COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|James Madison
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|6
|.600
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Delaware
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|7
|.417
|Drexel
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|5
|.583
|William & Mary
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|7
|.364
|Towson
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
James Madison 78, Towson 63
Saturday’s Games
Northeastern at Drexel, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Towson, 1 p.m.
Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.
Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, ppd.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|2
|.857
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|5
|.583
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|5
|.706
|Rice
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Marshall
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|FAU
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Charlotte
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|UTEP
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|7
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|UTSA
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|FIU
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|9
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
UTEP at UTSA, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Rice, 8 p.m.
UAB at Middle Tennessee, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
FIU at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
FAU at Marshall, ppd.
Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
FIU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
FAU at Marshall, ppd.
Rice at North Texas, 5 p.m.
Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, ppd.
UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|10
|2
|.833
|10
|5
|.667
|Wright St.
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|5
|.615
|Milwaukee
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|5
|.545
|Oakland
|6
|6
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|N. Kentucky
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Fort Wayne
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|Green Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|11
|.313
|Detroit
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|8
|.333
|Youngstown St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Robert Morris
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|7
|.300
|IUPUI
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Oakland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wright St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at IUPUI, 3 p.m.
Oakland at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wright St., 5 p.m.
Detroit at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|7
|1
|.875
|7
|1
|.875
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|4
|.636
|Marist
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Peter’s
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|8
|.429
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Quinnipiac
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
___
Friday’s Games
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 4 p.m.
Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Siena at Marist, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 4 p.m.
Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|4
|.778
|Akron
|7
|2
|.778
|9
|3
|.750
|Kent St.
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|4
|.667
|Bowling Green
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|5
|.583
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|5
|.545
|Ohio
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|6
|.600
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
|W. Michigan
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Kent St. 96, Bowling Green 91
Friday’s Games
Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ball St. at Akron, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 4 p.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Coppin St.
|5
|1
|.833
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|4
|.667
|Norfolk St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|3
|.813
|Missouri St.
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|3
|.750
|Indiana St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Evansville
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Bradley
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|7
|.563
|Valparaiso
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|9
|.357
|N. Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|10
|.286
|Illinois St.
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|10
|.333
|S. Illinois
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|5
|.583
___
Wednesday’s Games
Drake 78, Missouri St. 73
Thursday’s Games
Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|2
|.867
|Utah St.
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|Colorado St.
|9
|2
|.818
|12
|3
|.800
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|4
|.733
|Nevada
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Wyoming
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|UNLV
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Fresno St.
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|Air Force
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|10
|.286
|New Mexico
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|9
|.357
|San Jose St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|11
|.214
___
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado St. 78, Boise St. 56
Utah St. 83, UNLV 74
Thursday’s Games
Wyoming at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Air Force at San Jose St., 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boise St. at Colorado St., 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at San Jose St., 6 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|LIU
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|3
|.571
|Merrimack
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|3
|.571
|Mount St. Mary’s
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|6
|.455
|Sacred Heart
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|5
|.500
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|CCSU
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
Merrimack 68, LIU 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 82
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|E. Kentucky
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|2
|.867
|Morehead St.
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|6
|.647
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|5
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|5
|.615
|Murray St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Missouri
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|10
|.286
|E. Illinois
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|11
|.313
|UT Martin
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee St.
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|10
|.231
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|15
|.118
___
Thursday’s Games
Morehead St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
Belmont at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 6 p.m.
Belmont at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
