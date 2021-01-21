Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|James Madison
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Towson
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|5
|.375
|Hofstra
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|William & Mary
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|Drexel
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
James Madison at Northeastern, Noon
Drexel at Elon, ppd.
Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook
Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.
Drexel at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Towson at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Northeastern, Noon
Drexel at Elon, ppd.
Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.
Towson at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|2
|.833
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|5
|.583
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|W. Kentucky
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Rice
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Southern Miss.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|FAU
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|FIU
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UTEP
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Marshall
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|4
|.636
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|7
|.300
|UTSA
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|8
|.385
___
Charlotte at FAU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Old Dominion, ppd.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Rice at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Marshall at FIU, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Rice at UAB, 5 p.m.
North Texas at Old Dominion, ppd.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|9
|1
|.900
|9
|4
|.692
|Wright St.
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|4
|.692
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|4
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Oakland
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Kentucky
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|8
|.385
|IUPUI
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Youngstown St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|7
|.500
|Green Bay
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|11
|.214
___
Wright St. at IUPUI, Noon
Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 9 p.m.
Wright St. at IUPUI, Noon
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 5 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|4
|.636
|Marist
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|10
|.231
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
|Quinnipiac
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
___
Niagara at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 6 p.m.
Marist at Rider, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 6 p.m.
Marist at Rider, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|4
|.750
|Akron
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|3
|.700
|Bowling Green
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Kent St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|3
|.700
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|5
|.545
|Ball St.
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|6
|.500
|Ohio
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|W. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|E. Michigan
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
___
Buffalo 92, E. Michigan 77
Miami (Ohio) 96, Bowling Green 77
Akron 81, Cent. Michigan 67
Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Toledo, Noon
Akron at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Norfolk St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|4
|.667
|Coppin St.
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|9
|.308
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Morgan St. 99, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 41
NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.
Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 1 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., ppd.
Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 1 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., ppd.
NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|3
|.786
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|1
|.900
|Bradley
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|5
|.643
|Evansville
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|7
|.462
|Illinois St.
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Valparaiso
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Drake at N. Iowa, ppd.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 6 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Utah St.
|9
|1
|.900
|12
|4
|.750
|Colorado St.
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|3
|.786
|Nevada
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|5
|.667
|San Diego St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|UNLV
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Fresno St.
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|5
|.615
|Air Force
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|8
|.333
|New Mexico
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|8
|.385
|San Jose St.
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
New Mexico 67, San Jose St. 51
UNLV 99, Benedictine at Mesa 45
Colorado St. 84, Utah St. 76
Nevada at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Nevada at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Mount St. Mary’s
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|7
|.222
|CCSU
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|9
|.182
___
Mount St. Mary’s 67, CCSU 57
St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, ppd.
Merrimack 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51
St. Francis (Pa.) 76, Sacred Heart 58
Mount St. Mary’s at CCSU, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|2
|.867
|Morehead St.
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|6
|.625
|Austin Peay
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|5
|.643
|Murray St.
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|7
|.417
|E. Illinois
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|9
|.357
|SE Missouri
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|14
|.125
|UT Martin
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|8
|.273
|Tennessee St.
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|10
|.167
___
Morehead St. 76, SE Missouri 65
Belmont 79, E. Illinois 66
E. Kentucky 113, UT Martin 73
Austin Peay 72, Tennessee Tech 69
Jacksonville St. 85, Murray St. 82
SIU-Edwardsville 67, Tennessee St. 65
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 5 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments