By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 11:45 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 6 0 1.000 7 5 .583
James Madison 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Towson 2 1 .667 3 5 .375
Hofstra 3 3 .500 7 6 .538
Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Delaware 2 3 .400 4 6 .400
William & Mary 2 3 .400 4 6 .400
Drexel 1 3 .250 6 5 .545
UNC-Wilmington 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Northeastern, Noon

Drexel at Elon, ppd.

Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.

Drexel at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Towson at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

James Madison at Northeastern, Noon

Drexel at Elon, ppd.

Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.

Towson at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 3 1 .750 10 2 .833
North Texas 3 1 .750 7 5 .583
Louisiana Tech 4 2 .667 11 4 .733
W. Kentucky 4 2 .667 11 4 .733
Rice 4 2 .667 10 4 .714
Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Southern Miss. 3 3 .500 7 6 .538
FAU 2 2 .500 7 6 .538
Charlotte 2 2 .500 6 6 .500
FIU 2 4 .333 8 6 .571
UTEP 2 4 .333 6 6 .500
Marshall 1 3 .250 7 4 .636
Middle Tennessee 1 3 .250 3 7 .300
UTSA 1 5 .167 5 8 .385

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at FAU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Old Dominion, ppd.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Rice at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at FIU, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Rice at UAB, 5 p.m.

North Texas at Old Dominion, ppd.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 9 1 .900 9 4 .692
Wright St. 7 3 .700 9 4 .692
Ill.-Chicago 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 5 4 .556
Fort Wayne 5 5 .500 6 5 .545
Oakland 5 5 .500 5 12 .294
Robert Morris 2 3 .400 3 5 .375
N. Kentucky 3 5 .375 5 8 .385
IUPUI 2 4 .333 3 4 .429
Detroit 2 4 .333 3 7 .300
Youngstown St. 3 7 .300 7 7 .500
Green Bay 3 7 .300 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, Noon

Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, Noon

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 5 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 6 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 7 3 .700 7 4 .636
Marist 5 5 .500 7 5 .583
Manhattan 4 4 .500 5 4 .556
St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 4 6 .400 5 7 .417
Rider 3 7 .300 3 10 .231
Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200
Quinnipiac 1 3 .250 3 5 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

Marist at Rider, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

Marist at Rider, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 7 1 .875 12 4 .750
Akron 5 2 .714 7 3 .700
Bowling Green 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Kent St. 4 2 .667 7 3 .700
Miami (Ohio) 3 2 .600 6 4 .600
Buffalo 4 3 .571 6 5 .545
Ball St. 4 3 .571 6 6 .500
Ohio 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
Cent. Michigan 2 6 .250 6 9 .400
W. Michigan 1 4 .200 2 8 .200
E. Michigan 1 5 .167 4 6 .400
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 92, E. Michigan 77

Miami (Ohio) 96, Bowling Green 77

Akron 81, Cent. Michigan 67

Friday’s Games

Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Toledo, Noon

Akron at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Norfolk St. 3 1 .750 8 4 .667
Coppin St. 3 1 .750 4 9 .308
Morgan St. 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 4 .000 0 9 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. 99, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 41

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., ppd.

NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 6 1 .857 11 3 .786
Missouri St. 5 1 .833 9 1 .900
Bradley 3 2 .600 9 5 .643
Evansville 4 4 .500 6 8 .429
Indiana St. 3 5 .375 6 7 .462
Illinois St. 2 5 .286 5 8 .385
N. Iowa 2 6 .250 3 10 .231
S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Valparaiso 0 3 .000 3 9 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Drake at N. Iowa, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 9 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Utah St. 9 1 .900 12 4 .750
Colorado St. 8 2 .800 11 3 .786
Nevada 5 3 .625 10 5 .667
San Diego St. 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
UNLV 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
Fresno St. 3 6 .333 5 6 .455
Wyoming 2 4 .333 8 5 .615
Air Force 2 6 .250 4 8 .333
New Mexico 1 8 .111 5 8 .385
San Jose St. 0 9 .000 2 11 .154

___

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico 67, San Jose St. 51

UNLV 99, Benedictine at Mesa 45

Colorado St. 84, Utah St. 76

Friday’s Games

Nevada at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
Mount St. Mary’s 4 2 .667 5 5 .500
Sacred Heart 4 4 .500 4 5 .444
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 4 .333 3 7 .300
Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 2 .333 2 7 .222
CCSU 2 6 .250 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 67, CCSU 57

St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, ppd.

Merrimack 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51

St. Francis (Pa.) 76, Sacred Heart 58

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at CCSU, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 9 0 1.000 15 1 .938
SIU-Edwardsville 2 0 1.000 4 4 .500
E. Kentucky 7 1 .875 13 2 .867
Morehead St. 7 2 .778 10 6 .625
Austin Peay 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Jacksonville St. 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
Murray St. 2 5 .286 5 7 .417
E. Illinois 2 5 .286 5 9 .357
SE Missouri 2 5 .286 4 9 .308
Tennessee Tech 2 7 .222 2 14 .125
UT Martin 1 6 .143 3 8 .273
Tennessee St. 1 8 .111 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. 76, SE Missouri 65

Belmont 79, E. Illinois 66

E. Kentucky 113, UT Martin 73

Austin Peay 72, Tennessee Tech 69

Jacksonville St. 85, Murray St. 82

SIU-Edwardsville 67, Tennessee St. 65

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 5 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

