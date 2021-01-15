All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMBC
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|2
|.818
|Vermont
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|Hartford
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|5
|.615
|NJIT
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|New Hampshire
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|8
|.333
|Maine
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|5
|.167
|Binghamton
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|10
|.091
___
Saturday’s Games
Hartford at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, Noon
Hartford at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|1
|.909
|Wichita St.
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulsa
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|SMU
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|2
|.778
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Tulane
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|3
|.667
|UCF
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|4
|.429
|Temple
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Temple at East Carolina, ppd.
Temple at Tulane, 1 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UCF at Houston, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|1
|.857
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|UMass
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|3
|.571
|Dayton
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|3
|.700
|Davidson
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|5
|.583
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|George Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|8
|.273
|George Mason
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|Duquesne
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|5
|.375
|Fordham
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|4
|.200
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Friday’s Games
Davidson at Saint Louis, ppd.
St. Bonaventure 62, Duquesne 48
Saturday’s Games
VCU at Richmond, ppd.
Davidson at La Salle, 2 p.m.
George Mason at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dayton at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.
UMass at Fordham, 4:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Clemson
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|1
|.900
|Duke
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|4
|.667
|NC State
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|4
|.600
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|3
|.700
|Miami
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|6
|.455
|Boston College
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|9
|.250
|Wake Forest
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Notre Dame
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina at Florida St., Noon
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, Noon
Georgia Tech at NC State, ppd.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Miami, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lipscomb
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|6
|.600
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|North Alabama
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Stetson
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|5
|.444
|Liberty
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|North Florida
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Friday’s Games
North Alabama 66, Kennesaw St. 43
Bellarmine 74, Florida Gulf Coast 60
Stetson 65, Liberty 59
Lipscomb 84, North Florida 72
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
Liberty at Stetson, 5 p.m.
North Florida at Lipscomb, 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Kansas
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|3
|.769
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|4
|.692
|TCU
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Kansas St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|8
|.385
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. at Kansas, ppd.
TCU at West Virginia, ppd.
Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ppd.
Kansas St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas at Baylor, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Creighton
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|2
|.833
|UConn
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|1
|.875
|Seton Hall
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|Marquette
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Providence
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|St. John’s
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|6
|.538
|Butler
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|7
|.300
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|DePaul
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Friday’s Games
Villanova at UConn, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Providence, ppd.
Marquette at St. John’s, Noon
Creighton at Butler, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Seton Hall, ppd.
Valparaiso at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. John’s at UConn, 5 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|E. Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|S. Utah
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|2
|.818
|Idaho St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|5
|.545
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|N. Colorado
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|6
|.500
|Montana
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|6
|.500
|N. Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|6
|.250
|Idaho
|0
|7
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Arizona at Montana, 1 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 2:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Yellowstone Christian College at Weber St., 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 4 p.m.
Tarleton State at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Yellowstone Christian College at Idaho St., 4 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|10
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|6
|.538
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Campbell
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|11
|.214
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Presbyterian
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|Longwood
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|13
|.188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Friday’s Games
UNC-Asheville 83, Charleston Southern 75
Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.
Hampton 84, SC-Upstate 74
Winthrop 70, Longwood 50
Campbell 73, Presbyterian 51
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Wisconsin
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Illinois
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|4
|.692
|Ohio St.
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|3
|.769
|Purdue
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|5
|.643
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|4
|.714
|Indiana
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|6
|.571
|Northwestern
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|5
|.545
|Rutgers
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|5
|.583
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Maryland
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|6
|.571
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Maryland 100, Wingate 58
Wisconsin 60, Rutgers 54
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon
Nebraska at Maryland, ppd.
Michigan at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Michigan St., ppd.
Iowa at Northwestern, Noon
Penn St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|4
|.667
|UC Riverside
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|3
|.700
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Hawaii
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|2
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
UC Riverside 86, Cal Poly 51
UC Santa Barbara 69, UC San Diego 52
Saturday’s Games
CS Bakersfield 60, Hawaii 55
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
