstown St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Green Bay
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|IUPUI
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|4
|.333
|Detroit
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
IUPUI 74, N. Kentucky 69
Detroit 86, Green Bay 61
Fort Wayne 81, Milwaukee 72
Oakland 82, Youngstown St. 65
Cleveland St. 66, Wright St. 64
Ill.-Chicago 67, Robert Morris 53
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 6 p.m.
IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|5
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|3
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|4
|.636
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|6
|.455
|Manhattan
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|4
|.500
|Rider
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Quinnipiac
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Fairfield
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|12
|.143
___
Friday’s Games
Manhattan 58, Niagara 49
Marist 73, Fairfield 63
Monmouth (NJ) 92, Quinnipiac 80, OT
Siena 78, Rider 69
Saturday’s Games
Niagara at Manhattan, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 5 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.
Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Iona, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Iona, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Bowling Green
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|3
|.769
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|4
|.556
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|5
|.500
|Ohio
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Akron
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|4
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
|W. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Illinois
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|9
|.182
___
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green 76, Buffalo 69
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, ppd.
N. Illinois at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Toledo at Akron, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Norfolk St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State at NC Central, ppd.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
SC State at NC Central, ppd.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|1
|.889
|Loyola of Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|Evansville
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Iowa
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|6
|.400
|Indiana St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|7
|.364
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Evansville at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.
N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Drake at Missouri St., ppd.
Evansville at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.
N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 5 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Missouri St., 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Drake at Missouri St., ppd.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Utah St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Colorado St.
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|2
|.818
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|3
|.750
|Nevada
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|5
|.643
|Fresno St.
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|4
|.556
|Wyoming
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|4
|.636
|Air Force
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|7
|.300
|New Mexico
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UNLV
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|San Jose St.
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Friday’s Games
Nevada 73, Fresno St. 57
Saturday’s Games
San Diego St. at Utah St., 1:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Air Force, 4 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fresno St. at Nevada, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Wyoming at Air Force, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Mount St. Mary’s
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|5
|.444
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|4
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|CCSU
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|8
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s 63, Merrimack 52
Bryant 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 63
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.
Wagner 76, LIU 74
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|6
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|E. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|7
|.300
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|7
|.222
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|13
|.071
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Belmont at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Murray St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, ppd.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
