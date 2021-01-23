Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Colorado 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Arizona 5 3 .625 11 3 .786
Stanford 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
Oregon St. 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Utah 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 6 .600
California 2 8 .200 7 10 .412
Arizona St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364
Washington 1 7 .125 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 73, UCLA 72, OT

Southern Cal 76, California 68

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Colorado 70, Washington St. 59

Oregon St. 75, Oregon 64

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Washington, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 7 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Colgate 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Lafayette 5 2 .714 5 2 .714
Army 4 3 .571 8 4 .667
Bucknell 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
American U. 1 2 .333 1 2 .333
Boston U. 2 5 .286 2 5 .286
Holy Cross 2 5 .286 2 5 .286
Lehigh 2 5 .286 2 5 .286
Loyola (Md.) 0 3 .000 0 3 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

American U. 71, Loyola (Md.) 70

Bucknell at Colgate, ppd.

Lehigh 75, Holy Cross 72

        Read more Sports News news.

Navy 69, Army 62

Boston U. 81, Lafayette 76

Sunday’s Games

Bucknell at Colgate, ppd.

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Army at Navy, 3 p.m.

Boston U. at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

American U. at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 8 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Missouri 4 2 .667 10 2 .833
LSU 5 3 .625 10 4 .714
Florida 5 3 .625 8 4 .667
Tennessee 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Kentucky 4 3 .571 5 9 .357
Arkansas 4 4 .500 12 4 .750
Mississippi St. 4 4 .500 9 7 .563
Mississippi 3 4 .429 8 6 .571
Auburn 3 5 .375 9 7 .563
Georgia 2 5 .286 9 5 .643
Texas A&M 2 5 .286 7 6 .538
South Carolina 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
Vanderbilt 0 5 .000 4 7 .364

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 109, South Carolina 86

Arkansas 92, Vanderbilt 71

Florida 92, Georgia 84

Mississippi 61, Texas A&M 50

Alabama 81, Mississippi St. 73

Kentucky 82, LSU 69

Missouri 73, Tennessee 64

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn, 9 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wofford 6 1 .857 9 4 .692
ETSU 5 1 .833 9 5 .643
UNC-Greensboro 5 2 .714 10 5 .667
Furman 4 2 .667 10 5 .667
Mercer 3 3 .500 10 4 .714
VMI 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
Chattanooga 3 5 .375 12 5 .706
Samford 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
The Citadel 1 4 .200 8 4 .667
W. Carolina 0 5 .000 7 7 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 74, Chattanooga 66

Mercer 83, VMI 80

The Citadel at Samford, ppd.

ETSU 71, Furman 62

Wofford 91, W. Carolina 78

Monday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 6 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Stephen F. Austin 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Nicholls 6 1 .857 8 5 .615
Abilene Christian 4 1 .800 12 3 .800
Incarnate Word 3 2 .600 6 6 .500
New Orleans 3 3 .500 4 10 .286
SE Louisiana 2 4 .333 4 11 .267
Cent. Arkansas 2 4 .333 3 11 .214
Northwestern St. 2 4 .333 3 14 .176
Lamar 1 4 .200 3 11 .214
McNeese St. 1 5 .167 7 8 .467
Houston Baptist 1 5 .167 2 12 .143
Texas A&M-CC 0 3 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 72, Texas A&M-CC 53

Abilene Christian 93, Cent. Arkansas 58

Northwestern St. 73, SE Louisiana 68

Stephen F. Austin 102, Lamar 72

McNeese St. 74, Houston Baptist 71

Nicholls 86, New Orleans 62

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 3 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Alabama A&M 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Jackson St. 2 0 1.000 2 5 .286
Southern U. 3 1 .750 3 5 .375
Alcorn St. 3 1 .750 3 6 .333
Grambling St. 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 3 .400 3 11 .214
Texas Southern 1 2 .333 3 7 .300
Alabama St. 1 5 .167 1 5 .167
MVSU 0 5 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 68, Southern U. 58

Prairie View 77, MVSU 31

Jackson St. 75, Grambling St. 61

Alcorn St. 57, Alabama St. 52

Texas Southern 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57

Monday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 6 0 1.000 8 6 .571
S. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
N. Dakota St. 7 1 .875 9 7 .563
Oral Roberts 6 1 .857 9 6 .600
North Dakota 3 5 .375 4 13 .235
UMKC 1 4 .200 5 9 .357
W. Illinois 0 6 .000 2 11 .154
Nebraska-Omaha 0 4 .000 2 12 .143
Denver 0 6 .000 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts 60, UMKC 58

South Dakota 84, W. Illinois 74

N. Dakota St. 84, Denver 58

S. Dakota St. 85, North Dakota 74

Sunday’s Games

UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 5 1 .833 11 4 .733
Appalachian St. 6 2 .750 12 5 .706
Coastal Carolina 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 3 .625 11 4 .733
Georgia Southern 4 4 .500 10 7 .588
UALR 4 4 .500 8 7 .533
Texas-Arlington 4 4 .500 8 8 .500
Georgia St. 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
South Alabama 3 5 .375 9 8 .529
Arkansas St. 2 4 .333 5 8 .385
Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 .250 4 11 .267
Troy 1 5 .167 6 9 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 70, Troy 65

Appalachian St. 74, Georgia St. 61

Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Arkansas St. 74

Texas State 69, Louisiana-Monroe 63

South Alabama 62, Georgia Southern 48

Texas-Arlington 66, UALR 61

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 6 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
BYU 4 1 .800 13 3 .813
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
San Francisco 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Pacific 2 2 .500 5 3 .625
Pepperdine 2 2 .500 6 7 .462
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Loyola Marymount 2 3 .400 7 6 .538
San Diego 1 3 .250 2 6 .250
Portland 0 6 .000 6 9 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 78, Portland 70

Santa Clara 72, Loyola Marymount 69

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 67, San Francisco 63

BYU 65, Pepperdine 54

Gonzaga 95, Pacific 49

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Portland, 5 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Utah Valley 3 0 1.000 5 6 .455
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
California Baptist 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s 96, Utah Valley 78

California Baptist 96, Long Beach St. 75

Grand Canyon 81, Dixie State 46

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support