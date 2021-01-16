On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 6 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Southern Cal 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Colorado 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Washington St. 2 3 .400 9 3 .750
Utah 2 4 .333 5 5 .500
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 5 5 .500
California 1 6 .143 6 8 .429
Washington 0 6 .000 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 77, Stanford 64

Washington at UCLA, 5 p.m.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, ppd.

California at Utah, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 5 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Colgate 4 1 .800 4 1 .800
Lafayette 3 1 .750 3 1 .750
Army 3 2 .600 7 3 .700
Holy Cross 2 3 .400 2 3 .400
Boston U. 1 4 .200 1 4 .200
Bucknell 1 4 .200 1 4 .200
Lehigh 1 4 .200 1 4 .200
American U. 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy 87, American U. 86, OT

Army 79, Boston U. 59

Colgate 95, Holy Cross 55

        Read more Sports News news.

Bucknell 75, Lehigh 70

Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

American U. at Navy, Noon

Army at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 6 0 1.000 11 3 .786
South Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
LSU 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Tennessee 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
Florida 3 2 .600 6 3 .667
Mississippi St. 3 2 .600 8 5 .615
Kentucky 3 2 .600 4 8 .333
Missouri 2 2 .500 8 2 .800
Arkansas 2 4 .333 10 4 .714
Texas A&M 2 4 .333 7 5 .583
Auburn 2 4 .333 8 6 .571
Georgia 1 4 .200 8 4 .667
Mississippi 1 4 .200 6 6 .500
Vanderbilt 0 3 .000 4 5 .444

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 78, Mississippi 74

Missouri 68, Texas A&M 52

Auburn 66, Kentucky 59

Alabama 90, Arkansas 59

Florida at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Wofford 5 1 .833 8 4 .667
ETSU 2 1 .667 6 5 .545
UNC-Greensboro 3 2 .600 8 5 .615
VMI 2 2 .500 7 6 .538
Chattanooga 2 4 .333 11 4 .733
The Citadel 1 2 .333 8 2 .800
Mercer 1 3 .250 8 4 .667
Samford 1 4 .200 5 7 .417
W. Carolina 0 2 .000 7 4 .636

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI 110, The Citadel 103

Wofford 77, Chattanooga 59

Mercer 78, W. Carolina 76

UNC-Greensboro 82, Samford 70

Furman 78, ETSU 66

Monday’s Games

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 4 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Nicholls 3 1 .750 5 5 .500
Incarnate Word 2 1 .667 5 5 .500
Cent. Arkansas 2 2 .500 3 9 .250
SE Louisiana 1 2 .333 3 9 .250
Houston Baptist 1 2 .333 2 9 .182
New Orleans 1 2 .333 2 9 .182
Lamar 1 3 .250 3 10 .231
Northwestern St. 1 3 .250 2 13 .133
McNeese St. 0 3 .000 6 6 .500
Texas A&M-CC 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Sam Houston St., 4:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 0 1.000 3 8 .273
Prairie View 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Southern U. 1 0 1.000 1 4 .200
Jackson St. 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
Grambling St. 2 1 .667 4 6 .400
Alabama St. 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Southern 0 1 .000 2 6 .250
Alcorn St. 0 1 .000 0 6 .000
MVSU 0 2 .000 0 10 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, ppd.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

MVSU at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, ppd.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 5 0 1.000 7 6 .538
South Dakota 4 0 1.000 6 6 .500
S. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Oral Roberts 5 1 .833 8 6 .571
North Dakota 2 3 .400 3 11 .214
UMKC 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
W. Illinois 0 4 .000 2 9 .182
Nebraska-Omaha 0 4 .000 2 12 .143
Denver 0 4 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Oral Roberts 88, Denver 84

N. Dakota St. 62, North Dakota 45

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts 91, Denver 82

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia St. 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Texas State 2 1 .667 8 4 .667
Coastal Carolina 3 2 .600 9 3 .750
Appalachian St. 3 2 .600 9 5 .643
UALR 3 2 .600 7 5 .583
Texas-Arlington 3 2 .600 7 6 .538
Georgia Southern 3 3 .500 9 6 .600
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
South Alabama 2 3 .400 8 6 .571
Louisiana-Monroe 2 3 .400 4 8 .333
Arkansas St. 1 2 .333 4 6 .400
Troy 1 3 .250 6 7 .462

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia Southern 67, Troy 64, OT

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., ppd.

Arkansas St. 74, Louisiana-Monroe 72

South Alabama 73, Appalachian St. 64

Texas-Arlington 91, Louisiana-Lafayette 86

Texas State 63, UALR 59

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 71, Coastal Carolina 68

Georgia Southern 63, Troy 56

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.

Texas State at UALR, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Pacific 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Loyola Marymount 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
San Francisco 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
BYU 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Santa Clara 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 2 .000 9 4 .692
Portland 0 3 .000 6 6 .500
Pepperdine 0 1 .000 4 6 .400
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 6 p.m.

Portland at Pepperdine, 7 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego, ppd.

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Utah Valley 3 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Grand Canyon 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Rio Grande 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
California Baptist 1 2 .333 4 4 .500
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Rio Grande 82, Dixie State 49

California Baptist 83, Tarleton State 74

Grand Canyon 121, Bethesda 62

Utah Valley 93, Seattle 92, OT

Saturday’s Games

Dixie State at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Tarleton State at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration