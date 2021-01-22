All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|James Madison
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Towson
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|5
|.375
|Hofstra
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|William & Mary
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|Drexel
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
James Madison at Northeastern, Noon
Drexel at Elon, ppd.
Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.
Drexel at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Towson at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
James Madison at Northeastern, Noon
Drexel at Elon, ppd.
Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.
Towson at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|2
|.846
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Kentucky
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|FAU
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|6
|.571
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|5
|.688
|Rice
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|5
|.667
|UTEP
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Southern Miss.
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|7
|.500
|Marshall
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|7
|.462
|FIU
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|7
|.533
|UTSA
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|7
|.300
___
Friday’s Games
FAU 66, Charlotte 53, OT
Marshall 79, FIU 66
North Texas at Old Dominion, ppd.
UTSA 70, Southern Miss. 64
UAB 78, Rice 68
UTEP 82, Louisiana Tech 74
Saturday’s Games
Marshall at FIU, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Rice at UAB, 5 p.m.
North Texas at Old Dominion, ppd.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|10
|1
|.909
|10
|4
|.714
|Wright St.
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|4
|.714
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|4
|.667
|Oakland
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|12
|.333
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|6
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|8
|.429
|Green Bay
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|11
|.267
|Robert Morris
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|6
|.333
|IUPUI
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|5
|.375
|Detroit
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|8
|.273
|Youngstown St.
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|8
|.467
___
Friday’s Games
Wright St. 95, IUPUI 65
Green Bay 77, Fort Wayne 59
Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 66
Oakland 86, Detroit 81
N. Kentucky 81, Robert Morris 76
Cleveland St. 64, Milwaukee 53
Saturday’s Games
Wright St. at IUPUI, Noon
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 5 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|6
|1
|.857
|6
|1
|.857
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|4
|.636
|St. Peter’s
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|5
|.583
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Marist
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|6
|.538
|Niagara
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|7
|.462
|Rider
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|10
|.286
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
|Quinnipiac
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|6
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Niagara 59, Quinnipiac 56
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, ppd.
Rider 76, Marist 64
St. Peter’s 68, Siena 62
Saturday’s Games
Niagara at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, ppd.
Marist at Rider, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|4
|.750
|Akron
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|3
|.700
|Bowling Green
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Kent St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|3
|.700
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|5
|.545
|Ball St.
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|6
|.500
|Ohio
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|W. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|E. Michigan
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
___
Friday’s Games
Ball St. at Ohio, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. at Toledo, Noon
Ball St. at Ohio, 1:30 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Norfolk St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|4
|.667
|Coppin St.
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|9
|.308
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.
Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 1 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 1 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., ppd.
NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|3
|.786
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|1
|.900
|Bradley
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|5
|.643
|Evansville
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|7
|.462
|Illinois St.
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Valparaiso
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Coe College at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Utah St.
|9
|1
|.900
|12
|4
|.750
|Colorado St.
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|3
|.786
|San Diego St.
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|4
|.714
|Nevada
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|6
|.625
|UNLV
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Wyoming
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|5
|.643
|Fresno St.
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|Air Force
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|9
|.308
|New Mexico
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|8
|.385
|San Jose St.
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Friday’s Games
Wyoming 71, Nevada 64
San Diego St. 98, Air Force 61
Fresno St. at Boise St., ppd.
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Nevada at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Utah St. at UNLV, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Mount St. Mary’s
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|6
|.455
|Sacred Heart
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|5
|.500
|CCSU
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|8
|.273
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|8
|.200
___
Friday’s Games
CCSU 65, Mount St. Mary’s 64
Merrimack 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 71
Sacred Heart 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 70
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|2
|.867
|Morehead St.
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|6
|.625
|Austin Peay
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|5
|.643
|Murray St.
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|7
|.417
|E. Illinois
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|9
|.357
|SE Missouri
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|14
|.125
|UT Martin
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|8
|.273
|Tennessee St.
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, ppd.
UT Martin at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 5 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
