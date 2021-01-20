All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Stony Brook
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|.625
|6
|5
|.545
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|NJIT
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|6
|.400
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|12
|.077
___
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|1
|.917
|Wichita St.
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulsa
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|4
|.667
|SMU
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|2
|.778
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Temple
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|3
|.500
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Tulane
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|4
|.600
|UCF
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|5
|.375
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
___
Wednesday’s Games
East Carolina at South Florida, ppd.
Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.
SMU at Tulane, ppd.
Cincinnati at Temple, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Wichita St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|1
|.857
|UMass
|4
|1
|.800
|5
|3
|.625
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Davidson
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|5
|.643
|Dayton
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|Rhode Island
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|7
|.500
|La Salle
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|8
|.429
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|George Mason
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Duquesne
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|5
|.375
|Fordham
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|6
|.143
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Wednesday’s Games
Davidson 73, Fordham 58
Rhode Island at Duquesne, 6 p.m.
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
VCU at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.
George Washington at Dayton, ppd.
Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Virginia Tech
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Florida St.
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Louisville
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Clemson
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|2
|.818
|Duke
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|4
|.556
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|NC State
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|4
|.600
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Notre Dame
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
|Boston College
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
|Wake Forest
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Tuesday’s Games
Syracuse 83, Miami 57
Pittsburgh 79, Duke 73
Wednesday’s Games
Boston College at Virginia Tech, ppd.
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
NC State at Virginia, ppd.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Liberty
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Lipscomb
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Stetson
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|North Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
Stetson at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|4
|.733
|Kansas
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|4
|.714
|Oklahoma
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|4
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|4
|.692
|TCU
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Kansas St.
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|10
|.333
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma 76, Kansas St. 50
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Iowa St., ppd.
Texas Tech at TCU, ppd.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Creighton
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Seton Hall
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|2
|.778
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|Marquette
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Butler
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|7
|.417
|Providence
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|St. John’s
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|DePaul
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
Butler 67, DePaul 53
Villanova 76, Seton Hall 74
Wednesday’s Games
Providence at Creighton, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Marquette, ppd.
Xavier at UConn, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Seton Hall at Butler, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|S. Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|2
|.833
|Sacramento St.
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|2
|.714
|Idaho St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Colorado
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|9
|.308
|Montana
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Idaho
|0
|8
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|11
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|8
|1
|.889
|9
|6
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|2
|.778
|8
|6
|.571
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Campbell
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|8
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|11
|.214
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|9
|.250
|Longwood
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|13
|.235
|Presbyterian
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|6
|.333
|High Point
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Tuesday’s Games
Campbell at Hampton, ppd.
Longwood 75, High Point 54
Radford 97, Campbell 91, 3OT
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, ppd.
UNC-Asheville 79, Gardner-Webb 75
Winthrop 72, Presbyterian 58
Wednesday’s Games
Campbell at Hampton, ppd.
High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.
Radford at Campbell, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, ppd.
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|1
|.923
|Iowa
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|2
|.857
|Wisconsin
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Purdue
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Illinois
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Ohio St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|4
|.733
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Indiana
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|6
|.571
|Rutgers
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|5
|.583
|Northwestern
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|6
|.500
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Maryland
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Penn St.
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Purdue 67, Ohio St. 65
Michigan 87, Maryland 63
Illinois 79, Penn St. 65
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Nebraska, ppd.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rutgers at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Michigan at Purdue, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|4
|.692
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|CS Northridge
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Hawaii
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Friday’s Games
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC Davis at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments