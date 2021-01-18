All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|James Madison
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hofstra
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Towson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|William & Mary
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|Drexel
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
Northeastern 68, Coll. of Charleston 66
Hofstra 68, Delaware 67
William & Mary 69, Drexel 64
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Towson 72, UNC-Wilmington 69
Tuesday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 1 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|2
|.833
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|5
|.583
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|W. Kentucky
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Rice
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Southern Miss.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|FAU
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|FIU
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UTEP
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Marshall
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|4
|.636
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|7
|.300
|UTSA
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|8
|.385
___
Sunday’s Games
W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 67
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|9
|1
|.900
|9
|4
|.692
|Wright St.
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|4
|.692
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|4
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Oakland
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Kentucky
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|8
|.385
|IUPUI
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Youngstown St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|7
|.500
|Green Bay
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|11
|.214
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|4
|.636
|Marist
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|10
|.231
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
|Quinnipiac
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
___
Sunday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
Monday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|3
|.769
|Toledo
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|4
|.733
|Ball St.
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|5
|.545
|Kent St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|3
|.667
|Akron
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|4
|.556
|Ohio
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|5
|.444
|W. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Kent St., 5 p.m.
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, ppd.
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Norfolk St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|4
|.667
|Coppin St.
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|9
|.308
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
SC State at NC Central, ppd.
Coppin St. 89, Morgan St. 79
Florida A&M at NC A&T, ppd.
Norfolk St. 83, Delaware St. 79, OT
Monday’s Games
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|1
|.900
|Loyola of Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|3
|.769
|Bradley
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|4
|.692
|Evansville
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Illinois St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Sunday’s Games
Drake at Missouri St., ppd.
Bradley 86, Evansville 55
Indiana St. 74, Illinois St. 68
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, ppd.
Loyola of Chicago 88, N. Iowa 46
Missouri St. 94, Missouri S&T 49
Monday’s Games
Drake at Missouri St., ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Illinois St., 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Utah St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Colorado St.
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|2
|.833
|Nevada
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|5
|.667
|San Diego St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Fresno St.
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|5
|.500
|UNLV
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|6
|.333
|Air Force
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|7
|.364
|Wyoming
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|5
|.583
|New Mexico
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|San Jose St.
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Sunday’s Games
Nevada 79, Fresno St. 65
Monday’s Games
Wyoming at Air Force, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Boise St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Mount St. Mary’s
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|5
|.444
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|4
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|CCSU
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|8
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|2
|.857
|Morehead St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Murray St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|SE Missouri
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|8
|.273
|UT Martin
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|7
|.300
|Tennessee St.
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|8
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
