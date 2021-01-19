All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|James Madison
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Towson
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|5
|.375
|Hofstra
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|William & Mary
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|Drexel
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Monday’s Games
Towson 72, UNC-Wilmington 69
Tuesday’s Games
Towson 78, UNC-Wilmington 74
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|2
|.833
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|5
|.583
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|W. Kentucky
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Rice
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Southern Miss.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|FAU
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|FIU
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UTEP
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Marshall
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|4
|.636
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|7
|.300
|UTSA
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|8
|.385
___
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|9
|1
|.900
|9
|4
|.692
|Wright St.
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|4
|.692
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|4
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Oakland
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Kentucky
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|8
|.385
|IUPUI
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Youngstown St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|7
|.500
|Green Bay
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|11
|.214
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|4
|.636
|Marist
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|10
|.231
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
|Quinnipiac
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
___
Monday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|3
|.769
|Toledo
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|4
|.733
|Ball St.
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|5
|.545
|Kent St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|3
|.667
|Akron
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|4
|.556
|Ohio
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|5
|.444
|W. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, ppd.
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, ppd.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
E. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Norfolk St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|4
|.667
|Coppin St.
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|9
|.308
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|1
|.900
|Loyola of Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|3
|.769
|Bradley
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|4
|.692
|Evansville
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Illinois St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Monday’s Games
Drake at Missouri St., ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Evansville at Indiana St., ppd.
Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Illinois St., 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Drake at N. Iowa, ppd.
Cornell College at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Utah St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Colorado St.
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|2
|.833
|Nevada
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|5
|.667
|San Diego St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|UNLV
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Fresno St.
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|5
|.500
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|5
|.615
|Air Force
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|8
|.333
|New Mexico
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|San Jose St.
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Monday’s Games
Wyoming 77, Air Force 58
UNLV 53, New Mexico 46
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Boise St., 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Benedictine at Mesa at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Utah St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Mount St. Mary’s
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|5
|.444
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|4
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|CCSU
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|8
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
___
Thursday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at CCSU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|2
|.857
|Morehead St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Murray St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|SE Missouri
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|8
|.273
|UT Martin
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|7
|.300
|Tennessee St.
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|8
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
SE Missouri at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Belmont, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
Comments