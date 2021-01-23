All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|7
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|6
|.571
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Towson
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|James Madison
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|5
|.583
|Delaware
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|7
|.364
|William & Mary
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|7
|.364
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Northeastern 72, James Madison 63
Drexel at Elon, ppd.
UNC-Wilmington 77, Delaware 70
Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.
Drexel 79, William & Mary 64
Hofstra 71, Towson 58
Sunday’s Games
James Madison at Northeastern, Noon
Drexel at Elon, ppd.
Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.
Towson at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|2
|.857
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Kentucky
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|5
|.706
|Rice
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Marshall
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|FAU
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Charlotte
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|UTEP
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|7
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|UTSA
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|FIU
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|8
|.273
___
Saturday’s Games
Marshall 89, FIU 72
Charlotte 74, FAU 71
UTSA 78, Southern Miss. 72
W. Kentucky 82, Middle Tennessee 67
UAB 86, Rice 74
North Texas at Old Dominion, ppd.
Louisiana Tech 73, UTEP 55
Sunday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|10
|2
|.833
|10
|5
|.667
|Wright St.
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|5
|.615
|Milwaukee
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|5
|.545
|Oakland
|6
|6
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|N. Kentucky
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Fort Wayne
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|Green Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|11
|.313
|Detroit
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|8
|.333
|Youngstown St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Robert Morris
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|7
|.300
|IUPUI
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Wright St. 100, IUPUI 72
Milwaukee 81, Cleveland St. 80, OT
Green Bay 87, Fort Wayne 72
Detroit 82, Oakland 72
N. Kentucky 79, Robert Morris 74, OT
Youngstown St. 85, Ill.-Chicago 77
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|7
|1
|.875
|7
|1
|.875
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|4
|.636
|Marist
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Peter’s
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|8
|.429
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Quinnipiac
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
Quinnipiac 78, Niagara 69
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, ppd.
Marist 76, Rider 67
Siena 47, St. Peter’s 40
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|4
|.765
|Akron
|6
|2
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|Bowling Green
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Kent St.
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|4
|.636
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|5
|.545
|Ohio
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|W. Michigan
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|9
|.182
|E. Michigan
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Toledo 76, Kent St. 74
Ohio 85, Ball St. 77
Akron 79, W. Michigan 68
Miami (Ohio) 85, E. Michigan 63
Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Coppin St.
|4
|1
|.800
|5
|9
|.357
|Norfolk St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|5
|.615
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.
Coppin St. 81, Norfolk St. 71
Howard at Morgan St., ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., ppd.
NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|3
|.786
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|1
|.900
|Bradley
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|5
|.643
|Evansville
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|7
|.462
|Illinois St.
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|9
|.357
|N. Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Valparaiso
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|9
|.308
___
Saturday’s Games
Valparaiso 69, Illinois St. 60
Sunday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Coe College at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 5 p.m.
Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Utah St.
|9
|1
|.900
|12
|4
|.750
|Colorado St.
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|3
|.786
|San Diego St.
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|4
|.714
|Nevada
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|6
|.625
|UNLV
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Wyoming
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|5
|.643
|Fresno St.
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|Air Force
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|9
|.308
|New Mexico
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|9
|.357
|San Jose St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|11
|.214
___
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. 83, New Mexico 71
Sunday’s Games
Nevada at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Utah St. at UNLV, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Mount St. Mary’s
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|6
|.455
|Sacred Heart
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|5
|.500
|CCSU
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|8
|.273
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|8
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|E. Kentucky
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|2
|.867
|Morehead St.
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|6
|.647
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|5
|.444
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Murray St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Missouri
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|10
|.231
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|15
|.118
|UT Martin
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|9
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, ppd.
Morehead St. 76, UT Martin 44
Jacksonville St. 76, Austin Peay 70
Belmont 114, SIU-Edwardsville 62
Tennessee St. 65, E. Illinois 54
Murray St. 72, Tennessee Tech 63
Tuesday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
