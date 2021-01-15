On Air: Motley Fool Money
By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 6 4 .600
UMBC 5 1 .833 9 2 .818
Vermont 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
Hartford 5 3 .625 8 5 .615
NJIT 3 3 .500 4 4 .500
New Hampshire 3 3 .500 4 5 .444
Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 4 8 .333
Maine 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
Albany (NY) 1 3 .250 1 5 .167
Binghamton 1 7 .125 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, Noon

Hartford at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 5 1 .833 10 1 .909
Wichita St. 4 1 .800 8 3 .727
Tulsa 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Memphis 2 1 .667 6 4 .600
SMU 3 2 .600 7 2 .778
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
East Carolina 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Tulane 1 3 .250 6 3 .667
UCF 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Temple 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple at East Carolina, ppd.

Temple at Tulane, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCF at Houston, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 4 1 .800 6 1 .857
VCU 3 1 .750 10 3 .769
Richmond 3 1 .750 9 3 .750
UMass 3 1 .750 4 3 .571
Dayton 3 2 .600 7 3 .700
Davidson 3 2 .600 7 5 .583
Rhode Island 3 3 .500 6 7 .462
George Washington 2 2 .500 3 8 .273
George Mason 2 3 .400 6 5 .545
La Salle 2 3 .400 5 7 .417
Duquesne 2 4 .333 3 5 .375
Fordham 1 4 .200 1 4 .200
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Joseph’s 0 4 .000 1 9 .100

___

Friday’s Games

Davidson at Saint Louis, ppd.

St. Bonaventure 62, Duquesne 48

Saturday’s Games

VCU at Richmond, ppd.

Davidson at La Salle, 2 p.m.

George Mason at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dayton at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.

UMass at Fordham, 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 4 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Virginia 4 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Virginia Tech 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Clemson 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
Duke 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Florida St. 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
Pittsburgh 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
Georgia Tech 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
North Carolina 3 2 .600 8 4 .667
NC State 2 3 .400 6 4 .600
Syracuse 1 2 .333 7 3 .700
Miami 1 5 .167 5 6 .455
Boston College 1 5 .167 3 9 .250
Wake Forest 0 4 .000 3 4 .429
Notre Dame 0 5 .000 3 8 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Florida St., Noon

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, Noon

Georgia Tech at NC State, ppd.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Lipscomb 4 1 .800 9 6 .600
Jacksonville 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
North Alabama 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Stetson 2 1 .667 4 5 .444
Liberty 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
North Florida 1 2 .333 3 10 .231
Florida Gulf Coast 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Kennesaw St. 0 5 .000 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

North Alabama 66, Kennesaw St. 43

Bellarmine 74, Florida Gulf Coast 60

Stetson 65, Liberty 59

Lipscomb 84, North Florida 72

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

Liberty at Stetson, 5 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 4 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Texas 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Texas Tech 4 2 .667 11 3 .786
Kansas 4 2 .667 10 3 .769
Oklahoma St. 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Oklahoma 3 3 .500 7 4 .636
West Virginia 2 3 .400 9 4 .692
TCU 2 4 .333 9 5 .643
Kansas St. 1 4 .200 5 8 .385
Iowa St. 0 5 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas, ppd.

TCU at West Virginia, ppd.

Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ppd.

Kansas St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Creighton 6 1 .857 10 2 .833
UConn 4 1 .800 7 1 .875
Seton Hall 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
Xavier 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
Marquette 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
Providence 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
St. John’s 2 5 .286 7 6 .538
Butler 2 5 .286 3 7 .300
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 8 .273
DePaul 0 4 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Villanova at UConn, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, ppd.

Marquette at St. John’s, Noon

Creighton at Butler, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall, ppd.

Valparaiso at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. John’s at UConn, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 3 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
E. Washington 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
S. Utah 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Idaho St. 3 1 .750 6 5 .545
Weber St. 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
N. Colorado 3 4 .429 6 6 .500
Montana 2 3 .400 6 6 .500
N. Arizona 2 4 .333 3 9 .250
Portland St. 1 2 .333 2 6 .250
Idaho 0 7 .000 0 10 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Montana, 1 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 2:05 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Yellowstone Christian College at Weber St., 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 4 p.m.

Tarleton State at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Yellowstone Christian College at Idaho St., 4 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 10 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Radford 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
UNC-Asheville 6 2 .750 7 6 .538
Hampton 6 4 .600 7 8 .467
Campbell 4 4 .500 8 7 .533
SC-Upstate 3 5 .375 3 11 .214
Gardner-Webb 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
Presbyterian 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
High Point 1 3 .250 3 6 .333
Longwood 2 8 .200 3 13 .188
Charleston Southern 0 8 .000 1 11 .083

___

Friday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 83, Charleston Southern 75

Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.

Hampton 84, SC-Upstate 74

Winthrop 70, Longwood 50

Campbell 73, Presbyterian 51

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 6 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Iowa 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Wisconsin 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Illinois 5 2 .714 9 4 .692
Ohio St. 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Purdue 4 3 .571 9 5 .643
Minnesota 3 4 .429 10 4 .714
Indiana 3 4 .429 8 6 .571
Northwestern 3 4 .429 6 5 .545
Rutgers 3 5 .375 7 5 .583
Michigan St. 2 4 .333 8 4 .667
Maryland 2 5 .286 8 6 .571
Penn St. 0 3 .000 3 4 .429
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 100, Wingate 58

Wisconsin 60, Rutgers 54

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon

Nebraska at Maryland, ppd.

Michigan at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Michigan St., ppd.

Iowa at Northwestern, Noon

Penn St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
CS Bakersfield 4 1 .800 8 4 .667
UC Riverside 2 1 .667 5 3 .625
UC Santa Barbara 3 2 .600 7 3 .700
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 4 .429
Hawaii 1 2 .333 3 2 .600
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 3 .000 2 7 .222

___

Friday’s Games

UC Riverside 86, Cal Poly 51

UC Santa Barbara 69, UC San Diego 52

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 60, Hawaii 55

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration