By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 11:45 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
Stony Brook 4 2 .667 6 6 .500
New Hampshire 5 3 .625 6 5 .545
Hartford 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
Albany (NY) 3 3 .500 3 5 .375
NJIT 3 5 .375 4 6 .400
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 1 9 .100 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.

Binghamton at Maine, ppd.

Binghamton at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at NJIT, ppd.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, ppd.

UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Maine, ppd.

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.

Stony Brook at NJIT, ppd.

Binghamton at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, ppd.

UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 7 1 .875 12 1 .923
Wichita St. 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Tulsa 5 3 .625 8 5 .615
SMU 3 2 .600 7 2 .778
Memphis 3 2 .600 7 5 .583
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Temple 2 3 .400 3 3 .500
East Carolina 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Tulane 1 4 .200 6 4 .600
UCF 1 4 .200 3 5 .375
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 7 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 72, Wichita St. 52

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Houston, ppd.

Houston at Temple, Noon

SMU at UCF, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Florida at Wichita St., ppd.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 5 1 .833 7 1 .875
UMass 4 1 .800 5 3 .625
Richmond 3 1 .750 9 3 .750
Davidson 5 2 .714 9 5 .643
Dayton 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
VCU 3 2 .600 10 4 .714
Rhode Island 4 4 .500 7 8 .467
George Mason 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
Duquesne 3 4 .429 4 5 .444
La Salle 3 4 .429 6 8 .429
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
Fordham 1 6 .143 1 6 .143
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Joseph’s 0 6 .000 1 11 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

George Mason at Saint Joseph’s, 12:30 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

Dayton at VCU, 4:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Davidson at UMass, Noon

Fordham at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at Rhode Island, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Virginia Tech 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Florida St. 4 1 .800 8 2 .800
Pittsburgh 4 1 .800 8 2 .800
Georgia Tech 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Louisville 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Duke 3 2 .600 5 4 .556
North Carolina 4 3 .571 9 5 .643
Clemson 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Syracuse 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
NC State 2 3 .400 6 4 .600
Miami 2 6 .250 6 7 .462
Notre Dame 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Boston College 1 6 .143 3 10 .231
Wake Forest 0 6 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, Noon

NC State at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Florida St., 3 p.m.

Duke at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Miami, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Alabama 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Jacksonville 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Liberty 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Lipscomb 4 2 .667 9 7 .563
Stetson 2 2 .500 4 6 .400
North Florida 2 2 .500 4 10 .286
Florida Gulf Coast 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Kennesaw St. 0 6 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Stetson at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 6 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Texas 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Texas Tech 4 3 .571 11 4 .733
Kansas 4 3 .571 10 4 .714
Oklahoma 4 3 .571 8 4 .667
Oklahoma St. 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
West Virginia 2 3 .400 9 4 .692
TCU 2 4 .333 9 5 .643
Kansas St. 1 6 .143 5 10 .333
Iowa St. 0 5 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at Oklahoma, Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, ppd.

Texas at TCU, ppd.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 4 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Creighton 6 3 .667 10 4 .714
Seton Hall 6 3 .667 9 6 .600
UConn 4 2 .667 7 2 .778
Xavier 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
Marquette 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Providence 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Butler 4 5 .444 5 7 .417
St. John’s 3 6 .333 8 7 .533
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 8 .273
DePaul 0 5 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall at Butler, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Creighton, Noon

Providence at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 5 0 1.000 8 3 .727
S. Utah 5 2 .714 10 3 .769
Idaho St. 5 2 .714 8 6 .571
Weber St. 2 1 .667 7 3 .700
Sacramento St. 3 2 .600 5 3 .625
N. Colorado 5 4 .556 8 6 .571
E. Washington 2 2 .500 3 6 .333
Montana 3 4 .429 7 7 .500
N. Arizona 3 5 .375 4 10 .286
Portland St. 1 4 .200 2 8 .200
Idaho 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. 62, N. Arizona 51

Montana 78, Sacramento St. 66

N. Colorado 78, E. Washington 76

Weber St. 91, S. Utah 67

Idaho St. 64, Portland St. 57

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 2:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 12 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Radford 9 1 .900 10 6 .625
UNC-Asheville 7 3 .700 8 7 .533
Hampton 6 4 .600 7 8 .467
Campbell 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
Gardner-Webb 3 5 .375 4 9 .308
SC-Upstate 3 5 .375 3 11 .214
Longwood 4 8 .333 5 13 .278
Presbyterian 1 5 .167 3 7 .300
High Point 1 5 .167 3 8 .273
Charleston Southern 0 8 .000 1 11 .083

___

Sunday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Campbell, ppd.

Presbyterian at High Point, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ppd.

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Winthrop, ppd.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 7 1 .875 12 1 .923
Iowa 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Wisconsin 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Purdue 6 3 .667 11 5 .688
Illinois 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Ohio St. 5 4 .556 11 4 .733
Minnesota 4 4 .500 11 4 .733
Indiana 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Rutgers 3 6 .333 7 6 .538
Northwestern 3 6 .333 6 7 .462
Michigan St. 2 4 .333 8 4 .667
Maryland 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Penn St. 1 5 .167 4 6 .400
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. 75, Rutgers 67

Indiana 81, Iowa 69

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Michigan St., ppd.

Maryland at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers at Indiana, Noon

Nebraska at Iowa, ppd.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
CS Bakersfield 5 1 .833 9 4 .692
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 6 3 .667
UC Santa Barbara 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 4 .429
CS Northridge 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 4 .333 3 4 .429
Hawaii 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 4 .000 2 8 .200

___

Friday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

