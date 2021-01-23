Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
New Hampshire 6 3 .667 7 5 .583
Hartford 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
Stony Brook 4 3 .571 6 7 .462
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
NJIT 4 5 .444 5 6 .455
Albany (NY) 3 4 .429 3 6 .333
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 1 9 .100 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.

Binghamton at Maine, ppd.

Stony Brook at NJIT, ppd.

NJIT 74, Stony Brook 65

New Hampshire 71, Albany (NY) 64

Vermont at Hartford, ppd.

UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Maine, ppd.

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.

Stony Brook at NJIT, ppd.

        Read more Sports News news.

Stony Brook at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at NJIT, ppd.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, ppd.

UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 8 1 .889 13 1 .929
SMU 4 2 .667 8 2 .800
Wichita St. 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Tulsa 5 3 .625 8 5 .615
Memphis 3 2 .600 7 5 .583
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Temple 2 4 .333 3 4 .429
East Carolina 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Tulane 1 4 .200 6 4 .600
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 7 .300
UCF 1 5 .167 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Houston, ppd.

Houston 68, Temple 51

SMU 78, UCF 65

Tulane at Tulsa, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Florida at Wichita St., ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 1 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 6 1 .857 8 1 .889
UMass 4 1 .800 5 3 .625
Davidson 5 2 .714 9 5 .643
VCU 4 2 .667 11 4 .733
Richmond 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
Dayton 4 3 .571 8 4 .667
George Mason 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
La Salle 4 4 .500 7 8 .467
Rhode Island 4 4 .500 7 8 .467
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
Duquesne 3 5 .375 4 6 .400
Fordham 1 6 .143 1 6 .143
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Joseph’s 0 7 .000 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

George Mason 71, Saint Joseph’s 62

La Salle 84, Richmond 78

VCU 66, Dayton 43

St. Bonaventure 65, Duquesne 61

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Davidson at UMass, Noon

Fordham at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at Rhode Island, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 6 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Florida St. 5 1 .833 9 2 .818
Virginia Tech 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Louisville 5 2 .714 10 3 .769
Pittsburgh 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
North Carolina 5 3 .625 10 5 .667
Georgia Tech 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
Syracuse 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
Duke 3 3 .500 5 5 .500
Clemson 3 4 .429 9 4 .692
NC State 2 4 .333 6 5 .545
Miami 2 6 .250 6 7 .462
Notre Dame 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Wake Forest 1 6 .143 4 6 .400
Boston College 1 6 .143 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 78, Virginia Tech 60

North Carolina 86, NC State 76

Florida St. 80, Clemson 61

Louisville 70, Duke 65

Pittsburgh at Boston College, ppd.

Wake Forest 76, Pittsburgh 75

Virginia 64, Georgia Tech 62

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Miami, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Alabama 5 1 .833 9 3 .750
Liberty 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
North Florida 4 2 .667 6 10 .375
Lipscomb 5 3 .625 10 8 .556
Jacksonville 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Stetson 2 4 .333 4 8 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 1 3 .250 6 5 .545
Kennesaw St. 0 8 .000 3 13 .188

___

Saturday’s Games

Bellarmine 76, Stetson 65

North Florida 68, Kennesaw St. 65

North Alabama 76, Jacksonville 54

Lipscomb 71, Florida Gulf Coast 56

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 7 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Texas 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Oklahoma 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Texas Tech 4 3 .571 11 4 .733
Kansas 4 4 .500 10 5 .667
West Virginia 3 3 .500 10 4 .714
Oklahoma St. 3 4 .429 9 4 .692
TCU 2 4 .333 9 5 .643
Kansas St. 1 7 .125 5 11 .313
Iowa St. 0 5 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 75, Kansas 68

Baylor 81, Oklahoma St. 66

West Virginia 69, Kansas St. 47

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, ppd.

Texas at TCU, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma at Texas, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 5 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Creighton 7 3 .700 11 4 .733
Seton Hall 6 3 .667 9 6 .600
Xavier 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
UConn 4 3 .571 7 3 .700
Marquette 4 5 .444 8 7 .533
Providence 4 5 .444 8 7 .533
Butler 4 5 .444 5 7 .417
St. John’s 3 6 .333 9 7 .563
DePaul 1 5 .167 3 5 .375
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 8 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Creighton 74, UConn 66

Villanova 71, Providence 56

St. John’s 96, Utah Valley 78

DePaul 68, Marquette 61

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown at Xavier, ppd.

Butler at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 6 0 1.000 9 3 .750
S. Utah 6 2 .750 11 3 .786
Sacramento St. 4 2 .667 6 3 .667
Idaho St. 5 3 .625 8 7 .533
E. Washington 3 2 .600 4 6 .400
N. Colorado 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Weber St. 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
Montana 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
N. Arizona 3 6 .333 4 11 .267
Portland St. 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
Idaho 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 58, N. Arizona 53

E. Washington 82, N. Colorado 76

S. Utah 77, Weber St. 72

Sacramento St. 89, Montana 83, 2OT

Portland St. 69, Idaho St. 43

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Martin’s at Portland St., 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 12 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Radford 9 1 .900 10 6 .625
UNC-Asheville 7 3 .700 8 7 .533
Hampton 6 4 .600 7 8 .467
Campbell 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
Gardner-Webb 3 5 .375 4 9 .308
SC-Upstate 3 5 .375 3 11 .214
Longwood 4 8 .333 5 13 .278
Presbyterian 1 5 .167 3 7 .300
High Point 1 5 .167 3 8 .273
Charleston Southern 0 8 .000 1 11 .083

___

Sunday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Campbell, ppd.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at High Point, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ppd.

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Winthrop, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ppd.

Presbyterian at High Point, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Winthrop, ppd.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, ppd.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 8 1 .889 13 1 .929
Iowa 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Wisconsin 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Illinois 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Ohio St. 6 4 .600 12 4 .750
Purdue 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Indiana 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Minnesota 4 5 .444 11 5 .688
Maryland 3 6 .333 9 7 .563
Rutgers 3 6 .333 7 6 .538
Michigan St. 2 4 .333 8 4 .667
Northwestern 3 7 .300 6 8 .429
Penn St. 2 5 .286 5 6 .455
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Michigan St., ppd.

Maryland 63, Minnesota 49

Ohio St. 74, Wisconsin 62

Penn St. 81, Northwestern 78

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers at Indiana, Noon

Nebraska at Iowa, ppd.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 4 0 1.000 8 4 .667
UC Santa Barbara 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
CS Bakersfield 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 5 .375
UC Davis 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 5 .375 4 5 .444
Hawaii 2 4 .333 4 4 .500
CS Northridge 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
Cal Poly 0 6 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis 78, UC San Diego 71

UC Santa Barbara 80, CS Northridge 66

UC Irvine 67, Cal Poly 44

UC Riverside 70, CS Bakersfield 63

Hawaii 76, Cal St.-Fullerton 53

California Baptist 96, Long Beach St. 75

