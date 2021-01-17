All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Northeastern 6 0 1.000 7 5 .583 James Madison 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600 Hofstra 3 3 .500 7 6 .538 Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385 Delaware 2 3 .400 4 6 .400 William & Mary 2 3 .400 4 6 .400 Drexel 1 3 .250 6 5 .545 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500 Towson 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 67, Coll. of Charleston 62

Drexel 82, William & Mary 58

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.

James Madison 81, Towson 72

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern 68, Coll. of Charleston 66

Hofstra 68, Delaware 67

William & Mary 69, Drexel 64

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UAB 3 1 .750 10 2 .833 North Texas 3 1 .750 7 5 .583 Louisiana Tech 4 2 .667 11 4 .733 W. Kentucky 4 2 .667 11 4 .733 Rice 4 2 .667 10 4 .714 Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667 Southern Miss. 3 3 .500 7 6 .538 FAU 2 2 .500 7 6 .538 Charlotte 2 2 .500 6 6 .500 FIU 2 4 .333 8 6 .571 UTEP 2 4 .333 6 6 .500 Marshall 1 3 .250 7 4 .636 Middle Tennessee 1 3 .250 3 7 .300 UTSA 1 5 .167 5 8 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion 61, Rice 58

Charlotte 70, UAB 55

FAU 107, FIU 63

North Texas 74, UTEP 65

Southern Miss. 64, Middle Tennessee 59

Louisiana Tech 82, UTSA 66

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 67

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cleveland St. 9 1 .900 9 4 .692 Wright St. 7 3 .700 9 4 .692 Ill.-Chicago 4 2 .667 7 4 .636 Milwaukee 4 3 .571 5 4 .556 Fort Wayne 5 5 .500 6 5 .545 Oakland 5 5 .500 5 12 .294 Robert Morris 2 3 .400 3 5 .375 N. Kentucky 3 5 .375 5 8 .385 IUPUI 2 4 .333 3 4 .429 Detroit 2 4 .333 3 7 .300 Youngstown St. 3 7 .300 7 7 .500 Green Bay 3 7 .300 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 81, Youngstown St. 74

Detroit 68, Green Bay 65

Ill.-Chicago 66, Robert Morris 62, OT

IUPUI 65, N. Kentucky 63

Fort Wayne 81, Milwaukee 74

Wright St. 85, Cleveland St. 49

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 6 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625 Monmouth (NJ) 7 3 .700 7 4 .636 Marist 5 5 .500 7 5 .583 Manhattan 4 4 .500 5 4 .556 St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545 Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500 Niagara 4 6 .400 5 7 .417 Rider 3 7 .300 3 10 .231 Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200 Quinnipiac 1 3 .250 3 5 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Manhattan 58, Niagara 55

Fairfield 55, Marist 52

Monmouth (NJ) 70, Quinnipiac 63

Siena 74, Rider 72

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.

Monday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bowling Green 6 1 .857 10 3 .769 Toledo 6 1 .857 11 4 .733 Ball St. 4 2 .667 6 5 .545 Kent St. 3 2 .600 6 3 .667 Akron 3 2 .600 5 3 .625 Buffalo 3 2 .600 5 4 .556 Ohio 3 4 .429 7 6 .538 Cent. Michigan 2 4 .333 6 7 .462 Miami (Ohio) 1 2 .333 4 4 .500 E. Michigan 1 4 .200 4 5 .444 W. Michigan 1 4 .200 2 8 .200 N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, ppd.

Ball St. 78, N. Illinois 58

Akron 95, Toledo 94, OT

Kent St. 89, Ohio 79

Cent. Michigan 75, E. Michigan 64

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, ppd.

Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357 Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250 Coppin St. 3 1 .750 4 9 .308 Norfolk St. 2 1 .667 7 4 .636 Morgan St. 2 2 .500 6 4 .600 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware St. 0 3 .000 0 8 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, ppd.

Morgan St. 92, Coppin St. 72

Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.

Norfolk St. 87, Delaware St. 76

Sunday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. 89, Morgan St. 79

Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.

Monday’s Games

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 Missouri St. 5 1 .833 8 1 .889 Loyola of Chicago 4 1 .800 9 3 .750 Bradley 3 1 .750 9 4 .692 Evansville 4 4 .500 6 8 .429 Indiana St. 2 5 .286 5 7 .417 N. Iowa 2 5 .286 3 9 .250 S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700 Illinois St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364 Valparaiso 0 2 .000 3 8 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley 69, Evansville 60

DePaul 77, Valparaiso 58

Indiana St. 73, Illinois St. 65

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.

Loyola of Chicago 72, N. Iowa 57

Sunday’s Games

Drake at Missouri St., ppd.

Bradley 86, Evansville 55

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 5 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Drake at Missouri St., ppd.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boise St. 8 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Utah St. 8 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Colorado St. 7 1 .875 10 2 .833 Nevada 4 3 .571 9 5 .643 San Diego St. 3 3 .500 9 4 .692 Fresno St. 3 4 .429 5 4 .556 UNLV 1 2 .333 3 6 .333 Air Force 2 5 .286 4 7 .364 Wyoming 1 4 .200 7 5 .583 New Mexico 0 7 .000 4 7 .364 San Jose St. 0 8 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 59

Air Force 72, Wyoming 69

UNLV 77, New Mexico 54

Colorado St. 88, San Jose St. 61

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wyoming at Air Force, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bryant 6 2 .750 10 3 .769 St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571 Mount St. Mary’s 3 2 .600 4 5 .444 Sacred Heart 4 3 .571 4 4 .500 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250 Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286 CCSU 2 5 .286 2 8 .200 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 .200 2 7 .222

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 8 0 1.000 14 1 .933 SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429 E. Kentucky 6 1 .857 12 2 .857 Morehead St. 6 2 .750 9 6 .600 Austin Peay 3 2 .600 7 4 .636 Jacksonville St. 4 3 .571 8 5 .615 Murray St. 2 4 .333 5 6 .455 E. Illinois 2 4 .333 5 8 .385 Tennessee Tech 2 6 .250 2 13 .133 SE Missouri 1 4 .200 3 8 .273 UT Martin 1 5 .167 3 7 .300 Tennessee St. 1 6 .143 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky 93, E. Illinois 85, OT

Belmont 98, Jacksonville St. 91

Morehead St. 64, SE Missouri 50

Murray St. 79, UT Martin 57

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, ppd.

Tennessee Tech 74, Tennessee St. 71

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

