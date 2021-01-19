All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|7
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Cal
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Oregon
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|2
|.818
|Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Arizona
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|3
|.769
|Stanford
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Oregon St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|5
|.545
|Washington St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|6
|.455
|California
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|Arizona St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|6
|.400
|Washington
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Tuesday’s Games
UCLA at Oregon, ppd.
Southern Cal at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Southern Cal at Stanford, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
UCLA at California, 9 p.m.
Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Colgate
|5
|1
|.833
|5
|1
|.833
|Lafayette
|5
|1
|.833
|5
|1
|.833
|Army
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Boston U.
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|5
|.167
|Lehigh
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|5
|.167
|American U.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|LSU
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|2
|.833
|Tennessee
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|1
|.909
|Mississippi St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Kentucky
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|8
|.333
|Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Missouri
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Arkansas
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas A&M
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|Auburn
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|4
|.667
|Mississippi
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|6
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 9 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Wofford
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|4
|.667
|ETSU
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|5
|.583
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|VMI
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Chattanooga
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Samford
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|The Citadel
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|3
|.727
|Mercer
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|4
|.667
|W. Carolina
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
Monday’s Games
Samford 82, W. Carolina 78
ETSU 92, VMI 81
UNC-Greensboro 87, The Citadel 73
Wednesday’s Games
ETSU at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Furman at VMI, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Abilene Christian
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Nicholls
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|5
|.545
|Incarnate Word
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|10
|.231
|Lamar
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|SE Louisiana
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|Houston Baptist
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|10
|.167
|Northwestern St.
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|McNeese St.
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Wednesday’s Games
SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 9:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|3
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alcorn St.
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|6
|.250
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|7
|.417
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|Alabama St.
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|4
|.200
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|MVSU
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Alcorn St. 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48
Southern U. 102, MVSU 61
Prairie View 59, Grambling St. 50
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, ppd.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oral Roberts
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|6
|.571
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|7
|.500
|North Dakota
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|UMKC
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|4
|.692
|Appalachian St.
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Georgia Southern
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|UALR
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|South Alabama
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|Troy
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
___
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Pacific
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|BYU
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Santa Clara
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Pepperdine
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Portland
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|San Diego
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.
Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pacific at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|California Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
