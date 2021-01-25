On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Arizona 6 3 .667 12 3 .800
Colorado 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Stanford 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
Oregon St. 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Utah 3 6 .333 6 7 .462
Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 6 .600
Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214
California 2 8 .200 7 10 .412
Arizona St. 1 5 .167 4 8 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Arizona 80, Arizona St. 67

Wednesday’s Games

Washington St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona, 11 p.m.

California at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 7 1 .875 10 2 .833
Colgate 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Army 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Lafayette 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Lehigh 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Bucknell 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Holy Cross 2 6 .250 2 6 .250
Loyola (Md.) 0 4 .000 0 4 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 8 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Missouri 4 2 .667 10 2 .833
LSU 5 3 .625 10 4 .714
Florida 5 3 .625 8 4 .667
Tennessee 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Kentucky 4 3 .571 5 9 .357
Arkansas 4 4 .500 12 4 .750
Mississippi St. 4 4 .500 9 7 .563
Mississippi 3 4 .429 8 6 .571
Auburn 3 5 .375 9 7 .563
Georgia 2 5 .286 9 5 .643
Texas A&M 2 5 .286 7 6 .538
South Carolina 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
Vanderbilt 0 5 .000 4 7 .364

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn, 9 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wofford 6 1 .857 9 4 .692
ETSU 5 1 .833 9 5 .643
UNC-Greensboro 5 2 .714 10 5 .667
Furman 4 2 .667 10 5 .667
Mercer 3 3 .500 10 4 .714
VMI 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
Chattanooga 3 5 .375 12 5 .706
Samford 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
The Citadel 1 4 .200 8 4 .667
W. Carolina 0 5 .000 7 7 .500

___

Monday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at ETSU, ppd.

Samford at Mercer, ppd.

Wofford at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at VMI, 7 p.m.

Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 6 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Stephen F. Austin 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Nicholls 6 1 .857 9 5 .643
Abilene Christian 4 1 .800 12 3 .800
Incarnate Word 3 2 .600 6 6 .500
New Orleans 3 3 .500 4 10 .286
SE Louisiana 2 4 .333 4 11 .267
Cent. Arkansas 2 4 .333 3 11 .214
Northwestern St. 2 4 .333 3 14 .176
Lamar 1 4 .200 3 11 .214
McNeese St. 1 5 .167 7 8 .467
Houston Baptist 1 5 .167 2 12 .143
Texas A&M-CC 0 3 .000 3 9 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 4 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Alabama A&M 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Jackson St. 2 0 1.000 2 5 .286
Alcorn St. 3 1 .750 3 6 .333
Southern U. 3 2 .600 3 6 .333
Grambling St. 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 4 .333 3 12 .200
Texas Southern 1 2 .333 3 7 .300
Alabama St. 2 5 .286 2 5 .286
MVSU 0 5 .000 0 13 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, ppd.

Prairie View 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Texas Southern at MVSU, ppd.

Alabama St. 66, Southern U. 64

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 6 0 1.000 8 6 .571
S. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
N. Dakota St. 7 1 .875 9 7 .563
Oral Roberts 6 2 .750 9 7 .563
North Dakota 3 5 .375 4 13 .235
UMKC 2 4 .333 6 9 .400
W. Illinois 0 6 .000 2 11 .154
Nebraska-Omaha 0 4 .000 2 12 .143
Denver 0 6 .000 1 12 .077

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 5 1 .833 11 4 .733
Appalachian St. 6 2 .750 12 5 .706
Coastal Carolina 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 3 .625 11 4 .733
Georgia Southern 4 4 .500 10 7 .588
UALR 4 4 .500 8 7 .533
Texas-Arlington 4 4 .500 8 8 .500
Georgia St. 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
South Alabama 3 5 .375 9 8 .529
Arkansas St. 2 4 .333 5 8 .385
Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 .250 4 11 .267
Troy 1 5 .167 6 9 .400

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 6 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
BYU 4 1 .800 13 3 .813
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
San Francisco 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Loyola Marymount 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
Pacific 2 2 .500 5 3 .625
Pepperdine 2 2 .500 6 7 .462
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
San Diego 1 3 .250 2 6 .250
Portland 0 7 .000 6 10 .375

___

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 75, Portland 50

Wednesday’s Games

BYU at Pepperdine, 3 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Portland at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Utah Valley 3 0 1.000 5 6 .455
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
California Baptist 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Monday’s Games

New Mexico St. 70, Western New Mexico 41

