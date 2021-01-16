All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Oregon
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|2
|.818
|Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Arizona
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|3
|.769
|Stanford
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Washington St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|3
|.750
|Utah
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|5
|.500
|California
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|8
|.429
|Washington
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 77, Stanford 64
Washington at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon, ppd.
California at Utah, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|5
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Colgate
|4
|1
|.800
|4
|1
|.800
|Lafayette
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|1
|.750
|Army
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|3
|.700
|Holy Cross
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|3
|.400
|Boston U.
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|4
|.200
|Bucknell
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|4
|.200
|Lehigh
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|4
|.200
|American U.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy 87, American U. 86, OT
Army 79, Boston U. 59
Colgate 95, Holy Cross 55
Bucknell 75, Lehigh 70
Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
American U. at Navy, Noon
Army at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 4 p.m.
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|LSU
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|2
|.818
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|1
|.900
|Florida
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|3
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|5
|.615
|Kentucky
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|8
|.333
|Missouri
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Arkansas
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas A&M
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|Auburn
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|4
|.667
|Mississippi
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|6
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 78, Mississippi 74
Missouri 68, Texas A&M 52
Auburn 66, Kentucky 59
Alabama 90, Arkansas 59
Florida at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at LSU, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Wofford
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|4
|.667
|ETSU
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|5
|.615
|VMI
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Chattanooga
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|2
|.800
|Mercer
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|4
|.667
|Samford
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
|W. Carolina
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI 110, The Citadel 103
Wofford 77, Chattanooga 59
Mercer 78, W. Carolina 76
UNC-Greensboro 82, Samford 70
Furman 78, ETSU 66
Monday’s Games
W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.
VMI at ETSU, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Nicholls
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|5
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|5
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|SE Louisiana
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|Lamar
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|Northwestern St.
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|McNeese St.
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Sam Houston St., 4:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Grambling St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|6
|.400
|Alabama St.
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Alcorn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Prairie View, ppd.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
MVSU at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, ppd.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Dakota
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oral Roberts
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|6
|.571
|North Dakota
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|11
|.214
|UMKC
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Friday’s Games
Oral Roberts 88, Denver 84
N. Dakota St. 62, North Dakota 45
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts 91, Denver 82
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas State
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|3
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|5
|.643
|UALR
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|6
|.538
|Georgia Southern
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|South Alabama
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|6
|.571
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|8
|.333
|Arkansas St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|Troy
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
___
Friday’s Games
Georgia Southern 67, Troy 64, OT
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., ppd.
Arkansas St. 74, Louisiana-Monroe 72
South Alabama 73, Appalachian St. 64
Texas-Arlington 91, Louisiana-Lafayette 86
Texas State 63, UALR 59
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. 71, Coastal Carolina 68
Georgia Southern 63, Troy 56
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.
Texas State at UALR, 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Pacific
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|BYU
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Santa Clara
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Portland
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 6 p.m.
Portland at Pepperdine, 7 p.m.
BYU at San Francisco, 8 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Diego, ppd.
Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Rio Grande
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|California Baptist
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Rio Grande 82, Dixie State 49
California Baptist 83, Tarleton State 74
Grand Canyon 121, Bethesda 62
Utah Valley 93, Seattle 92, OT
Saturday’s Games
Dixie State at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.
Tarleton State at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Seattle, 9 p.m.
