Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
James Madison 3 1 .750 8 5 .615
Hofstra 5 3 .625 9 6 .600
Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Delaware 3 4 .429 5 7 .417
Drexel 2 3 .400 7 5 .583
William & Mary 2 4 .333 4 7 .364
Towson 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
UNC-Wilmington 1 3 .250 7 6 .538
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison 78, Towson 63

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Drexel, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 5 1 .833 12 2 .857
W. Kentucky 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
North Texas 3 1 .750 7 5 .583
Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Louisiana Tech 5 3 .625 12 5 .706
Rice 4 4 .500 10 6 .625
Marshall 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
FAU 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Charlotte 3 3 .500 7 7 .500
UTEP 3 5 .375 7 7 .500
Southern Miss. 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
UTSA 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
FIU 2 6 .250 8 8 .500
Middle Tennessee 1 5 .167 3 9 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Rice, 8 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee, 9 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Friday’s Games

FIU at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, ppd.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, ppd.

Rice at North Texas, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, ppd.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 10 2 .833 10 5 .667
Wright St. 9 3 .750 11 4 .733
Ill.-Chicago 5 3 .625 8 5 .615
Milwaukee 5 4 .556 6 5 .545
Oakland 6 6 .500 6 13 .316
N. Kentucky 5 5 .500 7 8 .467
Fort Wayne 5 7 .417 6 7 .462
Green Bay 5 7 .417 5 11 .313
Detroit 3 5 .375 4 8 .333
Youngstown St. 4 8 .333 8 8 .500
Robert Morris 2 5 .286 3 7 .300
IUPUI 2 6 .250 3 6 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at IUPUI, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright St., 5 p.m.

Detroit at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 7 3 .700 7 4 .636
Marist 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Manhattan 4 4 .500 5 4 .556
St. Peter’s 4 4 .500 7 6 .538
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 5 7 .417 6 8 .429
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267
Quinnipiac 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 4 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 4 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 9 1 .900 14 4 .778
Akron 7 2 .778 9 3 .750
Kent St. 5 3 .625 8 4 .667
Bowling Green 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Miami (Ohio) 4 3 .571 7 5 .583
Buffalo 4 3 .571 6 5 .545
Ohio 5 4 .556 9 6 .600
Ball St. 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Cent. Michigan 2 6 .250 6 9 .400
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167
W. Michigan 1 6 .143 2 10 .167
E. Michigan 1 7 .125 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kent St. 96, Bowling Green 91

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at Akron, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 4 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Coppin St. 5 1 .833 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 3 2 .600 8 4 .667
Norfolk St. 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 5 .000 0 10 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 6 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 8 1 .889 13 3 .813
Missouri St. 5 3 .625 9 3 .750
Indiana St. 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Evansville 4 4 .500 6 8 .429
Bradley 3 4 .429 9 7 .563
Valparaiso 2 3 .400 5 9 .357
N. Iowa 2 6 .250 4 10 .286
Illinois St. 2 7 .222 5 10 .333
S. Illinois 1 5 .167 7 5 .583

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake 78, Missouri St. 73

Thursday’s Games

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 9 1 .900 13 2 .867
Utah St. 10 2 .833 13 5 .722
Colorado St. 9 2 .818 12 3 .800
San Diego St. 5 3 .625 11 4 .733
Nevada 5 5 .500 10 7 .588
Wyoming 4 4 .500 10 5 .667
UNLV 3 3 .500 6 7 .462
Fresno St. 3 6 .333 5 6 .455
Air Force 2 8 .200 4 10 .286
New Mexico 1 9 .100 5 9 .357
San Jose St. 1 9 .100 3 11 .214

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado St. 78, Boise St. 56

Utah St. 83, UNLV 74

Thursday’s Games

Wyoming at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose St., 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boise St. at Colorado St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
LIU 4 3 .571 4 3 .571
Merrimack 4 3 .571 4 3 .571
Mount St. Mary’s 4 3 .571 5 6 .455
Sacred Heart 5 4 .556 5 5 .500
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 6 .333 4 9 .308
CCSU 3 6 .333 3 9 .250
Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 4 .333 3 9 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Merrimack 68, LIU 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 82

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 10 0 1.000 16 1 .941
E. Kentucky 7 1 .875 13 2 .867
Morehead St. 8 2 .800 11 6 .647
SIU-Edwardsville 3 1 .750 5 5 .500
Jacksonville St. 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Austin Peay 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Murray St. 3 5 .375 6 7 .462
SE Missouri 2 6 .250 4 10 .286
E. Illinois 2 7 .222 5 11 .313
UT Martin 2 7 .222 4 9 .308
Tennessee St. 2 8 .200 3 10 .231
Tennessee Tech 2 8 .200 2 15 .118

___

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

Belmont at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Building Data Enrichment and Account...
2|2 Adobe Connect & Flash: Ask The...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine