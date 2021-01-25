All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|3
|.800
|Southern Cal
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Arizona
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Colorado
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|Stanford
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|5
|.643
|Oregon St.
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Utah
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Washington St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|11
|.214
|California
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|10
|.412
|Arizona St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
Arizona 80, Arizona St. 67
Wednesday’s Games
Washington St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
Oregon at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona, 11 p.m.
California at Arizona St., 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|2
|.833
|Colgate
|5
|1
|.833
|5
|1
|.833
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|8
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Missouri
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|2
|.833
|LSU
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|4
|.714
|Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|4
|.667
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|3
|.769
|Kentucky
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|9
|.357
|Arkansas
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Mississippi
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|6
|.571
|Auburn
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|5
|.643
|Texas A&M
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|6
|.538
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Tuesday’s Games
Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Auburn, 9 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Vanderbilt at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wofford
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|4
|.692
|ETSU
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|5
|.643
|UNC-Greensboro
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|Furman
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Mercer
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|VMI
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|5
|.706
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|The Citadel
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|4
|.667
|W. Carolina
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Monday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Chattanooga at ETSU, ppd.
Samford at Mercer, ppd.
Wofford at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at VMI, 7 p.m.
Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Nicholls
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|5
|.643
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|3
|.800
|Incarnate Word
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|6
|.500
|New Orleans
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|SE Louisiana
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Northwestern St.
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|14
|.176
|Lamar
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|11
|.214
|McNeese St.
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
|Houston Baptist
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|12
|.143
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
New Orleans at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|4
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|6
|.333
|Southern U.
|3
|2
|.600
|3
|6
|.333
|Grambling St.
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama St.
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|5
|.286
|MVSU
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, ppd.
Prairie View 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Texas Southern at MVSU, ppd.
Alabama St. 66, Southern U. 64
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|6
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|.875
|9
|7
|.563
|Oral Roberts
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|13
|.235
|UMKC
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|W. Illinois
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UALR
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Georgia St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|8
|.529
|Arkansas St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Troy
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|9
|.400
___
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Pacific
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Pepperdine
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|Portland
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Monday’s Games
Loyola Marymount 75, Portland 50
Wednesday’s Games
BYU at Pepperdine, 3 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Gonzaga at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Portland at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah Valley
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|California Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
New Mexico St. 70, Western New Mexico 41
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments