All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|New Hampshire
|6
|3
|.667
|7
|5
|.583
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Stony Brook
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|7
|.462
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|NJIT
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|12
|.077
___
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.
Binghamton at Maine, ppd.
Stony Brook at NJIT, ppd.
NJIT 74, Stony Brook 65
New Hampshire 71, Albany (NY) 64
Vermont at Hartford, ppd.
UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.
Binghamton at Maine, ppd.
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.
Stony Brook at NJIT, ppd.
Stony Brook at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at NJIT, ppd.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, ppd.
UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|SMU
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Wichita St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|5
|.615
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|5
|.583
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Temple
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Tulane
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|4
|.600
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
|UCF
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|6
|.333
___
Cincinnati at Houston, ppd.
Houston 68, Temple 51
SMU 78, UCF 65
Tulane at Tulsa, ppd.
Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
South Florida at Wichita St., ppd.
Tulsa at Temple, 1 p.m.
SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|1
|.857
|8
|1
|.889
|UMass
|4
|1
|.800
|5
|3
|.625
|Davidson
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|5
|.643
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Richmond
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|Dayton
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|4
|.667
|George Mason
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|La Salle
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|Duquesne
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|6
|.400
|Fordham
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|6
|.143
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
George Mason 71, Saint Joseph’s 62
La Salle 84, Richmond 78
VCU 66, Dayton 43
St. Bonaventure 65, Duquesne 61
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, ppd.
Davidson at UMass, Noon
Fordham at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.
George Washington at Rhode Island, ppd.
Richmond at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Florida St.
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|2
|.818
|Virginia Tech
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisville
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|North Carolina
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|Syracuse
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Duke
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Clemson
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|4
|.692
|NC State
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|5
|.545
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Notre Dame
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
|Wake Forest
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|6
|.400
|Boston College
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
___
Syracuse 78, Virginia Tech 60
North Carolina 86, NC State 76
Florida St. 80, Clemson 61
Louisville 70, Duke 65
Pittsburgh at Boston College, ppd.
Wake Forest 76, Pittsburgh 75
Virginia 64, Georgia Tech 62
Notre Dame at Miami, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|3
|.750
|Liberty
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|North Florida
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Lipscomb
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|8
|.556
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Stetson
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|5
|.545
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|8
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Bellarmine 76, Stetson 65
North Florida 68, Kennesaw St. 65
North Alabama 76, Jacksonville 54
Lipscomb 71, Florida Gulf Coast 56
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|7
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Oklahoma
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|4
|.733
|Kansas
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|West Virginia
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|4
|.692
|TCU
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Kansas St.
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|11
|.313
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Oklahoma 75, Kansas 68
Baylor 81, Oklahoma St. 66
West Virginia 69, Kansas St. 47
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, ppd.
Texas at TCU, ppd.
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Creighton
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|4
|.733
|Seton Hall
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|UConn
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|3
|.700
|Marquette
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|7
|.533
|Providence
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|7
|.533
|Butler
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|7
|.417
|St. John’s
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|DePaul
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|5
|.375
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
___
Creighton 74, UConn 66
Villanova 71, Providence 56
St. John’s 96, Utah Valley 78
DePaul 68, Marquette 61
Georgetown at Xavier, ppd.
Butler at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Sacramento St.
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|7
|.533
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Colorado
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Weber St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Montana
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|N. Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho
|0
|8
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
___
Montana St. 58, N. Arizona 53
E. Washington 82, N. Colorado 76
S. Utah 77, Weber St. 72
Sacramento St. 89, Montana 83, 2OT
Portland St. 69, Idaho St. 43
Saint Martin’s at Portland St., 9:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|9
|1
|.900
|10
|6
|.625
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|3
|.700
|8
|7
|.533
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Campbell
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|9
|.308
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|11
|.214
|Longwood
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|13
|.278
|Presbyterian
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|7
|.300
|High Point
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Charleston Southern at Campbell, ppd.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at High Point, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ppd.
Radford at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Winthrop, ppd.
Radford at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ppd.
Presbyterian at High Point, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Winthrop, ppd.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Iowa
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Illinois
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Ohio St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Purdue
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Indiana
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|5
|.688
|Maryland
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Northwestern
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|8
|.429
|Penn St.
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|6
|.455
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Illinois at Michigan St., ppd.
Maryland 63, Minnesota 49
Ohio St. 74, Wisconsin 62
Penn St. 81, Northwestern 78
Rutgers at Indiana, Noon
Nebraska at Iowa, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|5
|.444
|Hawaii
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|Cal Poly
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
UC Davis 78, UC San Diego 71
UC Santa Barbara 80, CS Northridge 66
UC Irvine 67, Cal Poly 44
UC Riverside 70, CS Bakersfield 63
Hawaii 76, Cal St.-Fullerton 53
California Baptist 96, Long Beach St. 75
