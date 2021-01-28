Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 7 2 .778 13 3 .813
Colorado 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Stanford 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Arizona 6 4 .600 12 4 .750
Oregon St. 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Utah 3 6 .333 6 7 .462
Arizona St. 2 5 .286 5 8 .385
Washington St. 2 7 .222 9 7 .563
Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214
California 2 9 .182 7 11 .389

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal 75, Oregon St. 62

Oregon at UCLA, ppd.

Stanford 73, Arizona 64

Arizona St. 72, California 68

Saturday’s Games

California at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Southern Cal, ppd.

Oregon St. at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. at Washington, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 7 1 .875 10 2 .833
Colgate 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Army 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Lafayette 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Lehigh 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Bucknell 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Holy Cross 2 6 .250 2 6 .250
Loyola (Md.) 0 4 .000 0 4 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, Noon

Lafayette at American U., 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, ppd.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, ppd.

Colgate at Army, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Colgate at Army, ppd.

Lehigh at Bucknell, ppd.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

American U. at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., ppd.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 9 0 1.000 14 3 .824
LSU 6 3 .667 11 4 .733
Florida 6 3 .667 9 4 .692
Tennessee 5 3 .625 11 3 .786
Missouri 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Arkansas 5 4 .556 13 4 .765
Kentucky 4 4 .500 5 10 .333
Auburn 4 5 .444 10 7 .588
Mississippi St. 4 5 .444 9 8 .529
South Carolina 2 3 .400 4 5 .444
Mississippi 3 5 .375 8 7 .533
Georgia 2 6 .250 9 6 .600
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 7 7 .500
Vanderbilt 0 6 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at Kansas St., Noon

Alabama at Oklahoma, Noon

Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.

TCU at Missouri, 2 p.m.

Florida at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Iowa St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Kansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Texas at Kentucky, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 5 1 .833 9 5 .643
UNC-Greensboro 6 2 .750 11 5 .688
Wofford 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
Furman 4 2 .667 10 5 .667
VMI 4 4 .500 9 8 .529
Mercer 3 4 .429 10 5 .667
Chattanooga 3 5 .375 12 5 .706
The Citadel 2 4 .333 9 4 .692
Samford 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
W. Carolina 0 6 .000 7 8 .467

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at W. Carolina, ppd.

Furman at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, ppd.

Chattanooga at Furman, ppd.

The Citadel at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Wofford, 4 p.m.

VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 7 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Nicholls 7 1 .875 10 5 .667
Abilene Christian 5 1 .833 13 3 .813
Stephen F. Austin 5 1 .833 9 3 .750
Incarnate Word 3 3 .500 6 7 .462
SE Louisiana 3 4 .429 5 11 .313
New Orleans 3 4 .429 4 11 .267
Northwestern St. 3 4 .429 4 14 .222
Cent. Arkansas 2 5 .286 3 12 .200
Houston Baptist 2 5 .286 3 12 .200
Lamar 1 4 .200 3 11 .214
McNeese St. 1 6 .143 7 9 .438
Texas A&M-CC 0 4 .000 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 4 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Alabama A&M 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Jackson St. 2 0 1.000 2 5 .286
Alcorn St. 3 1 .750 3 6 .333
Southern U. 3 2 .600 3 6 .333
Grambling St. 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 4 .333 3 12 .200
Texas Southern 1 2 .333 3 7 .300
Alabama St. 2 5 .286 2 5 .286
MVSU 0 5 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 6 0 1.000 8 6 .571
S. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
N. Dakota St. 7 1 .875 9 7 .563
Oral Roberts 6 2 .750 9 7 .563
North Dakota 3 5 .375 4 13 .235
UMKC 2 4 .333 6 9 .400
W. Illinois 0 6 .000 2 11 .154
Nebraska-Omaha 0 4 .000 2 12 .143
Denver 0 6 .000 1 12 .077

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 5 1 .833 11 4 .733
Appalachian St. 6 2 .750 12 5 .706
Coastal Carolina 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 3 .625 11 4 .733
Georgia Southern 4 4 .500 10 7 .588
UALR 4 4 .500 8 7 .533
Texas-Arlington 4 4 .500 8 8 .500
Georgia St. 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
South Alabama 3 5 .375 9 8 .529
Arkansas St. 2 4 .333 5 8 .385
Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 .250 4 11 .267
Troy 1 5 .167 6 9 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 8:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia St., ppd.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 7 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
BYU 4 2 .667 13 4 .765
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
Pepperdine 3 2 .600 7 7 .500
San Francisco 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Loyola Marymount 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
Pacific 2 2 .500 5 3 .625
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
San Diego 1 4 .200 2 7 .222
Portland 0 7 .000 6 10 .375

___

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga 90, San Diego 62

Pacific at Santa Clara, ppd.

Portland at Saint Mary’s (Cal), ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Santa Clara at Portland, ppd.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, ppd.

Pacific at BYU, 6 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pacific, ppd.

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Utah Valley 3 0 1.000 5 6 .455
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
California Baptist 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Dixie St. 0 4 .000 4 7 .364
Tarleton St. 0 4 .000 3 7 .300
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Dixie St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Dixie St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

