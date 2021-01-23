All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|3
|.800
|Southern Cal
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Colorado
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|3
|.786
|Stanford
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|5
|.643
|Oregon St.
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Utah
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|6
|.500
|Washington St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|California
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|10
|.412
|Arizona St.
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|7
|.364
|Washington
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|11
|.154
___
Saturday’s Games
Stanford 73, UCLA 72, OT
Southern Cal 76, California 68
Colorado 70, Washington St. 59
Oregon St. 75, Oregon 64
Sunday’s Games
Utah at Washington, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|7
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Colgate
|5
|1
|.833
|5
|1
|.833
|Lafayette
|5
|2
|.714
|5
|2
|.714
|Army
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|4
|.667
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|American U.
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|2
|.333
|Boston U.
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|5
|.286
|Holy Cross
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|5
|.286
|Lehigh
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|5
|.286
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
American U. 71, Loyola (Md.) 70
Bucknell at Colgate, ppd.
Lehigh 75, Holy Cross 72
Navy 69, Army 62
Boston U. 81, Lafayette 76
Sunday’s Games
Bucknell at Colgate, ppd.
Lehigh at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Army at Navy, 3 p.m.
Boston U. at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
American U. at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|8
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Missouri
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|2
|.833
|LSU
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|4
|.714
|Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|4
|.667
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|3
|.769
|Kentucky
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|9
|.357
|Arkansas
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Mississippi
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|6
|.571
|Auburn
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|5
|.643
|Texas A&M
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|6
|.538
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn 109, South Carolina 86
Arkansas 92, Vanderbilt 71
Florida 92, Georgia 84
Mississippi 61, Texas A&M 50
Alabama 81, Mississippi St. 73
Kentucky 82, LSU 69
Missouri 73, Tennessee 64
Tuesday’s Games
Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Auburn, 9 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wofford
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|4
|.692
|ETSU
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|5
|.643
|UNC-Greensboro
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|Furman
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Mercer
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|VMI
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|5
|.706
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|The Citadel
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|4
|.667
|W. Carolina
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro 74, Chattanooga 66
Mercer 83, VMI 80
The Citadel at Samford, ppd.
ETSU 71, Furman 62
Wofford 91, W. Carolina 78
Monday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Nicholls
|6
|1
|.857
|8
|5
|.615
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|3
|.800
|Incarnate Word
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|6
|.500
|New Orleans
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|SE Louisiana
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Northwestern St.
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|14
|.176
|Lamar
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|11
|.214
|McNeese St.
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
|Houston Baptist
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|12
|.143
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 72, Texas A&M-CC 53
Abilene Christian 93, Cent. Arkansas 58
Northwestern St. 73, SE Louisiana 68
Stephen F. Austin 102, Lamar 72
McNeese St. 74, Houston Baptist 71
Nicholls 86, New Orleans 62
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Southern U.
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|5
|.375
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|6
|.333
|Grambling St.
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|11
|.214
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama St.
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|5
|.167
|MVSU
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M 68, Southern U. 58
Prairie View 77, MVSU 31
Jackson St. 75, Grambling St. 61
Alcorn St. 57, Alabama St. 52
Texas Southern 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57
Monday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|6
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|.875
|9
|7
|.563
|Oral Roberts
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|6
|.600
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|13
|.235
|UMKC
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|9
|.357
|W. Illinois
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts 60, UMKC 58
South Dakota 84, W. Illinois 74
N. Dakota St. 84, Denver 58
S. Dakota St. 85, North Dakota 74
Sunday’s Games
UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UALR
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Georgia St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|8
|.529
|Arkansas St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Troy
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|9
|.400
___
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 70, Troy 65
Appalachian St. 74, Georgia St. 61
Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Arkansas St. 74
Texas State 69, Louisiana-Monroe 63
South Alabama 62, Georgia Southern 48
Texas-Arlington 66, UALR 61
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Pacific
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Pepperdine
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|6
|.538
|San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|Portland
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego 78, Portland 70
Santa Clara 72, Loyola Marymount 69
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 67, San Francisco 63
BYU 65, Pepperdine 54
Gonzaga 95, Pacific 49
Monday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Portland, 5 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah Valley
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|California Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
St. John’s 96, Utah Valley 78
California Baptist 96, Long Beach St. 75
Grand Canyon 81, Dixie State 46
