By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 6 0 1.000 7 5 .583
James Madison 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Hofstra 3 3 .500 7 6 .538
Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Delaware 2 3 .400 4 6 .400
William & Mary 2 3 .400 4 6 .400
Drexel 1 3 .250 6 5 .545
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
Towson 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 67, Coll. of Charleston 62

Drexel 82, William & Mary 58

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.

James Madison 81, Towson 72

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern 68, Coll. of Charleston 66

Hofstra 68, Delaware 67

William & Mary 69, Drexel 64

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 3 1 .750 10 2 .833
North Texas 3 1 .750 7 5 .583
Louisiana Tech 4 2 .667 11 4 .733
W. Kentucky 4 2 .667 11 4 .733
Rice 4 2 .667 10 4 .714
Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Southern Miss. 3 3 .500 7 6 .538
FAU 2 2 .500 7 6 .538
Charlotte 2 2 .500 6 6 .500
FIU 2 4 .333 8 6 .571
UTEP 2 4 .333 6 6 .500
Marshall 1 3 .250 7 4 .636
Middle Tennessee 1 3 .250 3 7 .300
UTSA 1 5 .167 5 8 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion 61, Rice 58

Charlotte 70, UAB 55

FAU 107, FIU 63

North Texas 74, UTEP 65

Southern Miss. 64, Middle Tennessee 59

Louisiana Tech 82, UTSA 66

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 67

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 9 1 .900 9 4 .692
Wright St. 7 3 .700 9 4 .692
Ill.-Chicago 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 5 4 .556
Fort Wayne 5 5 .500 6 5 .545
Oakland 5 5 .500 5 12 .294
Robert Morris 2 3 .400 3 5 .375
N. Kentucky 3 5 .375 5 8 .385
IUPUI 2 4 .333 3 4 .429
Detroit 2 4 .333 3 7 .300
Youngstown St. 3 7 .300 7 7 .500
Green Bay 3 7 .300 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 81, Youngstown St. 74

Detroit 68, Green Bay 65

Ill.-Chicago 66, Robert Morris 62, OT

IUPUI 65, N. Kentucky 63

Fort Wayne 81, Milwaukee 74

Wright St. 85, Cleveland St. 49

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 6 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 7 3 .700 7 4 .636
Marist 5 5 .500 7 5 .583
Manhattan 4 4 .500 5 4 .556
St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 4 6 .400 5 7 .417
Rider 3 7 .300 3 10 .231
Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200
Quinnipiac 1 3 .250 3 5 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Manhattan 58, Niagara 55

Fairfield 55, Marist 52

Monmouth (NJ) 70, Quinnipiac 63

Siena 74, Rider 72

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.

Monday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 6 1 .857 10 3 .769
Toledo 6 1 .857 11 4 .733
Ball St. 4 2 .667 6 5 .545
Kent St. 3 2 .600 6 3 .667
Akron 3 2 .600 5 3 .625
Buffalo 3 2 .600 5 4 .556
Ohio 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
Cent. Michigan 2 4 .333 6 7 .462
Miami (Ohio) 1 2 .333 4 4 .500
E. Michigan 1 4 .200 4 5 .444
W. Michigan 1 4 .200 2 8 .200
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, ppd.

Ball St. 78, N. Illinois 58

Akron 95, Toledo 94, OT

Kent St. 89, Ohio 79

Cent. Michigan 75, E. Michigan 64

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, ppd.

Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Coppin St. 3 1 .750 4 9 .308
Norfolk St. 2 1 .667 7 4 .636
Morgan St. 2 2 .500 6 4 .600
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 3 .000 0 8 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, ppd.

Morgan St. 92, Coppin St. 72

Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.

Norfolk St. 87, Delaware St. 76

Sunday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. 89, Morgan St. 79

Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.

Monday’s Games

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Missouri St. 5 1 .833 8 1 .889
Loyola of Chicago 4 1 .800 9 3 .750
Bradley 3 1 .750 9 4 .692
Evansville 4 4 .500 6 8 .429
Indiana St. 2 5 .286 5 7 .417
N. Iowa 2 5 .286 3 9 .250
S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Illinois St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364
Valparaiso 0 2 .000 3 8 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley 69, Evansville 60

DePaul 77, Valparaiso 58

Indiana St. 73, Illinois St. 65

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.

Loyola of Chicago 72, N. Iowa 57

Sunday’s Games

Drake at Missouri St., ppd.

Bradley 86, Evansville 55

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 5 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Drake at Missouri St., ppd.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 8 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Utah St. 8 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Colorado St. 7 1 .875 10 2 .833
Nevada 4 3 .571 9 5 .643
San Diego St. 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
Fresno St. 3 4 .429 5 4 .556
UNLV 1 2 .333 3 6 .333
Air Force 2 5 .286 4 7 .364
Wyoming 1 4 .200 7 5 .583
New Mexico 0 7 .000 4 7 .364
San Jose St. 0 8 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 59

Air Force 72, Wyoming 69

UNLV 77, New Mexico 54

Colorado St. 88, San Jose St. 61

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wyoming at Air Force, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
Mount St. Mary’s 3 2 .600 4 5 .444
Sacred Heart 4 3 .571 4 4 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
CCSU 2 5 .286 2 8 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 .200 2 7 .222

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 8 0 1.000 14 1 .933
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 6 1 .857 12 2 .857
Morehead St. 6 2 .750 9 6 .600
Austin Peay 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
Jacksonville St. 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Murray St. 2 4 .333 5 6 .455
E. Illinois 2 4 .333 5 8 .385
Tennessee Tech 2 6 .250 2 13 .133
SE Missouri 1 4 .200 3 8 .273
UT Martin 1 5 .167 3 7 .300
Tennessee St. 1 6 .143 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky 93, E. Illinois 85, OT

Belmont 98, Jacksonville St. 91

Morehead St. 64, SE Missouri 50

Murray St. 79, UT Martin 57

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, ppd.

Tennessee Tech 74, Tennessee St. 71

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

