Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 7 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Southern Cal 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Colorado 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Oregon St. 2 3 .400 6 5 .545
Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 4 .692
Utah 2 5 .286 5 6 .455
California 2 6 .250 7 8 .467
Arizona St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400
Washington 0 7 .000 1 11 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 77, Stanford 64

UCLA 81, Washington 76

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Oregon St. 80, Arizona St. 79

Southern Cal 85, Washington St. 77

Arizona at Oregon, ppd.

California 72, Utah 63

Tuesday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon, ppd.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 6 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Colgate 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Lafayette 4 1 .800 4 1 .800
Army 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
Bucknell 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Holy Cross 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Boston U. 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
Lehigh 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
American U. 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy 87, American U. 86, OT

        Read more Sports News news.

Army 79, Boston U. 59

Colgate 95, Holy Cross 55

Bucknell 75, Lehigh 70

Lafayette 77, Loyola (Md.) 75

Sunday’s Games

Navy 71, American U. 59

Army 76, Boston U. 65

Colgate 96, Holy Cross 87

Bucknell 77, Lehigh 61

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 6 0 1.000 11 3 .786
LSU 5 1 .833 10 2 .833
Tennessee 4 1 .800 10 1 .909
Mississippi St. 4 2 .667 9 5 .643
Kentucky 3 2 .600 4 8 .333
Florida 3 3 .500 6 4 .600
Missouri 2 2 .500 8 2 .800
South Carolina 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Arkansas 2 4 .333 10 4 .714
Texas A&M 2 4 .333 7 5 .583
Auburn 2 4 .333 8 6 .571
Georgia 1 4 .200 8 4 .667
Mississippi 1 4 .200 6 6 .500
Vanderbilt 0 4 .000 4 6 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 78, Mississippi 74

Missouri 68, Texas A&M 52

Auburn 66, Kentucky 59

Alabama 90, Arkansas 59

Mississippi St. 72, Florida 69

Tennessee 81, Vanderbilt 61

LSU 85, South Carolina 80

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Wofford 5 1 .833 8 4 .667
ETSU 2 1 .667 6 5 .545
UNC-Greensboro 3 2 .600 8 5 .615
VMI 2 2 .500 7 6 .538
Chattanooga 2 4 .333 11 4 .733
The Citadel 1 2 .333 8 2 .800
Mercer 1 3 .250 8 4 .667
Samford 1 4 .200 5 7 .417
W. Carolina 0 2 .000 7 4 .636

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI 110, The Citadel 103

Wofford 77, Chattanooga 59

Mercer 78, W. Carolina 76

UNC-Greensboro 82, Samford 70

Furman 78, ETSU 66

Monday’s Games

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 5 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Abilene Christian 3 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Stephen F. Austin 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Nicholls 4 1 .800 6 5 .545
Incarnate Word 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
New Orleans 2 2 .500 3 9 .250
Cent. Arkansas 2 3 .400 3 10 .231
Lamar 1 3 .250 3 10 .231
SE Louisiana 1 3 .250 3 10 .231
Houston Baptist 1 3 .250 2 10 .167
Northwestern St. 1 3 .250 2 13 .133
McNeese St. 0 4 .000 6 7 .462
Texas A&M-CC 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 76, SE Louisiana 42

Sam Houston St. 87, Houston Baptist 80

Nicholls 74, Cent. Arkansas 72

New Orleans 99, McNeese St. 84

Stephen F. Austin 83, Incarnate Word 65

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 2 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Alabama A&M 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Prairie View 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Jackson St. 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
Grambling St. 3 1 .750 5 6 .455
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 1 .667 3 9 .250
Alcorn St. 1 1 .500 1 6 .143
Alabama St. 1 4 .200 1 4 .200
Texas Southern 0 2 .000 2 7 .222
MVSU 0 3 .000 0 11 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 70, Alabama St. 63

Southern U. 88, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53

Jackson St. at Prairie View, ppd.

Alcorn St. 71, MVSU 59

Grambling St. 78, Texas Southern 72

Monday’s Games

MVSU at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, ppd.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 4 0 1.000 6 6 .500
S. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Oral Roberts 5 1 .833 8 6 .571
N. Dakota St. 5 1 .833 7 7 .500
North Dakota 3 3 .500 4 11 .267
UMKC 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
W. Illinois 0 4 .000 2 9 .182
Nebraska-Omaha 0 4 .000 2 12 .143
Denver 0 4 .000 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts 91, Denver 82

North Dakota 82, N. Dakota St. 78, OT

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 3 1 .750 9 4 .692
Appalachian St. 4 2 .667 10 5 .667
Georgia St. 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Coastal Carolina 3 2 .600 9 3 .750
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
Georgia Southern 3 3 .500 9 6 .600
UALR 3 3 .500 7 6 .538
Texas-Arlington 3 3 .500 7 7 .500
Arkansas St. 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
South Alabama 2 4 .333 8 7 .533
Louisiana-Monroe 2 4 .333 4 9 .308
Troy 1 3 .250 6 7 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 71, Coastal Carolina 68

Georgia Southern 63, Troy 56

Arkansas St. 93, Louisiana-Monroe 72

Appalachian St. 83, South Alabama 77

Louisiana-Lafayette 68, Texas-Arlington 51

Texas State 67, UALR 56

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 5 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Pacific 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
BYU 2 1 .667 11 3 .786
San Francisco 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Santa Clara 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Loyola Marymount 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Pepperdine 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 3 .000 9 5 .643
Portland 0 4 .000 6 7 .462
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Pacific 58, Loyola Marymount 49

Pepperdine 80, Portland 65

BYU 72, San Francisco 63

Santa Clara at San Diego, ppd.

Gonzaga 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59

Sunday’s Games

Santa Clara at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Utah Valley 3 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Grand Canyon 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
California Baptist 2 2 .500 5 4 .556
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Canyon 98, Bethesda 47

Rio Grande 72, Dixie State 65

California Baptist 73, Tarleton State 67

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration