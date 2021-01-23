Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 7 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Hofstra 4 3 .571 8 6 .571
Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Towson 2 2 .500 3 6 .333
James Madison 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Drexel 2 3 .400 7 5 .583
Delaware 2 4 .333 4 7 .364
William & Mary 2 4 .333 4 7 .364
UNC-Wilmington 1 2 .333 7 5 .583
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 72, James Madison 63

Drexel at Elon, ppd.

UNC-Wilmington 77, Delaware 70

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.

Drexel 79, William & Mary 64

Hofstra 71, Towson 58

Sunday’s Games

James Madison at Northeastern, Noon

Drexel at Elon, ppd.

Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.

Towson at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 5 1 .833 12 2 .857
North Texas 3 1 .750 7 5 .583
W. Kentucky 5 2 .714 12 4 .750
Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Louisiana Tech 5 3 .625 12 5 .706
Rice 4 4 .500 10 6 .625
Marshall 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
FAU 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Charlotte 3 3 .500 7 7 .500
UTEP 3 5 .375 7 7 .500
Southern Miss. 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
UTSA 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
FIU 2 6 .250 8 8 .500
Middle Tennessee 1 4 .200 3 8 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 89, FIU 72

Charlotte 74, FAU 71

UTSA 78, Southern Miss. 72

W. Kentucky 82, Middle Tennessee 67

UAB 86, Rice 74

North Texas at Old Dominion, ppd.

Louisiana Tech 73, UTEP 55

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 10 2 .833 10 5 .667
Wright St. 9 3 .750 11 4 .733
Ill.-Chicago 5 3 .625 8 5 .615
Milwaukee 5 4 .556 6 5 .545
Oakland 6 6 .500 6 13 .316
N. Kentucky 5 5 .500 7 8 .467
Fort Wayne 5 7 .417 6 7 .462
Green Bay 5 7 .417 5 11 .313
Detroit 3 5 .375 4 8 .333
Youngstown St. 4 8 .333 8 8 .500
Robert Morris 2 5 .286 3 7 .300
IUPUI 2 6 .250 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Wright St. 100, IUPUI 72

Milwaukee 81, Cleveland St. 80, OT

Green Bay 87, Fort Wayne 72

Detroit 82, Oakland 72

N. Kentucky 79, Robert Morris 74, OT

Youngstown St. 85, Ill.-Chicago 77

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 7 3 .700 7 4 .636
Marist 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Manhattan 4 4 .500 5 4 .556
St. Peter’s 4 4 .500 7 6 .538
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 5 7 .417 6 8 .429
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267
Quinnipiac 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac 78, Niagara 69

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, ppd.

Marist 76, Rider 67

Siena 47, St. Peter’s 40

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 8 1 .889 13 4 .765
Akron 6 2 .750 8 3 .727
Bowling Green 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Miami (Ohio) 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Kent St. 4 3 .571 7 4 .636
Buffalo 4 3 .571 6 5 .545
Ohio 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Ball St. 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Cent. Michigan 2 6 .250 6 9 .400
W. Michigan 1 5 .167 2 9 .182
E. Michigan 1 6 .143 4 7 .364
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 76, Kent St. 74

Ohio 85, Ball St. 77

Akron 79, W. Michigan 68

Miami (Ohio) 85, E. Michigan 63

Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Coppin St. 4 1 .800 5 9 .357
Norfolk St. 3 2 .600 8 5 .615
Morgan St. 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 4 .000 0 9 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. 81, Norfolk St. 71

Howard at Morgan St., ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., ppd.

NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 6 1 .857 11 3 .786
Missouri St. 5 1 .833 9 1 .900
Bradley 3 2 .600 9 5 .643
Evansville 4 4 .500 6 8 .429
Indiana St. 3 5 .375 6 7 .462
Illinois St. 2 6 .250 5 9 .357
N. Iowa 2 6 .250 3 10 .231
S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Valparaiso 1 3 .250 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso 69, Illinois St. 60

Sunday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Coe College at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 5 p.m.

Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 9 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Utah St. 9 1 .900 12 4 .750
Colorado St. 8 2 .800 11 3 .786
San Diego St. 4 3 .571 10 4 .714
Nevada 5 4 .556 10 6 .625
UNLV 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
Wyoming 3 4 .429 9 5 .643
Fresno St. 3 6 .333 5 6 .455
Air Force 2 7 .222 4 9 .308
New Mexico 1 9 .100 5 9 .357
San Jose St. 1 9 .100 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. 83, New Mexico 71

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utah St. at UNLV, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
Mount St. Mary’s 4 3 .571 5 6 .455
Sacred Heart 5 4 .556 5 5 .500
CCSU 3 6 .333 3 9 .250
Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 5 .286 3 8 .273
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 3 .250 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 10 0 1.000 16 1 .941
E. Kentucky 7 1 .875 13 2 .867
Morehead St. 8 2 .800 11 6 .647
Jacksonville St. 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
SIU-Edwardsville 2 1 .667 4 5 .444
Austin Peay 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Murray St. 3 5 .375 6 7 .462
SE Missouri 2 5 .286 4 9 .308
E. Illinois 2 6 .250 5 10 .333
Tennessee St. 2 8 .200 3 10 .231
Tennessee Tech 2 8 .200 2 15 .118
UT Martin 1 7 .125 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, ppd.

Morehead St. 76, UT Martin 44

Jacksonville St. 76, Austin Peay 70

Belmont 114, SIU-Edwardsville 62

Tennessee St. 65, E. Illinois 54

Murray St. 72, Tennessee Tech 63

Tuesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

