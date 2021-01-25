All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|7
|.500
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|6
|.538
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|NJIT
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|12
|.077
___
Sunday’s Games
Binghamton at Maine, ppd.
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.
Stony Brook at NJIT, ppd.
Stony Brook 56, NJIT 44
Binghamton at NJIT, ppd.
Albany (NY) 83, New Hampshire 64
Vermont at Hartford, ppd.
UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|SMU
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Wichita St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Memphis
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|5
|.615
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Temple
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|East Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|4
|.636
|Tulane
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|4
|.600
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
|UCF
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|6
|.333
___
Sunday’s Games
Memphis 80, East Carolina 53
South Florida at Wichita St., ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Temple, 1 p.m.
SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, ppd.
East Carolina at UCF, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|1
|.857
|8
|1
|.889
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|UMass
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|4
|.556
|Richmond
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|Dayton
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|4
|.667
|Rhode Island
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|8
|.500
|George Mason
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|La Salle
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|Duquesne
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|6
|.400
|Fordham
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|7
|.125
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Sunday’s Games
Davidson 69, UMass 60
Rhode Island 52, Fordham 42
George Washington at Rhode Island, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Richmond at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Rhode Island at La Salle, 5 p.m.
Duquesne at Fordham, 6 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.
UMass at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Florida St.
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|2
|.818
|Virginia Tech
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisville
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|North Carolina
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|Syracuse
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Duke
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Clemson
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|4
|.692
|NC State
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|5
|.545
|Notre Dame
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|8
|.385
|Miami
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|8
|.429
|Wake Forest
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|6
|.400
|Boston College
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
___
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame 73, Miami 59
Monday’s Games
Syracuse at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Florida St., 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Boston College at Clemson, ppd.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|3
|.750
|Liberty
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|North Florida
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Lipscomb
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|8
|.556
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Stetson
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|5
|.545
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|8
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|7
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Oklahoma
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|4
|.733
|Kansas
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|West Virginia
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|4
|.692
|TCU
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Kansas St.
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|11
|.313
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma at Texas, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas St. at Baylor, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Creighton
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|4
|.733
|Seton Hall
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|UConn
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|3
|.700
|Marquette
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|7
|.533
|Providence
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|7
|.533
|Butler
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|7
|.417
|St. John’s
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|DePaul
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|5
|.375
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
___
Tuesday’s Games
Georgetown at Xavier, ppd.
Butler at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Marquette at Providence, 7 p.m.
Creighton at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Sacramento St.
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|7
|.533
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Colorado
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Weber St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Montana
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|N. Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho
|0
|8
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Saint Martin’s at Portland St., 9:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|9
|2
|.818
|10
|7
|.588
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|3
|.727
|9
|7
|.563
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|9
|.357
|Campbell
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|11
|.214
|Longwood
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|13
|.278
|High Point
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|8
|.333
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|8
|.273
|Charleston Southern
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Sunday’s Games
Charleston Southern at Campbell, ppd.
Gardner-Webb 74, Charleston Southern 62
High Point 81, Presbyterian 57
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ppd.
UNC-Asheville 76, Radford 68, OT
Hampton at Winthrop, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Radford at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ppd.
Presbyterian at High Point, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Winthrop, ppd.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, ppd.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Iowa
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Illinois
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Ohio St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Purdue
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|5
|.688
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|7
|.563
|Rutgers
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|6
|.571
|Maryland
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Northwestern
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|8
|.429
|Penn St.
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|6
|.455
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Sunday’s Games
Rutgers 74, Indiana 70
Nebraska at Iowa, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Michigan at Penn St., ppd.
Wisconsin at Maryland, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|5
|.444
|Hawaii
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|Cal Poly
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
