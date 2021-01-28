All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|3
|.800
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|3
|.813
|Colorado
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Stanford
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Oregon St.
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Utah
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Arizona St.
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|8
|.385
|Washington St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|7
|.563
|Washington
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|11
|.214
|California
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|11
|.389
___
Thursday’s Games
Southern Cal 75, Oregon St. 62
Oregon at UCLA, ppd.
Stanford 73, Arizona 64
Arizona St. 72, California 68
Saturday’s Games
California at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, ppd.
Oregon St. at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington St. at Washington, 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|2
|.833
|Colgate
|5
|1
|.833
|5
|1
|.833
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, Noon
Lafayette at American U., 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, ppd.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, ppd.
Colgate at Army, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Colgate at Army, ppd.
Lehigh at Bucknell, ppd.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
American U. at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston U., ppd.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
Navy at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|9
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|LSU
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Florida
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|3
|.786
|Missouri
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|3
|.769
|Arkansas
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|4
|.765
|Kentucky
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Auburn
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|7
|.588
|Mississippi St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|8
|.529
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|5
|.444
|Mississippi
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Georgia
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M at Kansas St., Noon
Alabama at Oklahoma, Noon
Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.
TCU at Missouri, 2 p.m.
Florida at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Iowa St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Kansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Texas at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|5
|.643
|UNC-Greensboro
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Wofford
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Furman
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|VMI
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Mercer
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|5
|.667
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|5
|.706
|The Citadel
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|W. Carolina
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford at W. Carolina, ppd.
Furman at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, ppd.
Chattanooga at Furman, ppd.
The Citadel at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Wofford, 4 p.m.
VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Nicholls
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|3
|.813
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|3
|.750
|Incarnate Word
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Louisiana
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|11
|.313
|New Orleans
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|11
|.267
|Northwestern St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|14
|.222
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Houston Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Lamar
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|11
|.214
|McNeese St.
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|4
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|6
|.333
|Southern U.
|3
|2
|.600
|3
|6
|.333
|Grambling St.
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama St.
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|5
|.286
|MVSU
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|6
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|.875
|9
|7
|.563
|Oral Roberts
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|13
|.235
|UMKC
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|W. Illinois
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UALR
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Georgia St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|8
|.529
|Arkansas St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Troy
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|9
|.400
___
Friday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 8:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., ppd.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|Pepperdine
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|7
|.500
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Pacific
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Thursday’s Games
Gonzaga 90, San Diego 62
Pacific at Santa Clara, ppd.
Portland at Saint Mary’s (Cal), ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Santa Clara at Portland, ppd.
Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 5 p.m.
San Francisco at BYU, ppd.
Pacific at BYU, 6 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pacific, ppd.
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah Valley
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|California Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Dixie St.
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Tarleton St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Dixie St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Dixie St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments