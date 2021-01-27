Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|7
|.500
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|6
|.538
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|NJIT
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|12
|.077
___
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
UMBC at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Memphis
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|5
|.643
|Wichita St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|SMU
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulsa
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|6
|.571
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Temple
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|4
|.500
|UCF
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|6
|.400
|Tulane
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|4
|.600
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
|East Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|5
|.583
___
Wichita St. at Cincinnati, ppd.
Temple at South Florida, ppd.
UCF 71, East Carolina 64
Memphis at SMU, 8 p.m.
Houston at Tulane, 9 p.m.
Tulsa at East Carolina, Noon
UCF at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|1
|.857
|8
|1
|.889
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Richmond
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|UMass
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|4
|.556
|Dayton
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Rhode Island
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|8
|.529
|George Mason
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Duquesne
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|6
|.455
|La Salle
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|9
|.438
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|Fordham
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|8
|.111
|Saint Louis
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
Rhode Island 73, La Salle 60
Duquesne 86, Fordham 62
George Washington at George Mason, ppd.
UMass at VCU, ppd.
Saint Louis at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.
La Salle at VCU, 1 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Davidson, ppd.
UMass at George Mason, ppd.
Fordham at George Washington, ppd.
George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Dayton, 4 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|7
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Florida St.
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|2
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Louisville
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|4
|.714
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|4
|.667
|Duke
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|5
|.545
|Clemson
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|5
|.643
|NC State
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|5
|.583
|Notre Dame
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|9
|.357
|Miami
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
|Boston College
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
|Wake Forest
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|7
|.364
___
Florida St. 81, Miami 59
Virginia Tech 62, Notre Dame 51
NC State 72, Wake Forest 67
Clemson 54, Louisville 50
Boston College at Clemson, ppd.
Clemson at Duke, Noon
Boston College at Louisville, ppd.
Miami at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|3
|.750
|Liberty
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Bellarmine
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|5
|.583
|North Florida
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Lipscomb
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|8
|.556
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Stetson
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|5
|.545
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|8
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Bellarmine at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, ppd.
Bellarmine at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, ppd.
Liberty at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|8
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Oklahoma
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|4
|.733
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas Tech
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Kansas
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|TCU
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Kansas St.
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|12
|.294
|Iowa St.
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Baylor 107, Kansas St. 59
TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M at Kansas St., Noon
Alabama at Oklahoma, Noon
Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.
TCU at Missouri, 2 p.m.
Florida at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Kansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Texas at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Creighton
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|4
|.750
|UConn
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|Providence
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|St. John’s
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Marquette
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Butler
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|8
|.385
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|DePaul
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|6
|.333
___
Providence 72, Marquette 63, OT
Creighton 85, Seton Hall 81
St. John’s 81, DePaul 68
Villanova at UConn, ppd.
Xavier at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Sacramento St.
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|7
|.533
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Colorado
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Weber St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Montana
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|N. Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|8
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
___
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Simpson University at Portland St., 6 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 2:05 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Montana at Montana St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|10
|2
|.833
|11
|7
|.611
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|4
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Campbell
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|11
|.214
|Longwood
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|13
|.278
|Presbyterian
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|8
|.333
|High Point
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|10
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
High Point at Hampton, ppd.
Longwood at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
High Point at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, ppd.
High Point at Hampton, ppd.
Longwood at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, 5:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, ppd.
High Point at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Iowa
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Wisconsin
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Illinois
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Ohio St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|4
|.765
|Purdue
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|5
|.688
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|7
|.563
|Rutgers
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|6
|.571
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Maryland
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|8
|.529
|Northwestern
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|8
|.429
|Penn St.
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|7
|.417
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Ohio St. 83, Penn St. 79
Michigan at Penn St., ppd.
Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55
Michigan St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, ppd.
Penn St. at Nebraska, ppd.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|5
|.444
|Hawaii
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|UC San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 11 p.m.
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Comments