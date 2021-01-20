Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
Stony Brook 4 2 .667 6 6 .500
New Hampshire 5 3 .625 6 5 .545
Hartford 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
Albany (NY) 3 3 .500 3 5 .375
NJIT 3 5 .375 4 6 .400
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 1 9 .100 1 12 .077

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 6 1 .857 11 1 .917
Wichita St. 4 1 .800 8 3 .727
Tulsa 5 2 .714 8 4 .667
SMU 3 2 .600 7 2 .778
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Memphis 2 2 .500 6 5 .545
Temple 2 3 .400 3 3 .500
East Carolina 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Tulane 1 4 .200 6 4 .600
UCF 1 4 .200 3 5 .375
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina at South Florida, ppd.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.

SMU at Tulane, ppd.

Cincinnati at Temple, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 4 1 .800 6 1 .857
UMass 4 1 .800 5 3 .625
VCU 3 1 .750 10 3 .769
Richmond 3 1 .750 9 3 .750
Davidson 5 2 .714 9 5 .643
Dayton 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
Rhode Island 4 3 .571 7 7 .500
La Salle 3 4 .429 6 8 .429
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
George Mason 2 4 .333 6 6 .500
Duquesne 2 4 .333 3 5 .375
Fordham 1 6 .143 1 6 .143
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Joseph’s 0 5 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

Davidson 73, Fordham 58

Rhode Island at Duquesne, 6 p.m.

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

        Read more Sports News news.

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.

George Washington at Dayton, ppd.

Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Virginia Tech 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Florida St. 4 1 .800 8 2 .800
Pittsburgh 4 1 .800 8 2 .800
Louisville 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Georgia Tech 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Clemson 3 2 .600 9 2 .818
Duke 3 2 .600 5 4 .556
North Carolina 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
Syracuse 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
NC State 2 3 .400 6 4 .600
Miami 2 6 .250 6 7 .462
Notre Dame 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Boston College 1 6 .143 3 10 .231
Wake Forest 0 5 .000 3 5 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse 83, Miami 57

Pittsburgh 79, Duke 73

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Virginia Tech, ppd.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC State at Virginia, ppd.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Alabama 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Jacksonville 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Liberty 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Lipscomb 4 2 .667 9 7 .563
Stetson 2 2 .500 4 6 .400
North Florida 2 2 .500 4 10 .286
Florida Gulf Coast 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Kennesaw St. 0 6 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Stetson at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 6 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Texas 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Texas Tech 4 3 .571 11 4 .733
Kansas 4 3 .571 10 4 .714
Oklahoma 4 3 .571 8 4 .667
Oklahoma St. 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
West Virginia 2 3 .400 9 4 .692
TCU 2 4 .333 9 5 .643
Kansas St. 1 6 .143 5 10 .333
Iowa St. 0 5 .000 2 7 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma 76, Kansas St. 50

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Iowa St., ppd.

Texas Tech at TCU, ppd.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 4 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Creighton 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Seton Hall 6 3 .667 9 6 .600
UConn 4 2 .667 7 2 .778
Xavier 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
Marquette 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Butler 4 5 .444 5 7 .417
Providence 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
St. John’s 3 6 .333 8 7 .533
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 8 .273
DePaul 0 5 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Butler 67, DePaul 53

Villanova 76, Seton Hall 74

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette, ppd.

Xavier at UConn, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall at Butler, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 4 0 1.000 7 3 .700
S. Utah 5 1 .833 10 2 .833
Sacramento St. 3 1 .750 5 2 .714
Idaho St. 4 2 .667 7 6 .538
E. Washington 2 1 .667 3 5 .375
N. Colorado 4 4 .500 7 6 .538
Weber St. 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 4 9 .308
Montana 2 4 .333 6 7 .462
Portland St. 1 3 .250 2 7 .222
Idaho 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 11 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Radford 8 1 .889 9 6 .600
UNC-Asheville 7 2 .778 8 6 .571
Hampton 6 4 .600 7 8 .467
Campbell 4 5 .444 8 8 .500
SC-Upstate 3 5 .375 3 11 .214
Gardner-Webb 2 5 .286 3 9 .250
Longwood 3 8 .273 4 13 .235
Presbyterian 1 4 .200 3 6 .333
High Point 1 4 .200 3 7 .300
Charleston Southern 0 8 .000 1 11 .083

___

Tuesday’s Games

Campbell at Hampton, ppd.

Longwood 75, High Point 54

Radford 97, Campbell 91, 3OT

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, ppd.

UNC-Asheville 79, Gardner-Webb 75

Winthrop 72, Presbyterian 58

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Hampton, ppd.

High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.

Radford at Campbell, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, ppd.

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 7 1 .875 12 1 .923
Iowa 6 1 .857 12 2 .857
Wisconsin 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Purdue 6 3 .667 11 5 .688
Illinois 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Ohio St. 5 4 .556 11 4 .733
Minnesota 4 4 .500 11 4 .733
Indiana 3 4 .429 8 6 .571
Rutgers 3 5 .375 7 5 .583
Northwestern 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Michigan St. 2 4 .333 8 4 .667
Maryland 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333
Penn St. 0 5 .000 3 6 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue 67, Ohio St. 65

Michigan 87, Maryland 63

Illinois 79, Penn St. 65

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Nebraska, ppd.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rutgers at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Purdue, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
CS Bakersfield 5 1 .833 9 4 .692
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 6 3 .667
UC Santa Barbara 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 4 .429
CS Northridge 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 4 .333 3 4 .429
Hawaii 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 4 .000 2 8 .200

___

Friday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Finance Transformation Leaders
1|20 Future Offices Winter 2021
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s