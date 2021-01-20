On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 7 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Colorado 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 4 .692
Utah 2 5 .286 5 6 .455
California 2 6 .250 7 8 .467
Arizona St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400
Washington 0 7 .000 1 11 .083

___

Tuesday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon, ppd.

Oregon St. 58, Southern Cal 56

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

UCLA at California, 9 p.m.

Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 6 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Colgate 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Lafayette 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Army 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
Bucknell 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Holy Cross 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Boston U. 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
Lehigh 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
American U. 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 2 .000 0 2 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 7 0 1.000 12 3 .800
LSU 5 2 .714 10 3 .769
Tennessee 4 2 .667 10 2 .833
Missouri 3 2 .600 9 2 .818
Kentucky 3 2 .600 4 8 .333
Florida 4 3 .571 7 4 .636
Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 9 6 .600
Arkansas 2 4 .333 10 4 .714
Texas A&M 2 4 .333 7 5 .583
Auburn 2 4 .333 8 6 .571
Mississippi 2 4 .333 7 6 .538
South Carolina 1 2 .333 3 4 .429
Georgia 1 4 .200 8 4 .667
Vanderbilt 0 4 .000 4 6 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 75, Tennessee 49

Missouri 81, South Carolina 70

Alabama 105, LSU 75

Mississippi 64, Mississippi St. 46

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, ppd.

Auburn at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Wofford 5 1 .833 8 4 .667
ETSU 4 1 .800 8 5 .615
UNC-Greensboro 4 2 .667 9 5 .643
VMI 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
Chattanooga 2 4 .333 11 4 .733
Samford 2 4 .333 6 7 .462
The Citadel 1 3 .250 8 3 .727
Mercer 1 3 .250 8 4 .667
W. Carolina 0 4 .000 7 6 .538

___

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU 59, W. Carolina 48

Mercer at The Citadel, 5 p.m.

Furman at VMI, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 5 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Abilene Christian 3 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Stephen F. Austin 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Nicholls 4 1 .800 6 5 .545
Incarnate Word 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
New Orleans 2 2 .500 3 9 .250
Cent. Arkansas 2 3 .400 3 10 .231
Lamar 1 3 .250 3 10 .231
SE Louisiana 1 3 .250 3 10 .231
Houston Baptist 1 3 .250 2 10 .167
Northwestern St. 1 3 .250 2 13 .133
McNeese St. 0 4 .000 6 7 .462
Texas A&M-CC 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 3 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Prairie View 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Alabama A&M 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Jackson St. 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
Alcorn St. 2 1 .667 2 6 .250
Grambling St. 3 2 .600 5 7 .417
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 2 .500 3 10 .231
Alabama St. 1 4 .200 1 4 .200
Texas Southern 0 2 .000 2 7 .222
MVSU 0 4 .000 0 12 .000

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 4 0 1.000 6 6 .500
S. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Oral Roberts 5 1 .833 8 6 .571
N. Dakota St. 5 1 .833 7 7 .500
North Dakota 3 3 .500 4 11 .267
UMKC 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
W. Illinois 0 4 .000 2 9 .182
Nebraska-Omaha 0 4 .000 2 12 .143
Denver 0 4 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Denver at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 3 1 .750 9 4 .692
Appalachian St. 4 2 .667 10 5 .667
Georgia St. 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Coastal Carolina 3 2 .600 9 3 .750
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
Georgia Southern 3 3 .500 9 6 .600
UALR 3 3 .500 7 6 .538
Texas-Arlington 3 3 .500 7 7 .500
Arkansas St. 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
South Alabama 2 4 .333 8 7 .533
Louisiana-Monroe 2 4 .333 4 9 .308
Troy 1 3 .250 6 7 .462

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

UALR at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 5 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Pacific 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
BYU 2 1 .667 11 3 .786
Santa Clara 2 1 .667 8 3 .727
Loyola Marymount 2 1 .667 7 4 .636
San Francisco 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Pepperdine 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 3 .000 9 5 .643
Portland 0 4 .000 6 7 .462
San Diego 0 3 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 72, San Diego 69, OT

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.

Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Utah Valley 3 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Grand Canyon 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
California Baptist 2 2 .500 5 4 .556
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego Christian at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Tarleton State, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

