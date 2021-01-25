Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
Stony Brook 5 3 .625 7 7 .500
Hartford 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
New Hampshire 6 4 .600 7 6 .538
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
Albany (NY) 4 4 .500 4 6 .400
NJIT 4 6 .400 5 7 .417
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 1 9 .100 1 12 .077

___

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Maine, ppd.

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.

Stony Brook at NJIT, ppd.

Stony Brook 56, NJIT 44

Binghamton at NJIT, ppd.

Albany (NY) 83, New Hampshire 64

Vermont at Hartford, ppd.

UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 8 1 .889 13 1 .929
SMU 4 2 .667 8 2 .800
Wichita St. 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Memphis 4 2 .667 8 5 .615
Tulsa 5 3 .625 8 5 .615
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Temple 2 4 .333 3 4 .429
East Carolina 1 4 .200 7 4 .636
Tulane 1 4 .200 6 4 .600
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 7 .300
UCF 1 5 .167 3 6 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Memphis 80, East Carolina 53

South Florida at Wichita St., ppd.

        Read more Sports News news.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 1 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Temple at South Florida, ppd.

East Carolina at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 6 1 .857 8 1 .889
Davidson 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
VCU 4 2 .667 11 4 .733
UMass 4 2 .667 5 4 .556
Richmond 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
Dayton 4 3 .571 8 4 .667
Rhode Island 5 4 .556 8 8 .500
George Mason 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
La Salle 4 4 .500 7 8 .467
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
Duquesne 3 5 .375 4 6 .400
Fordham 1 7 .125 1 7 .125
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Joseph’s 0 7 .000 1 12 .077

___

Sunday’s Games

Davidson 69, UMass 60

Rhode Island 52, Fordham 42

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

George Washington at Rhode Island, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island at La Salle, 5 p.m.

Duquesne at Fordham, 6 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.

UMass at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 6 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Florida St. 5 1 .833 9 2 .818
Virginia Tech 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Louisville 5 2 .714 10 3 .769
Pittsburgh 4 2 .667 8 3 .727
North Carolina 5 3 .625 10 5 .667
Georgia Tech 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
Syracuse 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
Duke 3 3 .500 5 5 .500
Clemson 3 4 .429 9 4 .692
NC State 2 4 .333 6 5 .545
Notre Dame 2 5 .286 5 8 .385
Miami 2 7 .222 6 8 .429
Wake Forest 1 6 .143 4 6 .400
Boston College 1 6 .143 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame 73, Miami 59

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Florida St., 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, ppd.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Alabama 5 1 .833 9 3 .750
Liberty 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
North Florida 4 2 .667 6 10 .375
Lipscomb 5 3 .625 10 8 .556
Jacksonville 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Stetson 2 4 .333 4 8 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 1 3 .250 6 5 .545
Kennesaw St. 0 8 .000 3 13 .188

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 7 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Texas 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Oklahoma 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Texas Tech 4 3 .571 11 4 .733
Kansas 4 4 .500 10 5 .667
West Virginia 3 3 .500 10 4 .714
Oklahoma St. 3 4 .429 9 4 .692
TCU 2 4 .333 9 5 .643
Kansas St. 1 7 .125 5 11 .313
Iowa St. 0 5 .000 2 7 .222

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma at Texas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 5 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Creighton 7 3 .700 11 4 .733
Seton Hall 6 3 .667 9 6 .600
Xavier 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
UConn 4 3 .571 7 3 .700
Marquette 4 5 .444 8 7 .533
Providence 4 5 .444 8 7 .533
Butler 4 5 .444 5 7 .417
St. John’s 3 6 .333 9 7 .563
DePaul 1 5 .167 3 5 .375
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown at Xavier, ppd.

Butler at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette at Providence, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 6 0 1.000 9 3 .750
S. Utah 6 2 .750 11 3 .786
Sacramento St. 4 2 .667 6 3 .667
Idaho St. 5 3 .625 8 7 .533
E. Washington 3 2 .600 4 6 .400
N. Colorado 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Weber St. 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
Montana 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
N. Arizona 3 6 .333 4 11 .267
Portland St. 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
Idaho 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Martin’s at Portland St., 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 12 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Radford 9 2 .818 10 7 .588
UNC-Asheville 8 3 .727 9 7 .563
Hampton 6 4 .600 7 8 .467
Gardner-Webb 4 5 .444 5 9 .357
Campbell 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
SC-Upstate 3 5 .375 3 11 .214
Longwood 4 8 .333 5 13 .278
High Point 2 5 .286 4 8 .333
Presbyterian 1 6 .143 3 8 .273
Charleston Southern 0 9 .000 1 12 .077

___

Sunday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Campbell, ppd.

Gardner-Webb 74, Charleston Southern 62

High Point 81, Presbyterian 57

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ppd.

UNC-Asheville 76, Radford 68, OT

Hampton at Winthrop, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ppd.

Presbyterian at High Point, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Winthrop, ppd.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, ppd.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 8 1 .889 13 1 .929
Iowa 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Wisconsin 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Illinois 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Ohio St. 6 4 .600 12 4 .750
Purdue 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Minnesota 4 5 .444 11 5 .688
Indiana 4 5 .444 9 7 .563
Rutgers 4 6 .400 8 6 .571
Maryland 3 6 .333 9 7 .563
Michigan St. 2 4 .333 8 4 .667
Northwestern 3 7 .300 6 8 .429
Penn St. 2 5 .286 5 6 .455
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers 74, Indiana 70

Nebraska at Iowa, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., ppd.

Wisconsin at Maryland, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 4 0 1.000 8 4 .667
UC Santa Barbara 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
CS Bakersfield 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 5 .375
UC Davis 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 5 .375 4 5 .444
Hawaii 2 4 .333 4 4 .500
CS Northridge 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
Cal Poly 0 6 .000 2 10 .167

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Veterans support group brings fellowship, community, brotherhood