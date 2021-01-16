All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Northeastern 5 0 1.000 6 5 .545 James Madison 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600 Coll. of Charleston 3 2 .600 5 7 .417 Delaware 2 2 .500 4 5 .444 Hofstra 2 3 .400 6 6 .500 Drexel 1 2 .333 6 4 .600 William & Mary 1 3 .250 3 6 .333 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500 Towson 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Delaware 74, Hofstra 56

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 67, Coll. of Charleston 62

Drexel 82, William & Mary 58

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.

James Madison 81, Towson 72

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 1 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UAB 3 1 .750 10 2 .833 North Texas 3 1 .750 7 5 .583 Rice 4 2 .667 10 4 .714 Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667 Louisiana Tech 3 2 .600 10 4 .714 W. Kentucky 3 2 .600 10 4 .714 Charlotte 2 2 .500 6 6 .500 FIU 2 3 .400 8 5 .615 Southern Miss. 2 3 .400 6 6 .500 UTEP 2 4 .333 6 6 .500 Marshall 1 2 .333 7 3 .700 FAU 1 2 .333 6 6 .500 Middle Tennessee 1 2 .333 3 6 .333 UTSA 1 4 .200 5 7 .417

___

Friday’s Games

Rice 69, Old Dominion 59

UAB 61, Charlotte 37

W. Kentucky 81, Marshall 73

Louisiana Tech 77, UTSA 66

North Texas 63, UTEP 33

Southern Miss. 84, Middle Tennessee 54

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion 61, Rice 58

Charlotte 70, UAB 55

FIU at FAU, 4 p.m.

North Texas 74, UTEP 65

Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cleveland St. 9 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Wright St. 6 3 .667 8 4 .667 Milwaukee 4 2 .667 5 3 .625 Ill.-Chicago 3 2 .600 6 4 .600 Oakland 5 5 .500 5 12 .294 Robert Morris 2 2 .500 3 4 .429 Fort Wayne 4 5 .444 5 5 .500 N. Kentucky 3 4 .429 5 7 .417 Green Bay 3 6 .333 3 10 .231 Youngstown St. 3 7 .300 7 7 .500 IUPUI 1 4 .200 2 4 .333 Detroit 1 4 .200 2 7 .222

___

Friday’s Games

IUPUI 74, N. Kentucky 69

Detroit 86, Green Bay 61

Fort Wayne 81, Milwaukee 72

Oakland 82, Youngstown St. 65

Cleveland St. 66, Wright St. 64

Ill.-Chicago 67, Robert Morris 53

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 81, Youngstown St. 74

Green Bay at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 5 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625 Monmouth (NJ) 6 3 .667 6 4 .600 Marist 5 4 .556 7 4 .636 St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545 Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500 Niagara 4 5 .444 5 6 .455 Manhattan 3 4 .429 4 4 .500 Rider 3 6 .333 3 9 .250 Quinnipiac 1 2 .333 3 4 .429 Fairfield 2 7 .222 2 12 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Manhattan 58, Niagara 49

Marist 73, Fairfield 63

Monmouth (NJ) 92, Quinnipiac 80, OT

Siena 78, Rider 69

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Manhattan, 4 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bowling Green 6 1 .857 10 3 .769 Toledo 6 1 .857 11 4 .733 Ball St. 4 2 .667 6 5 .545 Kent St. 3 2 .600 6 3 .667 Akron 3 2 .600 5 3 .625 Buffalo 3 2 .600 5 4 .556 Ohio 3 4 .429 7 6 .538 Miami (Ohio) 1 2 .333 4 4 .500 E. Michigan 1 3 .250 4 4 .500 Cent. Michigan 1 4 .200 5 7 .417 W. Michigan 1 4 .200 2 8 .200 N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 76, Buffalo 69

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, ppd.

Ball St. 78, N. Illinois 58

Akron 95, Toledo 94, OT

Kent St. 89, Ohio 79

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357 Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250 Morgan St. 2 1 .667 6 3 .667 Coppin St. 2 1 .667 3 9 .250 Norfolk St. 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware St. 0 2 .000 0 7 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, ppd.

Morgan St. 92, Coppin St. 72

Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 Missouri St. 5 1 .833 8 1 .889 Loyola of Chicago 3 1 .750 8 3 .727 Evansville 4 2 .667 6 6 .500 Bradley 2 1 .667 8 4 .667 N. Iowa 2 4 .333 3 8 .273 S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700 Illinois St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364 Indiana St. 1 5 .167 4 7 .364 Valparaiso 0 2 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley 69, Evansville 60

Valparaiso at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. 73, Illinois St. 65

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Drake at Missouri St., ppd.

Evansville at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 5 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Drake at Missouri St., ppd.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boise St. 8 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Utah St. 8 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Colorado St. 6 1 .857 9 2 .818 Nevada 4 3 .571 9 5 .643 San Diego St. 3 3 .500 9 4 .692 Fresno St. 3 4 .429 5 4 .556 Air Force 2 5 .286 4 7 .364 Wyoming 1 4 .200 7 5 .583 New Mexico 0 6 .000 4 6 .400 UNLV 0 2 .000 2 6 .250 San Jose St. 0 7 .000 2 9 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Nevada 73, Fresno St. 57

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 59

Air Force 72, Wyoming 69

New Mexico at UNLV, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wyoming at Air Force, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bryant 6 2 .750 10 3 .769 St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571 Mount St. Mary’s 3 2 .600 4 5 .444 Sacred Heart 4 3 .571 4 4 .500 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250 Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286 CCSU 2 5 .286 2 8 .200 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 .200 2 7 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 63, Merrimack 52

Bryant 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 63

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.

Wagner 76, LIU 74

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 7 0 1.000 13 1 .929 SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429 E. Kentucky 5 1 .833 11 2 .846 Morehead St. 5 2 .714 8 6 .571 Jacksonville St. 4 2 .667 8 4 .667 Austin Peay 3 2 .600 7 4 .636 E. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 7 .417 SE Missouri 1 3 .250 3 7 .300 Murray St. 1 4 .200 4 6 .400 UT Martin 1 4 .200 3 6 .333 Tennessee St. 1 5 .167 2 7 .222 Tennessee Tech 1 6 .143 1 13 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, ppd.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.

