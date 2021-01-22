All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Oregon
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|2
|.818
|Southern Cal
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Arizona
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|3
|.786
|Colorado
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|4
|.733
|Stanford
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Oregon St.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Utah
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|6
|.500
|Washington St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|5
|.643
|California
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|9
|.438
|Arizona St.
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|7
|.364
|Washington
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|11
|.154
___
Saturday’s Games
UCLA at Stanford, 5 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Utah at Washington, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Colgate
|5
|1
|.833
|5
|1
|.833
|Lafayette
|5
|1
|.833
|5
|1
|.833
|Army
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Boston U.
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|5
|.167
|Lehigh
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|5
|.167
|American U.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at American U., Noon
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Army at Navy, 2:30 p.m.
Boston U. at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Army at Navy, 3 p.m.
Boston U. at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
American U. at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|7
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|LSU
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|3
|.769
|Tennessee
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|2
|.833
|Missouri
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|2
|.818
|Florida
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|4
|.636
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|6
|.600
|Kentucky
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Arkansas
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Texas A&M
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|Mississippi
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Auburn
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn at South Carolina, Noon
Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
Florida at Georgia, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 6 p.m.
LSU at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Missouri at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wofford
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|4
|.667
|Furman
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|4
|.714
|ETSU
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|5
|.615
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|VMI
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Chattanooga
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|4
|.750
|Mercer
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|4
|.692
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|The Citadel
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|4
|.667
|W. Carolina
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Saturday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, Noon
VMI at Mercer, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, ppd.
Furman at ETSU, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Nicholls
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|5
|.583
|Abilene Christian
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|SE Louisiana
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|10
|.286
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|10
|.231
|Lamar
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|Houston Baptist
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|11
|.154
|Northwestern St.
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|14
|.125
|McNeese St.
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Nicholls, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|3
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alcorn St.
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|6
|.250
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|7
|.417
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|Alabama St.
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|4
|.200
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|MVSU
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Jackson St. at Grambling St., 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|5
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|1
|.857
|8
|7
|.533
|Oral Roberts
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|6
|.571
|North Dakota
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|12
|.250
|UMKC
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|W. Illinois
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Friday’s Games
South Dakota 65, W. Illinois 60
N. Dakota St. 70, Denver 58
S. Dakota St. 92, North Dakota 73
Saturday’s Games
UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Denver at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|4
|.714
|Appalachian St.
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|5
|.688
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|3
|.769
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|4
|.714
|Georgia Southern
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|6
|.625
|UALR
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|8
|.467
|Arkansas St.
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|South Alabama
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|8
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|10
|.286
|Troy
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|8
|.429
___
Friday’s Games
Appalachian St. 80, Georgia St. 71
Coastal Carolina 90, Troy 81
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Arkansas St. 68
Texas State 57, Louisiana-Monroe 47
Georgia Southern 84, South Alabama 75, OT
UALR 66, Texas-Arlington 59
Saturday’s Games
Troy at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
UALR at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Pacific
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|2
|.714
|Pepperdine
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Santa Clara
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|San Diego
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Portland, 5 p.m.
Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at BYU, 10 p.m.
Pacific at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Portland, 5 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Utah Valley
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|California Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Grand Canyon 77, Dixie State 74
Saturday’s Games
Utah Valley at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
Long Beach St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Dixie State, 9 p.m.
