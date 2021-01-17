All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Stony Brook
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|.625
|6
|5
|.545
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|NJIT
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|5
|.444
|Albany (NY)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|5
|.286
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|12
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
Hartford 70, UMBC 63
Mass.-Lowell 92, Binghamton 78
New Hampshire 81, Stony Brook 64
Vermont 65, Maine 30
Albany (NY) 83, NJIT 75
Sunday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell 77, Binghamton 67
UMBC 57, Hartford 49
Vermont 88, Maine 60
New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 64
NJIT at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|1
|.917
|Wichita St.
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulsa
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|4
|.667
|SMU
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|2
|.778
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Temple
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|3
|.500
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Tulane
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|4
|.600
|UCF
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|5
|.375
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Temple at East Carolina, ppd.
Temple 65, Tulane 57
Sunday’s Games
Houston 75, UCF 58
Tulsa 58, Memphis 57
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|1
|.857
|UMass
|4
|1
|.800
|5
|3
|.625
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Davidson
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Dayton
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|3
|.700
|Rhode Island
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|7
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|8
|.273
|George Mason
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|La Salle
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Duquesne
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|5
|.375
|Fordham
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|5
|.167
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Saturday’s Games
VCU at Richmond, ppd.
Davidson 77, La Salle 53
Rhode Island 80, George Mason 60
Sunday’s Games
UMass 65, Fordham 46
Dayton at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Virginia Tech
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Louisville
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|2
|.818
|Florida St.
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Duke
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Clemson
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|2
|.818
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|NC State
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|4
|.600
|Miami
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|6
|.500
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|4
|.636
|Notre Dame
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
|Boston College
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
|Wake Forest
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida St. 82, North Carolina 75
Pittsburgh 96, Syracuse 76
Georgia Tech at NC State, ppd.
Notre Dame 80, Boston College 70
Virginia 85, Clemson 50
Miami 78, Louisville 72
Sunday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Florida St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Duke at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Liberty
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Lipscomb
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Stetson
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|North Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama 66, Kennesaw St. 64
Liberty 68, Stetson 58
North Florida 72, Lipscomb 67
Bellarmine 80, Florida Gulf Coast 63
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Kansas
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|3
|.769
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|4
|.733
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|4
|.692
|TCU
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Kansas St.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|9
|.357
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. at Kansas, ppd.
TCU at West Virginia, ppd.
Baylor 68, Texas Tech 60
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ppd.
Texas 82, Kansas St. 67
Monday’s Games
Kansas at Baylor, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, ppd.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UConn
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|1
|.875
|Creighton
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Seton Hall
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|Marquette
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Providence
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Butler
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|7
|.364
|St. John’s
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|DePaul
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Providence, ppd.
Marquette 73, St. John’s 71
Butler 70, Creighton 66, OT
Xavier at Seton Hall, ppd.
DePaul 77, Valparaiso 58
Monday’s Games
St. John’s at UConn, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Butler at DePaul, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Villanova, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|S. Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|2
|.833
|Idaho St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|5
|.545
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Colorado
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|9
|.308
|Montana
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Idaho
|0
|8
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Arizona 62, Montana 58
Montana St. 69, Portland St. 64
N. Colorado 75, Idaho 61
S. Utah 99, E. Washington 94
Weber St. 124, Yellowstone Christian College 44
Sunday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 4 p.m.
Tarleton State at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|10
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|6
|.538
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Campbell
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|11
|.214
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Presbyterian
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|Longwood
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|13
|.188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Tuesday’s Games
Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.
High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|1
|.917
|Iowa
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|2
|.857
|Wisconsin
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Ohio St.
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|3
|.786
|Purdue
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|5
|.667
|Illinois
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|5
|.643
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Indiana
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|6
|.571
|Rutgers
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|5
|.583
|Northwestern
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|6
|.500
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Maryland
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|6
|.571
|Penn St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 87, Illinois 81
Nebraska at Maryland, ppd.
Minnesota 75, Michigan 57
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Michigan St., ppd.
Iowa 96, Northwestern 73
Purdue 80, Penn St. 72
Tuesday’s Games
Purdue at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Northridge
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|4
|.692
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Hawaii
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|4
|.333
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
CS Bakersfield 60, Hawaii 55
UC Riverside 70, Cal Poly 53
UC Santa Barbara 84, UC San Diego 53
CS Northridge 86, Cal St.-Fullerton 85
Sunday’s Games
CS Bakersfield 83, Hawaii 72
CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments