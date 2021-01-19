All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Stony Brook
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|.625
|6
|5
|.545
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|NJIT
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|6
|.400
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|12
|.077
___
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|1
|.917
|Wichita St.
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulsa
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|4
|.667
|SMU
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|2
|.778
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Temple
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|3
|.500
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Tulane
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|4
|.600
|UCF
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|5
|.375
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
___
Wednesday’s Games
East Carolina at South Florida, ppd.
Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.
SMU at Tulane, ppd.
Cincinnati at Temple, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Wichita St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|1
|.857
|UMass
|4
|1
|.800
|5
|3
|.625
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Dayton
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|Davidson
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Rhode Island
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|7
|.500
|La Salle
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|8
|.429
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|George Mason
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Duquesne
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|5
|.375
|Fordham
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|5
|.167
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Monday’s Games
La Salle 90, Saint Joseph’s 83
Wednesday’s Games
Fordham at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Duquesne, 6 p.m.
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
VCU at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.
George Washington at Dayton, ppd.
Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Virginia Tech
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Florida St.
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Duke
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Louisville
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Clemson
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|2
|.818
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|NC State
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|4
|.600
|Miami
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|6
|.500
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|4
|.636
|Notre Dame
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
|Boston College
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
|Wake Forest
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Monday’s Games
Florida St. 78, Louisville 65
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Duke at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston College at Virginia Tech, ppd.
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
NC State at Virginia, ppd.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Liberty
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Lipscomb
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Stetson
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|North Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|4
|.733
|Kansas
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|4
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|4
|.692
|TCU
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Kansas St.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|9
|.357
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Monday’s Games
Baylor 77, Kansas 69
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Iowa St., ppd.
Texas Tech at TCU, ppd.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Creighton
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Seton Hall
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|2
|.778
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|Marquette
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Providence
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Butler
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|7
|.364
|St. John’s
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|DePaul
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
St. John’s 74, UConn 70
Tuesday’s Games
Butler at DePaul, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Villanova, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Providence at Creighton, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Marquette, ppd.
Xavier at UConn, ppd.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|S. Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|2
|.833
|Sacramento St.
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|2
|.714
|Idaho St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Colorado
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|9
|.308
|Montana
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Idaho
|0
|8
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Sacramento St. 70, Idaho St. 65
Thursday’s Games
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|10
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|6
|.538
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Campbell
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|11
|.214
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Presbyterian
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|Longwood
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|13
|.188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Tuesday’s Games
Campbell at Hampton, ppd.
High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.
Radford at Campbell, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Campbell at Hampton, ppd.
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 5 p.m.
High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.
Radford at Campbell, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|1
|.917
|Iowa
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|2
|.857
|Wisconsin
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Ohio St.
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|3
|.786
|Purdue
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|5
|.667
|Illinois
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|5
|.643
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Indiana
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|6
|.571
|Rutgers
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|5
|.583
|Northwestern
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|6
|.500
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Maryland
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|6
|.571
|Penn St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Purdue at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Nebraska, ppd.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rutgers at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|4
|.692
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|CS Northridge
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Hawaii
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
