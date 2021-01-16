All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|5
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|James Madison
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|7
|.417
|Delaware
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Hofstra
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|6
|.500
|Drexel
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|4
|.600
|William & Mary
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Friday’s Games
Delaware 74, Hofstra 56
Saturday’s Games
Northeastern 67, Coll. of Charleston 62
Drexel 82, William & Mary 58
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.
James Madison 81, Towson 72
Sunday’s Games
Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
Hofstra at Delaware, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Drexel, 1 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.
Monday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|2
|.833
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|5
|.583
|Rice
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|4
|.714
|W. Kentucky
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|4
|.714
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|FIU
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|5
|.615
|Southern Miss.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|6
|.500
|UTEP
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Marshall
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|3
|.700
|FAU
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|6
|.333
|UTSA
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
___
Friday’s Games
Rice 69, Old Dominion 59
UAB 61, Charlotte 37
W. Kentucky 81, Marshall 73
Louisiana Tech 77, UTSA 66
North Texas 63, UTEP 33
Southern Miss. 84, Middle Tennessee 54
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion 61, Rice 58
Charlotte 70, UAB 55
FIU at FAU, 4 p.m.
North Texas 74, UTEP 65
Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Marshall, 2 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Wright St.
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Milwaukee
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|3
|.625
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Oakland
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Robert Morris
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Fort Wayne
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|5
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|7
|.417
|Green Bay
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|Youngstown St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|7
|.500
|IUPUI
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|4
|.333
|Detroit
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
IUPUI 74, N. Kentucky 69
Detroit 86, Green Bay 61
Fort Wayne 81, Milwaukee 72
Oakland 82, Youngstown St. 65
Cleveland St. 66, Wright St. 64
Ill.-Chicago 67, Robert Morris 53
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 81, Youngstown St. 74
Green Bay at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 6 p.m.
IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|5
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|3
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|4
|.636
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|6
|.455
|Manhattan
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|4
|.500
|Rider
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Quinnipiac
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Fairfield
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|12
|.143
___
Friday’s Games
Manhattan 58, Niagara 49
Marist 73, Fairfield 63
Monmouth (NJ) 92, Quinnipiac 80, OT
Siena 78, Rider 69
Saturday’s Games
Niagara at Manhattan, 4 p.m.
Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Iona, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Iona, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|3
|.769
|Toledo
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|4
|.733
|Ball St.
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|5
|.545
|Kent St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|3
|.667
|Akron
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|4
|.556
|Ohio
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|4
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
|W. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
___
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green 76, Buffalo 69
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, ppd.
Ball St. 78, N. Illinois 58
Akron 95, Toledo 94, OT
Kent St. 89, Ohio 79
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Morgan St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Coppin St.
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|9
|.250
|Norfolk St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State at NC Central, ppd.
Morgan St. 92, Coppin St. 72
Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
SC State at NC Central, ppd.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|1
|.889
|Loyola of Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|Evansville
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|Bradley
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|N. Iowa
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Illinois St.
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|7
|.364
|Indiana St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|7
|.364
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Bradley 69, Evansville 60
Valparaiso at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. 73, Illinois St. 65
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.
N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Drake at Missouri St., ppd.
Evansville at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.
N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 5 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Missouri St., 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Drake at Missouri St., ppd.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Utah St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Colorado St.
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|2
|.818
|Nevada
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|5
|.643
|San Diego St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Fresno St.
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|4
|.556
|Air Force
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|7
|.364
|Wyoming
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|5
|.583
|New Mexico
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UNLV
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|San Jose St.
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Friday’s Games
Nevada 73, Fresno St. 57
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 59
Air Force 72, Wyoming 69
New Mexico at UNLV, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fresno St. at Nevada, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Wyoming at Air Force, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Mount St. Mary’s
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|5
|.444
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|4
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|CCSU
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|8
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s 63, Merrimack 52
Bryant 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 63
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.
Wagner 76, LIU 74
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|6
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|E. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|7
|.300
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|7
|.222
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|13
|.071
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Belmont at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Murray St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, ppd.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
