By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
Stony Brook 4 2 .667 6 6 .500
New Hampshire 5 3 .625 6 5 .545
Hartford 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
NJIT 3 4 .429 4 5 .444
Albany (NY) 2 3 .400 2 5 .286
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 1 9 .100 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford 70, UMBC 63

Mass.-Lowell 92, Binghamton 78

New Hampshire 81, Stony Brook 64

Vermont 65, Maine 30

Albany (NY) 83, NJIT 75

Sunday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 77, Binghamton 67

UMBC 57, Hartford 49

Vermont 88, Maine 60

New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 64

NJIT at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 6 1 .857 11 1 .917
Wichita St. 4 1 .800 8 3 .727
Tulsa 5 2 .714 8 4 .667
SMU 3 2 .600 7 2 .778
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Memphis 2 2 .500 6 5 .545
Temple 2 3 .400 3 3 .500
East Carolina 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Tulane 1 4 .200 6 4 .600
UCF 1 4 .200 3 5 .375
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple at East Carolina, ppd.

Temple 65, Tulane 57

Sunday’s Games

Houston 75, UCF 58

Tulsa 58, Memphis 57

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 4 1 .800 6 1 .857
UMass 4 1 .800 5 3 .625
VCU 3 1 .750 10 3 .769
Richmond 3 1 .750 9 3 .750
Davidson 4 2 .667 8 5 .615
Dayton 3 2 .600 7 3 .700
Rhode Island 4 3 .571 7 7 .500
George Washington 2 2 .500 3 8 .273
George Mason 2 4 .333 6 6 .500
La Salle 2 4 .333 5 8 .385
Duquesne 2 4 .333 3 5 .375
Fordham 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Joseph’s 0 4 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

VCU at Richmond, ppd.

Davidson 77, La Salle 53

Rhode Island 80, George Mason 60

Sunday’s Games

UMass 65, Fordham 46

Dayton at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Virginia Tech 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Louisville 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Florida St. 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Pittsburgh 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Duke 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Clemson 3 2 .600 9 2 .818
North Carolina 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
NC State 2 3 .400 6 4 .600
Miami 2 5 .286 6 6 .500
Syracuse 1 3 .250 7 4 .636
Notre Dame 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Boston College 1 6 .143 3 10 .231
Wake Forest 0 4 .000 3 4 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 82, North Carolina 75

Pittsburgh 96, Syracuse 76

Georgia Tech at NC State, ppd.

Notre Dame 80, Boston College 70

Virginia 85, Clemson 50

Miami 78, Louisville 72

Sunday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Alabama 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Jacksonville 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Liberty 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Lipscomb 4 2 .667 9 7 .563
Stetson 2 2 .500 4 6 .400
North Florida 2 2 .500 4 10 .286
Florida Gulf Coast 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Kennesaw St. 0 6 .000 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama 66, Kennesaw St. 64

Liberty 68, Stetson 58

North Florida 72, Lipscomb 67

Bellarmine 80, Florida Gulf Coast 63

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 5 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Texas 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Kansas 4 2 .667 10 3 .769
Texas Tech 4 3 .571 11 4 .733
Oklahoma St. 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Oklahoma 3 3 .500 7 4 .636
West Virginia 2 3 .400 9 4 .692
TCU 2 4 .333 9 5 .643
Kansas St. 1 5 .167 5 9 .357
Iowa St. 0 5 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas, ppd.

TCU at West Virginia, ppd.

Baylor 68, Texas Tech 60

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ppd.

Texas 82, Kansas St. 67

Monday’s Games

Kansas at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, ppd.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
UConn 4 1 .800 7 1 .875
Creighton 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Seton Hall 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
Xavier 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
Marquette 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Providence 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
Butler 3 5 .375 4 7 .364
St. John’s 2 6 .250 7 7 .500
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 8 .273
DePaul 0 4 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, ppd.

Marquette 73, St. John’s 71

Butler 70, Creighton 66, OT

Xavier at Seton Hall, ppd.

DePaul 77, Valparaiso 58

Monday’s Games

St. John’s at UConn, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Butler at DePaul, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 4 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
S. Utah 5 1 .833 10 2 .833
Idaho St. 3 1 .750 6 5 .545
E. Washington 2 1 .667 3 5 .375
N. Colorado 4 4 .500 7 6 .538
Weber St. 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 4 9 .308
Montana 2 4 .333 6 7 .462
Portland St. 1 3 .250 2 7 .222
Idaho 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 62, Montana 58

Montana St. 69, Portland St. 64

N. Colorado 75, Idaho 61

S. Utah 99, E. Washington 94

Weber St. 124, Yellowstone Christian College 44

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 4 p.m.

Tarleton State at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 10 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Radford 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
UNC-Asheville 6 2 .750 7 6 .538
Hampton 6 4 .600 7 8 .467
Campbell 4 4 .500 8 7 .533
SC-Upstate 3 5 .375 3 11 .214
Gardner-Webb 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
Presbyterian 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
High Point 1 3 .250 3 6 .333
Longwood 2 8 .200 3 13 .188
Charleston Southern 0 8 .000 1 11 .083

___

Tuesday’s Games

Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.

High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 6 1 .857 11 1 .917
Iowa 6 1 .857 12 2 .857
Wisconsin 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Ohio St. 5 3 .625 11 3 .786
Purdue 5 3 .625 10 5 .667
Illinois 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
Minnesota 4 4 .500 11 4 .733
Indiana 3 4 .429 8 6 .571
Rutgers 3 5 .375 7 5 .583
Northwestern 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Michigan St. 2 4 .333 8 4 .667
Maryland 2 5 .286 8 6 .571
Penn St. 0 4 .000 3 5 .375
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 87, Illinois 81

Nebraska at Maryland, ppd.

Minnesota 75, Michigan 57

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Michigan St., ppd.

Iowa 96, Northwestern 73

Purdue 80, Penn St. 72

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
CS Northridge 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
CS Bakersfield 5 1 .833 9 4 .692
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 6 3 .667
UC Santa Barbara 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 4 .429
Hawaii 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 4 .200 2 4 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 4 .000 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 60, Hawaii 55

UC Riverside 70, Cal Poly 53

UC Santa Barbara 84, UC San Diego 53

CS Northridge 86, Cal St.-Fullerton 85

Sunday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 83, Hawaii 72

CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

