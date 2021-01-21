Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 11:46 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Arizona 5 3 .625 11 3 .786
Colorado 5 3 .625 11 4 .733
Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Utah 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Washington St. 2 5 .286 9 5 .643
California 2 7 .222 7 9 .438
Arizona St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364
Washington 1 7 .125 2 11 .154

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.

Arizona 84, Arizona St. 82

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

UCLA 61, California 57

Utah 71, Washington St. 56

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Washington, 4 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 6 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Colgate 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Lafayette 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Army 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
Bucknell 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Holy Cross 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Boston U. 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
Lehigh 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
American U. 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 2 .000 0 2 .000

___

        Read more Sports News news.

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at American U., Noon

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Army at Navy, 2:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Army at Navy, 3 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Boston U. at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

American U. at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 7 0 1.000 12 3 .800
LSU 5 2 .714 10 3 .769
Tennessee 4 2 .667 10 2 .833
Missouri 3 2 .600 9 2 .818
Florida 4 3 .571 7 4 .636
Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 9 6 .600
Kentucky 3 3 .500 4 9 .308
Arkansas 3 4 .429 11 4 .733
Georgia 2 4 .333 9 4 .692
Texas A&M 2 4 .333 7 5 .583
Mississippi 2 4 .333 7 6 .538
South Carolina 1 2 .333 3 4 .429
Auburn 2 5 .286 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 0 4 .000 4 6 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at South Carolina, Noon

Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

Florida at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 6 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wofford 5 1 .833 8 4 .667
Furman 4 1 .800 10 4 .714
ETSU 4 1 .800 8 5 .615
UNC-Greensboro 4 2 .667 9 5 .643
VMI 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Chattanooga 3 4 .429 12 4 .750
Mercer 2 3 .400 9 4 .692
Samford 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
The Citadel 1 4 .200 8 4 .667
W. Carolina 0 4 .000 7 6 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, Noon

VMI at Mercer, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

Furman at ETSU, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 6 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Stephen F. Austin 4 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Nicholls 5 1 .833 7 5 .583
Abilene Christian 3 1 .750 11 3 .786
New Orleans 3 2 .600 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
SE Louisiana 2 3 .400 4 10 .286
Cent. Arkansas 2 3 .400 3 10 .231
Lamar 1 3 .250 3 10 .231
Houston Baptist 1 4 .200 2 11 .154
Northwestern St. 1 4 .200 2 14 .125
McNeese St. 0 5 .000 6 8 .429
Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 3 8 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Nicholls, 6 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 3 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Prairie View 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Alabama A&M 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Jackson St. 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
Alcorn St. 2 1 .667 2 6 .250
Grambling St. 3 2 .600 5 7 .417
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 2 .500 3 10 .231
Alabama St. 1 4 .200 1 4 .200
Texas Southern 0 2 .000 2 7 .222
MVSU 0 4 .000 0 12 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 5:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 4 0 1.000 6 6 .500
S. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Oral Roberts 5 1 .833 8 6 .571
N. Dakota St. 5 1 .833 7 7 .500
North Dakota 3 3 .500 4 11 .267
UMKC 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
W. Illinois 0 4 .000 2 9 .182
Nebraska-Omaha 0 4 .000 2 12 .143
Denver 0 4 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Denver at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Denver at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 3 1 .750 9 4 .692
Appalachian St. 4 2 .667 10 5 .667
Georgia St. 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Coastal Carolina 3 2 .600 9 3 .750
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
Georgia Southern 3 3 .500 9 6 .600
UALR 3 3 .500 7 6 .538
Texas-Arlington 3 3 .500 7 7 .500
Arkansas St. 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
South Alabama 2 4 .333 8 7 .533
Louisiana-Monroe 2 4 .333 4 9 .308
Troy 1 3 .250 6 7 .462

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

UALR at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

UALR at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 5 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
BYU 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Pacific 2 1 .667 5 2 .714
Pepperdine 2 1 .667 6 6 .500
San Francisco 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Santa Clara 2 2 .500 8 4 .667
Loyola Marymount 2 2 .500 7 5 .583
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1 3 .250 10 5 .667
Portland 0 5 .000 6 8 .429
San Diego 0 3 .000 1 6 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65, Loyola Marymount 61

BYU 95, Portland 67

Pepperdine 85, Pacific 68

San Francisco 73, Santa Clara 50

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Portland, 5 p.m.

Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Utah Valley 3 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Grand Canyon 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
California Baptist 2 2 .500 6 4 .600
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Tarleton State, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Tarleton State, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|25 National 8(a) Association Virtual Day...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s