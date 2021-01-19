On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 7 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Southern Cal 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Colorado 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Oregon St. 2 3 .400 6 5 .545
Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 4 .692
Utah 2 5 .286 5 6 .455
California 2 6 .250 7 8 .467
Arizona St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400
Washington 0 7 .000 1 11 .083

___

Tuesday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon, ppd.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

UCLA at California, 9 p.m.

Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 6 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Colgate 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Lafayette 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Army 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
Bucknell 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Holy Cross 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Boston U. 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
Lehigh 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
American U. 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 2 .000 0 2 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 6 0 1.000 11 3 .786
LSU 5 1 .833 10 2 .833
Tennessee 4 1 .800 10 1 .909
Mississippi St. 4 2 .667 9 5 .643
Kentucky 3 2 .600 4 8 .333
Florida 3 3 .500 6 4 .600
Missouri 2 2 .500 8 2 .800
South Carolina 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Arkansas 2 4 .333 10 4 .714
Texas A&M 2 4 .333 7 5 .583
Auburn 2 4 .333 8 6 .571
Georgia 1 4 .200 8 4 .667
Mississippi 1 4 .200 6 6 .500
Vanderbilt 0 4 .000 4 6 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

South Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Wofford 5 1 .833 8 4 .667
ETSU 3 1 .750 7 5 .583
UNC-Greensboro 4 2 .667 9 5 .643
VMI 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
Chattanooga 2 4 .333 11 4 .733
Samford 2 4 .333 6 7 .462
The Citadel 1 3 .250 8 3 .727
Mercer 1 3 .250 8 4 .667
W. Carolina 0 3 .000 7 5 .583

___

Monday’s Games

Samford 82, W. Carolina 78

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

ETSU 92, VMI 81

UNC-Greensboro 87, The Citadel 73

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Furman at VMI, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 5 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Abilene Christian 3 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Stephen F. Austin 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Nicholls 4 1 .800 6 5 .545
Incarnate Word 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
New Orleans 2 2 .500 3 9 .250
Cent. Arkansas 2 3 .400 3 10 .231
Lamar 1 3 .250 3 10 .231
SE Louisiana 1 3 .250 3 10 .231
Houston Baptist 1 3 .250 2 10 .167
Northwestern St. 1 3 .250 2 13 .133
McNeese St. 0 4 .000 6 7 .462
Texas A&M-CC 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 3 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Prairie View 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Alabama A&M 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Jackson St. 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
Alcorn St. 2 1 .667 2 6 .250
Grambling St. 3 2 .600 5 7 .417
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 2 .500 3 10 .231
Alabama St. 1 4 .200 1 4 .200
Texas Southern 0 2 .000 2 7 .222
MVSU 0 4 .000 0 12 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Alcorn St. 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48

Southern U. 102, MVSU 61

Prairie View 59, Grambling St. 50

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, ppd.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 4 0 1.000 6 6 .500
S. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Oral Roberts 5 1 .833 8 6 .571
N. Dakota St. 5 1 .833 7 7 .500
North Dakota 3 3 .500 4 11 .267
UMKC 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
W. Illinois 0 4 .000 2 9 .182
Nebraska-Omaha 0 4 .000 2 12 .143
Denver 0 4 .000 1 10 .091

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 3 1 .750 9 4 .692
Appalachian St. 4 2 .667 10 5 .667
Georgia St. 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Coastal Carolina 3 2 .600 9 3 .750
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
Georgia Southern 3 3 .500 9 6 .600
UALR 3 3 .500 7 6 .538
Texas-Arlington 3 3 .500 7 7 .500
Arkansas St. 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
South Alabama 2 4 .333 8 7 .533
Louisiana-Monroe 2 4 .333 4 9 .308
Troy 1 3 .250 6 7 .462

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 5 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Pacific 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
BYU 2 1 .667 11 3 .786
Santa Clara 2 1 .667 8 3 .727
San Francisco 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Loyola Marymount 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Pepperdine 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 3 .000 9 5 .643
Portland 0 4 .000 6 7 .462
San Diego 0 2 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.

Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Utah Valley 3 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Grand Canyon 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
California Baptist 2 2 .500 5 4 .556
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Army Virtual Tactical Day Serving Fort...
1|20 Do More with Less
1|20 Introduction to Power BI
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain