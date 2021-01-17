All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|James Madison
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hofstra
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|William & Mary
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|Drexel
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Northeastern 67, Coll. of Charleston 62
Drexel 82, William & Mary 58
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.
James Madison 81, Towson 72
Sunday’s Games
Northeastern 68, Coll. of Charleston 66
Hofstra 68, Delaware 67
William & Mary 69, Drexel 64
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.
Monday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|2
|.833
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|5
|.583
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|W. Kentucky
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Rice
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Southern Miss.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|FAU
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|FIU
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UTEP
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Marshall
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|4
|.636
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|7
|.300
|UTSA
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|8
|.385
___
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion 61, Rice 58
Charlotte 70, UAB 55
FAU 107, FIU 63
North Texas 74, UTEP 65
Southern Miss. 64, Middle Tennessee 59
Louisiana Tech 82, UTSA 66
Sunday’s Games
W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 67
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|9
|1
|.900
|9
|4
|.692
|Wright St.
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|4
|.692
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|4
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Oakland
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Kentucky
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|8
|.385
|IUPUI
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Youngstown St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|7
|.500
|Green Bay
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|11
|.214
___
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 81, Youngstown St. 74
Detroit 68, Green Bay 65
Ill.-Chicago 66, Robert Morris 62, OT
IUPUI 65, N. Kentucky 63
Fort Wayne 81, Milwaukee 74
Wright St. 85, Cleveland St. 49
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|4
|.636
|Marist
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|10
|.231
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
|Quinnipiac
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
___
Saturday’s Games
Manhattan 58, Niagara 55
Fairfield 55, Marist 52
Monmouth (NJ) 70, Quinnipiac 63
Siena 74, Rider 72
Sunday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
Monday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|3
|.769
|Toledo
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|4
|.733
|Ball St.
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|5
|.545
|Kent St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|3
|.667
|Akron
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|4
|.556
|Ohio
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|5
|.444
|W. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, ppd.
Ball St. 78, N. Illinois 58
Akron 95, Toledo 94, OT
Kent St. 89, Ohio 79
Cent. Michigan 75, E. Michigan 64
Tuesday’s Games
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, ppd.
Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Coppin St.
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|9
|.308
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State at NC Central, ppd.
Morgan St. 92, Coppin St. 72
Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.
Norfolk St. 87, Delaware St. 76
Sunday’s Games
SC State at NC Central, ppd.
Coppin St. 89, Morgan St. 79
Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.
Monday’s Games
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|1
|.889
|Loyola of Chicago
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|3
|.750
|Bradley
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|4
|.692
|Evansville
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Indiana St.
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|7
|.417
|N. Iowa
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|9
|.250
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Illinois St.
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|7
|.364
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Saturday’s Games
Bradley 69, Evansville 60
DePaul 77, Valparaiso 58
Indiana St. 73, Illinois St. 65
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.
Loyola of Chicago 72, N. Iowa 57
Sunday’s Games
Drake at Missouri St., ppd.
Bradley 86, Evansville 55
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.
N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 5 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Missouri St., 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Drake at Missouri St., ppd.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Utah St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Colorado St.
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|2
|.833
|Nevada
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|5
|.643
|San Diego St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Fresno St.
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|4
|.556
|UNLV
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|6
|.333
|Air Force
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|7
|.364
|Wyoming
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|5
|.583
|New Mexico
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|San Jose St.
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 59
Air Force 72, Wyoming 69
UNLV 77, New Mexico 54
Colorado St. 88, San Jose St. 61
Sunday’s Games
Fresno St. at Nevada, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Wyoming at Air Force, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Mount St. Mary’s
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|5
|.444
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|4
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|CCSU
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|8
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|2
|.857
|Morehead St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Murray St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|SE Missouri
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|8
|.273
|UT Martin
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|7
|.300
|Tennessee St.
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|8
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky 93, E. Illinois 85, OT
Belmont 98, Jacksonville St. 91
Morehead St. 64, SE Missouri 50
Murray St. 79, UT Martin 57
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, ppd.
Tennessee Tech 74, Tennessee St. 71
Tuesday’s Games
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
