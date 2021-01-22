Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Stony Brook
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|.625
|6
|5
|.545
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|NJIT
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|6
|.400
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|12
|.077
___
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.
Binghamton at Maine, ppd.
Stony Brook at NJIT, ppd.
Stony Brook at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, ppd.
UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.
Binghamton at Maine, ppd.
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.
Stony Brook at NJIT, ppd.
Stony Brook at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at NJIT, ppd.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, ppd.
UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|1
|.923
|Wichita St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|5
|.615
|SMU
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|2
|.778
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|5
|.583
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Temple
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|3
|.500
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Tulane
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|4
|.600
|UCF
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|5
|.375
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
___
Cincinnati at Houston, ppd.
Houston at Temple, Noon
SMU at UCF, 2 p.m.
Tulane at Tulsa, ppd.
Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
South Florida at Wichita St., ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|1
|.875
|UMass
|4
|1
|.800
|5
|3
|.625
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Davidson
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|5
|.643
|Dayton
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|VCU
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|4
|.714
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|George Mason
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Duquesne
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|5
|.444
|La Salle
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|8
|.429
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|Fordham
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|6
|.143
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
George Mason at Saint Joseph’s, 12:30 p.m.
La Salle at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.
Dayton at VCU, 4:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, ppd.
Davidson at UMass, Noon
Fordham at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.
George Washington at Rhode Island, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Virginia Tech
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Florida St.
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Georgia Tech
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Louisville
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|Duke
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|4
|.556
|North Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|5
|.643
|Clemson
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|NC State
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|4
|.600
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Notre Dame
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
|Boston College
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
|Wake Forest
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Virginia Tech at Syracuse, Noon
NC State at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 3 p.m.
Duke at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston College, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Miami, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|3
|.727
|Liberty
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|North Florida
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|10
|.333
|Lipscomb
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Stetson
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|7
|.364
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|4
|.600
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Bellarmine 67, Stetson 62
North Alabama 82, Jacksonville 81, OT
North Florida 69, Kennesaw St. 54
Florida Gulf Coast 79, Lipscomb 69
Stetson at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|4
|.733
|Kansas
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|4
|.714
|Oklahoma
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|4
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|4
|.692
|TCU
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Kansas St.
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|10
|.333
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Kansas at Oklahoma, Noon
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, ppd.
Texas at TCU, ppd.
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Creighton
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Seton Hall
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|2
|.778
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|Marquette
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Providence
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Butler
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|7
|.417
|St. John’s
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|DePaul
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Seton Hall at Butler, ppd.
UConn at Creighton, Noon
Providence at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.
Utah Valley at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
DePaul at Marquette, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|S. Utah
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|3
|.769
|Idaho St.
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|6
|.571
|Weber St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|3
|.700
|Sacramento St.
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|3
|.625
|N. Colorado
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|6
|.571
|E. Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Montana
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|7
|.500
|N. Arizona
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|10
|.286
|Portland St.
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|8
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
___
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 2 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 2:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|9
|1
|.900
|10
|6
|.625
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|3
|.700
|8
|7
|.533
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Campbell
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|9
|.308
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|11
|.214
|Longwood
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|13
|.278
|Presbyterian
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|7
|.300
|High Point
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Charleston Southern at Campbell, ppd.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at High Point, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ppd.
Radford at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Winthrop, ppd.
Radford at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ppd.
Presbyterian at High Point, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Winthrop, ppd.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Iowa
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Illinois
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Purdue
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Ohio St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|4
|.733
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Indiana
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Northwestern
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Maryland
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Penn St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|6
|.400
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Michigan 70, Purdue 53
Illinois at Michigan St., ppd.
Maryland at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Indiana, Noon
Nebraska at Iowa, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|4
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|3
|.750
|UC Riverside
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|Hawaii
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|4
|.429
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
UC Santa Barbara 105, CS Northridge 58
UC Irvine 68, Cal Poly 49
CS Bakersfield 47, UC Riverside 45
UC San Diego 89, UC Davis 69
Cal St.-Fullerton 83, Hawaii 67
UC Davis at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
