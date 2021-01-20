Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 6 0 1.000 7 5 .583
James Madison 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Towson 2 1 .667 3 5 .375
Hofstra 3 3 .500 7 6 .538
Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Delaware 2 3 .400 4 6 .400
William & Mary 2 3 .400 4 6 .400
Drexel 1 3 .250 6 5 .545
UNC-Wilmington 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Towson 78, UNC-Wilmington 74

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 3 1 .750 10 2 .833
North Texas 3 1 .750 7 5 .583
Louisiana Tech 4 2 .667 11 4 .733
W. Kentucky 4 2 .667 11 4 .733
Rice 4 2 .667 10 4 .714
Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Southern Miss. 3 3 .500 7 6 .538
FAU 2 2 .500 7 6 .538
Charlotte 2 2 .500 6 6 .500
FIU 2 4 .333 8 6 .571
UTEP 2 4 .333 6 6 .500
Marshall 1 3 .250 7 4 .636
Middle Tennessee 1 3 .250 3 7 .300
UTSA 1 5 .167 5 8 .385

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at FAU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Rice at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 9 1 .900 9 4 .692
Wright St. 7 3 .700 9 4 .692
Ill.-Chicago 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 5 4 .556
Fort Wayne 5 5 .500 6 5 .545
Oakland 5 5 .500 5 12 .294
Robert Morris 2 3 .400 3 5 .375
N. Kentucky 3 5 .375 5 8 .385
IUPUI 2 4 .333 3 4 .429
Detroit 2 4 .333 3 7 .300
Youngstown St. 3 7 .300 7 7 .500
Green Bay 3 7 .300 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, Noon

Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 6 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 7 3 .700 7 4 .636
Marist 5 5 .500 7 5 .583
Manhattan 4 4 .500 5 4 .556
St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 4 6 .400 5 7 .417
Rider 3 7 .300 3 10 .231
Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200
Quinnipiac 1 3 .250 3 5 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

Marist at Rider, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 7 1 .875 12 4 .750
Bowling Green 6 2 .750 10 4 .714
Kent St. 4 2 .667 7 3 .700
Akron 4 2 .667 6 3 .667
Ball St. 4 3 .571 6 6 .500
Buffalo 3 3 .500 5 5 .500
Miami (Ohio) 2 2 .500 5 4 .556
Ohio 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
Cent. Michigan 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
E. Michigan 1 4 .200 4 5 .444
W. Michigan 1 4 .200 2 8 .200
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. 84, Buffalo 81

Akron 69, Bowling Green 57

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, ppd.

Miami (Ohio) 81, Ball St. 71

Ohio at N. Illinois, ppd.

Toledo 89, Cent. Michigan 72

Thursday’s Games

E. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Norfolk St. 3 1 .750 8 4 .667
Coppin St. 3 1 .750 4 9 .308
Morgan St. 2 2 .500 6 4 .600
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 4 .000 0 9 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Missouri St. 5 1 .833 9 1 .900
Loyola of Chicago 5 1 .833 10 3 .769
Bradley 3 1 .750 9 4 .692
Evansville 4 4 .500 6 8 .429
Indiana St. 3 5 .375 6 7 .462
N. Iowa 2 6 .250 3 10 .231
S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Illinois St. 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Valparaiso 0 2 .000 3 8 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Indiana St., ppd.

Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Drake at N. Iowa, ppd.

Cornell College at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Utah St. 9 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Boise St. 8 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Colorado St. 7 2 .778 10 3 .769
Nevada 5 3 .625 10 5 .667
San Diego St. 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
UNLV 2 2 .500 4 6 .400
Fresno St. 3 5 .375 5 5 .500
Wyoming 2 4 .333 8 5 .615
Air Force 2 6 .250 4 8 .333
New Mexico 0 8 .000 4 8 .333
San Jose St. 0 8 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Utah St. 83, Colorado St. 64

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Benedictine at Mesa at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nevada at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
Mount St. Mary’s 3 2 .600 4 5 .444
Sacred Heart 4 3 .571 4 4 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
CCSU 2 5 .286 2 8 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 .200 2 7 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at CCSU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, ppd.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at CCSU, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 8 0 1.000 14 1 .933
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 6 1 .857 12 2 .857
Morehead St. 6 2 .750 9 6 .600
Austin Peay 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
Jacksonville St. 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Murray St. 2 4 .333 5 6 .455
E. Illinois 2 4 .333 5 8 .385
SE Missouri 2 4 .333 4 8 .333
Tennessee Tech 2 6 .250 2 13 .133
UT Martin 1 5 .167 3 7 .300
Tennessee St. 1 7 .125 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri 63, Tennessee St. 59

Thursday’s Games

SE Missouri at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Belmont, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

