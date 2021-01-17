All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|7
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Cal
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Oregon
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|2
|.818
|Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Arizona
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|3
|.769
|Stanford
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Oregon St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|5
|.545
|Washington St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|6
|.455
|California
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|Arizona St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|6
|.400
|Washington
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 77, Stanford 64
UCLA 81, Washington 76
Oregon St. 80, Arizona St. 79
Southern Cal 85, Washington St. 77
Arizona at Oregon, ppd.
California 72, Utah 63
Tuesday’s Games
UCLA at Oregon, ppd.
Southern Cal at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Colgate
|5
|1
|.833
|5
|1
|.833
|Lafayette
|4
|1
|.800
|4
|1
|.800
|Army
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Boston U.
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|5
|.167
|Lehigh
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|5
|.167
|American U.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy 87, American U. 86, OT
Army 79, Boston U. 59
Colgate 95, Holy Cross 55
Bucknell 75, Lehigh 70
Lafayette 77, Loyola (Md.) 75
Sunday’s Games
Navy 71, American U. 59
Army 76, Boston U. 65
Colgate 96, Holy Cross 87
Bucknell 77, Lehigh 61
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|LSU
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|2
|.833
|Tennessee
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|1
|.909
|Mississippi St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Kentucky
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|8
|.333
|Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Missouri
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Arkansas
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas A&M
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|Auburn
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|4
|.667
|Mississippi
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|6
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 78, Mississippi 74
Missouri 68, Texas A&M 52
Auburn 66, Kentucky 59
Alabama 90, Arkansas 59
Mississippi St. 72, Florida 69
Tennessee 81, Vanderbilt 61
LSU 85, South Carolina 80
Tuesday’s Games
Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 9 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Wofford
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|4
|.667
|ETSU
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|5
|.615
|VMI
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Chattanooga
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|2
|.800
|Mercer
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|4
|.667
|Samford
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
|W. Carolina
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI 110, The Citadel 103
Wofford 77, Chattanooga 59
Mercer 78, W. Carolina 76
UNC-Greensboro 82, Samford 70
Furman 78, ETSU 66
Monday’s Games
W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.
VMI at ETSU, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Abilene Christian
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Nicholls
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|5
|.545
|Incarnate Word
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|10
|.231
|Lamar
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|SE Louisiana
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|Houston Baptist
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|10
|.167
|Northwestern St.
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|McNeese St.
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian 76, SE Louisiana 42
Sam Houston St. 87, Houston Baptist 80
Nicholls 74, Cent. Arkansas 72
New Orleans 99, McNeese St. 84
Stephen F. Austin 83, Incarnate Word 65
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Grambling St.
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|6
|.455
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|9
|.250
|Alcorn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama St.
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|4
|.200
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|MVSU
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M 70, Alabama St. 63
Southern U. 88, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53
Jackson St. at Prairie View, ppd.
Alcorn St. 71, MVSU 59
Grambling St. 78, Texas Southern 72
Monday’s Games
MVSU at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, ppd.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oral Roberts
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|6
|.571
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|7
|.500
|North Dakota
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|UMKC
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts 91, Denver 82
North Dakota 82, N. Dakota St. 78, OT
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|4
|.692
|Appalachian St.
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Georgia Southern
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|UALR
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|South Alabama
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|Troy
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. 71, Coastal Carolina 68
Georgia Southern 63, Troy 56
Arkansas St. 93, Louisiana-Monroe 72
Appalachian St. 83, South Alabama 77
Louisiana-Lafayette 68, Texas-Arlington 51
Texas State 67, UALR 56
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Pacific
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|BYU
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Santa Clara
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Pepperdine
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Portland
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
Pacific 58, Loyola Marymount 49
Pepperdine 80, Portland 65
BYU 72, San Francisco 63
Santa Clara at San Diego, ppd.
Gonzaga 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59
Sunday’s Games
Santa Clara at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|California Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Grand Canyon 98, Bethesda 47
Rio Grande 72, Dixie State 65
California Baptist 73, Tarleton State 67
