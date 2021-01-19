On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
Stony Brook 4 2 .667 6 6 .500
New Hampshire 5 3 .625 6 5 .545
Hartford 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
Albany (NY) 3 3 .500 3 5 .375
NJIT 3 5 .375 4 6 .400
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 1 9 .100 1 12 .077

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 6 1 .857 11 1 .917
Wichita St. 4 1 .800 8 3 .727
Tulsa 5 2 .714 8 4 .667
SMU 3 2 .600 7 2 .778
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Memphis 2 2 .500 6 5 .545
Temple 2 3 .400 3 3 .500
East Carolina 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Tulane 1 4 .200 6 4 .600
UCF 1 4 .200 3 5 .375
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina at South Florida, ppd.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.

SMU at Tulane, ppd.

Cincinnati at Temple, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 4 1 .800 6 1 .857
UMass 4 1 .800 5 3 .625
VCU 3 1 .750 10 3 .769
Richmond 3 1 .750 9 3 .750
Dayton 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
Davidson 4 2 .667 8 5 .615
Rhode Island 4 3 .571 7 7 .500
La Salle 3 4 .429 6 8 .429
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
George Mason 2 4 .333 6 6 .500
Duquesne 2 4 .333 3 5 .375
Fordham 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Joseph’s 0 5 .000 1 10 .091

___

Monday’s Games

La Salle 90, Saint Joseph’s 83

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Duquesne, 6 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.

George Washington at Dayton, ppd.

Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Virginia Tech 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Florida St. 4 1 .800 8 2 .800
Pittsburgh 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Duke 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Louisville 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Georgia Tech 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Clemson 3 2 .600 9 2 .818
North Carolina 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
NC State 2 3 .400 6 4 .600
Miami 2 5 .286 6 6 .500
Syracuse 1 3 .250 7 4 .636
Notre Dame 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Boston College 1 6 .143 3 10 .231
Wake Forest 0 5 .000 3 5 .375

___

Monday’s Games

Florida St. 78, Louisville 65

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Virginia Tech, ppd.

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC State at Virginia, ppd.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Alabama 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Jacksonville 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Liberty 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Lipscomb 4 2 .667 9 7 .563
Stetson 2 2 .500 4 6 .400
North Florida 2 2 .500 4 10 .286
Florida Gulf Coast 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Kennesaw St. 0 6 .000 3 11 .214

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 6 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Texas 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Texas Tech 4 3 .571 11 4 .733
Kansas 4 3 .571 10 4 .714
Oklahoma St. 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Oklahoma 3 3 .500 7 4 .636
West Virginia 2 3 .400 9 4 .692
TCU 2 4 .333 9 5 .643
Kansas St. 1 5 .167 5 9 .357
Iowa St. 0 5 .000 2 7 .222

___

Monday’s Games

Baylor 77, Kansas 69

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Iowa St., ppd.

Texas Tech at TCU, ppd.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Creighton 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Seton Hall 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
UConn 4 2 .667 7 2 .778
Xavier 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
Marquette 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Providence 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
Butler 3 5 .375 4 7 .364
St. John’s 3 6 .333 8 7 .533
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 8 .273
DePaul 0 4 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

St. John’s 74, UConn 70

Tuesday’s Games

Butler at DePaul, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette, ppd.

Xavier at UConn, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 4 0 1.000 7 3 .700
S. Utah 5 1 .833 10 2 .833
Sacramento St. 3 1 .750 5 2 .714
Idaho St. 4 2 .667 7 6 .538
E. Washington 2 1 .667 3 5 .375
N. Colorado 4 4 .500 7 6 .538
Weber St. 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 4 9 .308
Montana 2 4 .333 6 7 .462
Portland St. 1 3 .250 2 7 .222
Idaho 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. 70, Idaho St. 65

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 10 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Radford 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
UNC-Asheville 6 2 .750 7 6 .538
Hampton 6 4 .600 7 8 .467
Campbell 4 4 .500 8 7 .533
SC-Upstate 3 5 .375 3 11 .214
Gardner-Webb 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
Presbyterian 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
High Point 1 3 .250 3 6 .333
Longwood 2 8 .200 3 13 .188
Charleston Southern 0 8 .000 1 11 .083

___

Tuesday’s Games

Campbell at Hampton, ppd.

High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.

Radford at Campbell, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Hampton, ppd.

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 5 p.m.

High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.

Radford at Campbell, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 6 1 .857 11 1 .917
Iowa 6 1 .857 12 2 .857
Wisconsin 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Ohio St. 5 3 .625 11 3 .786
Purdue 5 3 .625 10 5 .667
Illinois 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
Minnesota 4 4 .500 11 4 .733
Indiana 3 4 .429 8 6 .571
Rutgers 3 5 .375 7 5 .583
Northwestern 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Michigan St. 2 4 .333 8 4 .667
Maryland 2 5 .286 8 6 .571
Penn St. 0 4 .000 3 5 .375
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Nebraska, ppd.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rutgers at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
CS Bakersfield 5 1 .833 9 4 .692
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 6 3 .667
UC Santa Barbara 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 4 .429
CS Northridge 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 4 .333 3 4 .429
Hawaii 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 4 .000 2 8 .200

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Atlassian and Microsoft 365 – How to...
1|20 Maintenance Repair Facility Supplies...
1|20 Accelerating Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain