By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 6 0 1.000 7 5 .583
James Madison 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Towson 2 1 .667 3 5 .375
Hofstra 3 3 .500 7 6 .538
Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Delaware 2 3 .400 4 6 .400
William & Mary 2 3 .400 4 6 .400
Drexel 1 3 .250 6 5 .545
UNC-Wilmington 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Northeastern, Noon

Drexel at Elon, ppd.

Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.

Drexel at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Towson at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

James Madison at Northeastern, Noon

Drexel at Elon, ppd.

Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.

Towson at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 4 1 .800 11 2 .846
North Texas 3 1 .750 7 5 .583
W. Kentucky 4 2 .667 11 4 .733
Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
FAU 3 2 .600 8 6 .571
Louisiana Tech 4 3 .571 11 5 .688
Rice 4 3 .571 10 5 .667
UTEP 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
Southern Miss. 3 4 .429 7 7 .500
Marshall 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
Charlotte 2 3 .400 6 7 .462
FIU 2 5 .286 8 7 .533
UTSA 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
Middle Tennessee 1 3 .250 3 7 .300

___

Friday’s Games

FAU 66, Charlotte 53, OT

Marshall 79, FIU 66

North Texas at Old Dominion, ppd.

UTSA 70, Southern Miss. 64

UAB 78, Rice 68

UTEP 82, Louisiana Tech 74

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at FIU, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Rice at UAB, 5 p.m.

North Texas at Old Dominion, ppd.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 10 1 .909 10 4 .714
Wright St. 8 3 .727 10 4 .714
Ill.-Chicago 5 2 .714 8 4 .667
Oakland 6 5 .545 6 12 .333
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 5 5 .500
Fort Wayne 5 6 .455 6 6 .500
N. Kentucky 4 5 .444 6 8 .429
Green Bay 4 7 .364 4 11 .267
Robert Morris 2 4 .333 3 6 .333
IUPUI 2 5 .286 3 5 .375
Detroit 2 5 .286 3 8 .273
Youngstown St. 3 8 .273 7 8 .467

___

Friday’s Games

Wright St. 95, IUPUI 65

Green Bay 77, Fort Wayne 59

Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 66

Oakland 86, Detroit 81

N. Kentucky 81, Robert Morris 76

Cleveland St. 64, Milwaukee 53

Saturday’s Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, Noon

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 5 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 6 1 .857 6 1 .857
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 7 3 .700 7 4 .636
St. Peter’s 4 3 .571 7 5 .583
Manhattan 4 4 .500 5 4 .556
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Marist 5 6 .455 7 6 .538
Niagara 5 6 .455 6 7 .462
Rider 4 7 .364 4 10 .286
Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200
Quinnipiac 1 4 .200 3 6 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara 59, Quinnipiac 56

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, ppd.

Rider 76, Marist 64

St. Peter’s 68, Siena 62

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, ppd.

Marist at Rider, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 7 1 .875 12 4 .750
Akron 5 2 .714 7 3 .700
Bowling Green 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Kent St. 4 2 .667 7 3 .700
Miami (Ohio) 3 2 .600 6 4 .600
Buffalo 4 3 .571 6 5 .545
Ball St. 4 3 .571 6 6 .500
Ohio 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
Cent. Michigan 2 6 .250 6 9 .400
W. Michigan 1 4 .200 2 8 .200
E. Michigan 1 5 .167 4 6 .400
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Ball St. at Ohio, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Toledo, Noon

Ball St. at Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Norfolk St. 3 1 .750 8 4 .667
Coppin St. 3 1 .750 4 9 .308
Morgan St. 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 4 .000 0 9 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., ppd.

NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 6 1 .857 11 3 .786
Missouri St. 5 1 .833 9 1 .900
Bradley 3 2 .600 9 5 .643
Evansville 4 4 .500 6 8 .429
Indiana St. 3 5 .375 6 7 .462
Illinois St. 2 5 .286 5 8 .385
N. Iowa 2 6 .250 3 10 .231
S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Valparaiso 0 3 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Coe College at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 9 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Utah St. 9 1 .900 12 4 .750
Colorado St. 8 2 .800 11 3 .786
San Diego St. 4 3 .571 10 4 .714
Nevada 5 4 .556 10 6 .625
UNLV 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
Wyoming 3 4 .429 9 5 .643
Fresno St. 3 6 .333 5 6 .455
Air Force 2 7 .222 4 9 .308
New Mexico 1 8 .111 5 8 .385
San Jose St. 0 9 .000 2 11 .154

___

Friday’s Games

Wyoming 71, Nevada 64

San Diego St. 98, Air Force 61

Fresno St. at Boise St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utah St. at UNLV, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
Mount St. Mary’s 4 3 .571 5 6 .455
Sacred Heart 5 4 .556 5 5 .500
CCSU 3 6 .333 3 9 .250
Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 5 .286 3 8 .273
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 3 .250 2 8 .200

___

Friday’s Games

CCSU 65, Mount St. Mary’s 64

Merrimack 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 71

Sacred Heart 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 70

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 9 0 1.000 15 1 .938
SIU-Edwardsville 2 0 1.000 4 4 .500
E. Kentucky 7 1 .875 13 2 .867
Morehead St. 7 2 .778 10 6 .625
Austin Peay 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Jacksonville St. 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
Murray St. 2 5 .286 5 7 .417
E. Illinois 2 5 .286 5 9 .357
SE Missouri 2 5 .286 4 9 .308
Tennessee Tech 2 7 .222 2 14 .125
UT Martin 1 6 .143 3 8 .273
Tennessee St. 1 8 .111 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, ppd.

UT Martin at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 5 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

