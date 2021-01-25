All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|James Madison
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|5
|.583
|Hofstra
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|6
|.600
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Delaware
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|7
|.417
|Drexel
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|5
|.583
|Towson
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|7
|.300
|William & Mary
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|7
|.364
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
James Madison 79, Northeastern 72
Drexel at Elon, ppd.
Delaware 67, UNC-Wilmington 62
Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, ppd.
Hofstra 74, Towson 69
Wednesday’s Games
Towson at James Madison, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|2
|.857
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|5
|.583
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|5
|.706
|Rice
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Marshall
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|FAU
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Charlotte
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|UTEP
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|7
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|UTSA
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|FIU
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|9
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
W. Kentucky 68, Middle Tennessee 52
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|10
|2
|.833
|10
|5
|.667
|Wright St.
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|5
|.615
|Milwaukee
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|5
|.545
|Oakland
|6
|6
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|N. Kentucky
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Fort Wayne
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|Green Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|11
|.313
|Detroit
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|8
|.333
|Youngstown St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Robert Morris
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|7
|.300
|IUPUI
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|7
|1
|.875
|7
|1
|.875
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|4
|.636
|Marist
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Peter’s
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|8
|.429
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Quinnipiac
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|4
|.765
|Akron
|6
|2
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|Bowling Green
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Kent St.
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|4
|.636
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|5
|.545
|Ohio
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|W. Michigan
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|9
|.182
|E. Michigan
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, ppd.
Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Coppin St.
|5
|1
|.833
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|4
|.667
|Norfolk St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Coppin St. 81, Norfolk St. 77
Morgan St. 99, Delaware St. 83
Howard at Morgan St., ppd.
NC A&T at NC Central, ppd.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|3
|.800
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|1
|.900
|Evansville
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Bradley
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Valparaiso
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|9
|.357
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Illinois St.
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|10
|.333
___
Sunday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago 69, Bradley 56
Valparaiso 70, Illinois St. 66
Monday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Coe College at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 5 p.m.
Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Drake at Missouri St., 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Utah St.
|9
|1
|.900
|12
|4
|.750
|Colorado St.
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|3
|.786
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|4
|.733
|Nevada
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Wyoming
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|UNLV
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Fresno St.
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|Air Force
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|10
|.286
|New Mexico
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|9
|.357
|San Jose St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|11
|.214
___
Sunday’s Games
Wyoming 93, Nevada 88
San Diego St. 91, Air Force 59
Monday’s Games
Utah St. at UNLV, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boise St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Utah St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Mount St. Mary’s
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|6
|.455
|Sacred Heart
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|5
|.500
|CCSU
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|8
|.273
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|8
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|E. Kentucky
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|2
|.867
|Morehead St.
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|6
|.647
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|5
|.444
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Murray St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Missouri
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|10
|.231
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|15
|.118
|UT Martin
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|9
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
