COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|James Madison
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Towson
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|5
|.375
|Hofstra
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|William & Mary
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|Drexel
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
Towson 78, UNC-Wilmington 74
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|2
|.833
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|5
|.583
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|W. Kentucky
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Rice
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Southern Miss.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|FAU
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|FIU
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UTEP
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Marshall
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|4
|.636
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|7
|.300
|UTSA
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|8
|.385
___
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at FAU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Rice at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|9
|1
|.900
|9
|4
|.692
|Wright St.
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|4
|.692
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|4
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Oakland
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Kentucky
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|8
|.385
|IUPUI
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Youngstown St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|7
|.500
|Green Bay
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|11
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
Wright St. at IUPUI, Noon
Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|4
|.636
|Marist
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|10
|.231
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
|Quinnipiac
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
___
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 6 p.m.
Marist at Rider, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|4
|.750
|Bowling Green
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|Kent St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|3
|.700
|Akron
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Ball St.
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|6
|.500
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Ohio
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|5
|.444
|W. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
Kent St. 84, Buffalo 81
Akron 69, Bowling Green 57
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, ppd.
Miami (Ohio) 81, Ball St. 71
Ohio at N. Illinois, ppd.
Toledo 89, Cent. Michigan 72
Thursday’s Games
E. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Norfolk St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|4
|.667
|Coppin St.
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|9
|.308
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|1
|.900
|Loyola of Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|3
|.769
|Bradley
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|4
|.692
|Evansville
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Illinois St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Wednesday’s Games
Evansville at Indiana St., ppd.
Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Illinois St., 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Drake at N. Iowa, ppd.
Cornell College at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Colorado St.
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|3
|.769
|Nevada
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|5
|.667
|San Diego St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|UNLV
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Fresno St.
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|5
|.500
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|5
|.615
|Air Force
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|8
|.333
|New Mexico
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|San Jose St.
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
Utah St. 83, Colorado St. 64
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Benedictine at Mesa at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Utah St., 11 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Nevada at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Mount St. Mary’s
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|5
|.444
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|4
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|CCSU
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|8
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
___
Thursday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at CCSU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, ppd.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at CCSU, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|2
|.857
|Morehead St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Murray St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|SE Missouri
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|UT Martin
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|7
|.300
|Tennessee St.
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|9
|.182
___
Tuesday’s Games
SE Missouri 63, Tennessee St. 59
Thursday’s Games
SE Missouri at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Belmont, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
