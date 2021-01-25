Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
James Madison 2 1 .667 7 5 .583
Hofstra 5 3 .625 9 6 .600
Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Delaware 3 4 .429 5 7 .417
Drexel 2 3 .400 7 5 .583
Towson 2 3 .400 3 7 .300
William & Mary 2 4 .333 4 7 .364
UNC-Wilmington 1 3 .250 7 6 .538
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

James Madison 79, Northeastern 72

Drexel at Elon, ppd.

Delaware 67, UNC-Wilmington 62

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.

Hofstra 74, Towson 69

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at James Madison, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 5 1 .833 12 2 .857
W. Kentucky 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
North Texas 3 1 .750 7 5 .583
Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Louisiana Tech 5 3 .625 12 5 .706
Rice 4 4 .500 10 6 .625
Marshall 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
FAU 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Charlotte 3 3 .500 7 7 .500
UTEP 3 5 .375 7 7 .500
Southern Miss. 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
UTSA 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
FIU 2 6 .250 8 8 .500
Middle Tennessee 1 5 .167 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky 68, Middle Tennessee 52

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 10 2 .833 10 5 .667
Wright St. 9 3 .750 11 4 .733
Ill.-Chicago 5 3 .625 8 5 .615
Milwaukee 5 4 .556 6 5 .545
Oakland 6 6 .500 6 13 .316
N. Kentucky 5 5 .500 7 8 .467
Fort Wayne 5 7 .417 6 7 .462
Green Bay 5 7 .417 5 11 .313
Detroit 3 5 .375 4 8 .333
Youngstown St. 4 8 .333 8 8 .500
Robert Morris 2 5 .286 3 7 .300
IUPUI 2 6 .250 3 6 .333

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 7 3 .700 7 4 .636
Marist 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Manhattan 4 4 .500 5 4 .556
St. Peter’s 4 4 .500 7 6 .538
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 5 7 .417 6 8 .429
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267
Quinnipiac 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 8 1 .889 13 4 .765
Akron 6 2 .750 8 3 .727
Bowling Green 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Miami (Ohio) 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Kent St. 4 3 .571 7 4 .636
Buffalo 4 3 .571 6 5 .545
Ohio 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Ball St. 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Cent. Michigan 2 6 .250 6 9 .400
W. Michigan 1 5 .167 2 9 .182
E. Michigan 1 6 .143 4 7 .364
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, ppd.

Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Coppin St. 5 1 .833 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 3 2 .600 8 4 .667
Norfolk St. 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 5 .000 0 10 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Coppin St. 81, Norfolk St. 77

Morgan St. 99, Delaware St. 83

Howard at Morgan St., ppd.

NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 7 1 .875 12 3 .800
Missouri St. 5 1 .833 9 1 .900
Evansville 4 4 .500 6 8 .429
Bradley 3 3 .500 9 6 .600
Valparaiso 2 3 .400 5 9 .357
Indiana St. 3 5 .375 6 7 .462
N. Iowa 2 6 .250 3 10 .231
S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Illinois St. 2 7 .222 5 10 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago 69, Bradley 56

Valparaiso 70, Illinois St. 66

Monday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Coe College at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 5 p.m.

Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at Missouri St., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 9 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Utah St. 9 1 .900 12 4 .750
Colorado St. 8 2 .800 11 3 .786
San Diego St. 5 3 .625 11 4 .733
Nevada 5 5 .500 10 7 .588
Wyoming 4 4 .500 10 5 .667
UNLV 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
Fresno St. 3 6 .333 5 6 .455
Air Force 2 8 .200 4 10 .286
New Mexico 1 9 .100 5 9 .357
San Jose St. 1 9 .100 3 11 .214

___

Sunday’s Games

Wyoming 93, Nevada 88

San Diego St. 91, Air Force 59

Monday’s Games

Utah St. at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Utah St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
Mount St. Mary’s 4 3 .571 5 6 .455
Sacred Heart 5 4 .556 5 5 .500
CCSU 3 6 .333 3 9 .250
Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 5 .286 3 8 .273
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 3 .250 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 10 0 1.000 16 1 .941
E. Kentucky 7 1 .875 13 2 .867
Morehead St. 8 2 .800 11 6 .647
Jacksonville St. 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
SIU-Edwardsville 2 1 .667 4 5 .444
Austin Peay 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Murray St. 3 5 .375 6 7 .462
SE Missouri 2 5 .286 4 9 .308
E. Illinois 2 6 .250 5 10 .333
Tennessee St. 2 8 .200 3 10 .231
Tennessee Tech 2 8 .200 2 15 .118
UT Martin 1 7 .125 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

