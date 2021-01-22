On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Arizona 5 3 .625 11 3 .786
Colorado 5 3 .625 11 4 .733
Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Utah 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Washington St. 2 5 .286 9 5 .643
California 2 7 .222 7 9 .438
Arizona St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364
Washington 1 7 .125 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Washington, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 6 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Colgate 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Lafayette 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Army 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
Bucknell 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Holy Cross 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Boston U. 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
Lehigh 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
American U. 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 2 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at American U., Noon

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Army at Navy, 2:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Army at Navy, 3 p.m.

Boston U. at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

American U. at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 7 0 1.000 12 3 .800
LSU 5 2 .714 10 3 .769
Tennessee 4 2 .667 10 2 .833
Missouri 3 2 .600 9 2 .818
Florida 4 3 .571 7 4 .636
Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 9 6 .600
Kentucky 3 3 .500 4 9 .308
Arkansas 3 4 .429 11 4 .733
Georgia 2 4 .333 9 4 .692
Texas A&M 2 4 .333 7 5 .583
Mississippi 2 4 .333 7 6 .538
South Carolina 1 2 .333 3 4 .429
Auburn 2 5 .286 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 0 4 .000 4 6 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at South Carolina, Noon

Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

Florida at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 6 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wofford 5 1 .833 8 4 .667
Furman 4 1 .800 10 4 .714
ETSU 4 1 .800 8 5 .615
UNC-Greensboro 4 2 .667 9 5 .643
VMI 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Chattanooga 3 4 .429 12 4 .750
Mercer 2 3 .400 9 4 .692
Samford 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
The Citadel 1 4 .200 8 4 .667
W. Carolina 0 4 .000 7 6 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, Noon

VMI at Mercer, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, ppd.

Furman at ETSU, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 6 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Stephen F. Austin 4 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Nicholls 5 1 .833 7 5 .583
Abilene Christian 3 1 .750 11 3 .786
New Orleans 3 2 .600 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
SE Louisiana 2 3 .400 4 10 .286
Cent. Arkansas 2 3 .400 3 10 .231
Lamar 1 3 .250 3 10 .231
Houston Baptist 1 4 .200 2 11 .154
Northwestern St. 1 4 .200 2 14 .125
McNeese St. 0 5 .000 6 8 .429
Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 3 8 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Nicholls, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 3 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Prairie View 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Alabama A&M 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Jackson St. 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
Alcorn St. 2 1 .667 2 6 .250
Grambling St. 3 2 .600 5 7 .417
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 2 .500 3 10 .231
Alabama St. 1 4 .200 1 4 .200
Texas Southern 0 2 .000 2 7 .222
MVSU 0 4 .000 0 12 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at Grambling St., 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 5 0 1.000 7 6 .538
S. Dakota St. 3 0 1.000 9 3 .750
N. Dakota St. 6 1 .857 8 7 .533
Oral Roberts 5 1 .833 8 6 .571
North Dakota 3 4 .429 4 12 .250
UMKC 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
W. Illinois 0 5 .000 2 10 .167
Nebraska-Omaha 0 4 .000 2 12 .143
Denver 0 5 .000 1 11 .083

___

Friday’s Games

South Dakota 65, W. Illinois 60

N. Dakota St. 70, Denver 58

S. Dakota St. 92, North Dakota 73

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Denver at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 4 1 .800 10 4 .714
Appalachian St. 5 2 .714 11 5 .688
Coastal Carolina 4 2 .667 10 3 .769
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 3 .571 10 4 .714
Georgia Southern 4 3 .571 10 6 .625
UALR 4 3 .571 8 6 .571
Georgia St. 2 2 .500 8 3 .727
Texas-Arlington 3 4 .429 7 8 .467
Arkansas St. 2 3 .400 5 7 .417
South Alabama 2 5 .286 8 8 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 2 5 .286 4 10 .286
Troy 1 4 .200 6 8 .429

___

Friday’s Games

Appalachian St. 80, Georgia St. 71

Coastal Carolina 90, Troy 81

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Arkansas St. 68

Texas State 57, Louisiana-Monroe 47

Georgia Southern 84, South Alabama 75, OT

UALR 66, Texas-Arlington 59

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

UALR at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 5 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
BYU 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Pacific 2 1 .667 5 2 .714
Pepperdine 2 1 .667 6 6 .500
San Francisco 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Santa Clara 2 2 .500 8 4 .667
Loyola Marymount 2 2 .500 7 5 .583
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1 3 .250 10 5 .667
Portland 0 5 .000 6 8 .429
San Diego 0 3 .000 1 6 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Portland, 5 p.m.

Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Portland, 5 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 3 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Utah Valley 3 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
California Baptist 2 2 .500 6 4 .600
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Canyon 77, Dixie State 74

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Long Beach St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

