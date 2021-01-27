All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|3
|.800
|Southern Cal
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Colorado
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Arizona
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|Stanford
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|5
|.643
|Oregon St.
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Utah
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Washington St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|7
|.563
|Washington
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|11
|.214
|California
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|10
|.412
|Arizona St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 70, Washington St. 58
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
Oregon at UCLA, ppd.
Stanford at Arizona, 10 p.m.
California at Arizona St., 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
California at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, ppd.
Oregon St. at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|2
|.833
|Colgate
|5
|1
|.833
|5
|1
|.833
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, Noon
Lafayette at American U., 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, ppd.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, ppd.
Colgate at Army, ppd.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|9
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|LSU
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Florida
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|3
|.786
|Missouri
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|3
|.769
|Arkansas
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|4
|.765
|Kentucky
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Auburn
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|7
|.588
|Mississippi St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|8
|.529
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|5
|.444
|Mississippi
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Georgia
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Florida 78, Vanderbilt 71
South Carolina 83, Georgia 59
Arkansas 74, Mississippi 59
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M at Kansas St., Noon
Alabama at Oklahoma, Noon
Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.
TCU at Missouri, 2 p.m.
Florida at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Iowa St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Kansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Texas at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|5
|.643
|UNC-Greensboro
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Wofford
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Furman
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|VMI
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Mercer
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|5
|.667
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|5
|.706
|The Citadel
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|W. Carolina
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
___
Wednesday’s Games
The Citadel 77, Wofford 69
Chattanooga at ETSU, ppd.
Samford at Mercer, ppd.
UNC-Greensboro 81, Mercer 68
VMI 87, W. Carolina 61
Saturday’s Games
Samford at W. Carolina, ppd.
Furman at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, ppd.
Chattanooga at Furman, ppd.
The Citadel at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Wofford, 4 p.m.
VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Nicholls
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|3
|.813
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|3
|.750
|Incarnate Word
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Louisiana
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|11
|.313
|New Orleans
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|11
|.267
|Northwestern St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|14
|.222
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Houston Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Lamar
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|11
|.214
|McNeese St.
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Wednesday’s Games
Northwestern St. 81, New Orleans 73
Houston Baptist 73, Incarnate Word 57
Nicholls 76, McNeese St. 69
Sam Houston St. 75, Texas A&M-CC 70
Abilene Christian 82, Stephen F. Austin 62
SE Louisiana 69, Cent. Arkansas 57
Saturday’s Games
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|4
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|6
|.333
|Southern U.
|3
|2
|.600
|3
|6
|.333
|Grambling St.
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama St.
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|5
|.286
|MVSU
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|6
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|.875
|9
|7
|.563
|Oral Roberts
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|13
|.235
|UMKC
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|W. Illinois
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UALR
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Georgia St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|8
|.529
|Arkansas St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Troy
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|9
|.400
___
Friday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 8:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., ppd.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|Pepperdine
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|7
|.500
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Pacific
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|Portland
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Wednesday’s Games
Pepperdine 76, BYU 73
Thursday’s Games
Gonzaga at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Pacific at Santa Clara, ppd.
Portland at Saint Mary’s (Cal), ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Santa Clara at Portland, ppd.
Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 5 p.m.
San Francisco at BYU, ppd.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pacific, ppd.
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah Valley
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|California Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Dixie St.
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Tarleton St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Dixie St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Dixie St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
