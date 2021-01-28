Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
James Madison 3 1 .750 8 5 .615
Hofstra 5 3 .625 9 6 .600
Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Delaware 3 4 .429 5 7 .417
Drexel 2 3 .400 7 5 .583
William & Mary 2 4 .333 4 7 .364
Towson 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
UNC-Wilmington 1 3 .250 7 6 .538
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Drexel, ppd.

William & Mary at Towson, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Drexel, ppd.

William & Mary at Towson, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 6 1 .857 13 2 .867
W. Kentucky 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
North Texas 3 1 .750 7 5 .583
Louisiana Tech 6 3 .667 13 5 .722
Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Rice 4 4 .500 10 6 .625
Marshall 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
FAU 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Charlotte 3 3 .500 7 7 .500
UTSA 4 5 .444 8 8 .500
UTEP 3 6 .333 7 8 .467
Southern Miss. 3 6 .333 7 9 .438
FIU 2 6 .250 8 8 .500
Middle Tennessee 1 6 .143 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 76, Southern Miss. 63

UTSA 86, UTEP 79

UAB 70, Middle Tennessee 59

Friday’s Games

North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, ppd.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, ppd.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, ppd.

UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 2 p.m.

Rice at North Texas, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 10 2 .833 10 5 .667
Wright St. 9 3 .750 11 4 .733
Ill.-Chicago 5 3 .625 8 5 .615
Milwaukee 5 4 .556 6 5 .545
Oakland 6 6 .500 6 13 .316
N. Kentucky 5 5 .500 7 8 .467
Fort Wayne 5 7 .417 6 7 .462
Green Bay 5 7 .417 5 11 .313
Detroit 3 5 .375 4 8 .333
Youngstown St. 4 8 .333 8 8 .500
Robert Morris 2 5 .286 3 7 .300
IUPUI 2 6 .250 3 6 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at IUPUI, 3 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright St., 5 p.m.

Detroit at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 7 3 .700 7 4 .636
Marist 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Manhattan 4 4 .500 5 4 .556
St. Peter’s 4 4 .500 7 6 .538
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 5 7 .417 6 8 .429
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267
Quinnipiac 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 4 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 4 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 9 1 .900 14 4 .778
Akron 7 2 .778 9 3 .750
Kent St. 5 3 .625 8 4 .667
Bowling Green 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Miami (Ohio) 4 3 .571 7 5 .583
Buffalo 4 3 .571 6 5 .545
Ohio 5 4 .556 9 6 .600
Ball St. 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Cent. Michigan 2 6 .250 6 9 .400
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167
W. Michigan 1 6 .143 2 10 .167
E. Michigan 1 7 .125 4 8 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at Akron, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 4 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Coppin St. 5 1 .833 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 3 2 .600 8 4 .667
Norfolk St. 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 5 .000 0 10 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 6 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 8 1 .889 13 3 .813
Missouri St. 5 3 .625 9 3 .750
Indiana St. 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Evansville 4 4 .500 6 8 .429
Valparaiso 3 3 .500 6 9 .400
Bradley 3 5 .375 9 8 .529
N. Iowa 2 6 .250 4 10 .286
Illinois St. 2 7 .222 5 10 .333
S. Illinois 1 5 .167 7 5 .583

___

Thursday’s Games

Valparaiso 91, Bradley 85, 2OT

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Bradley at Indiana St., 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 9 1 .900 13 2 .867
Utah St. 10 2 .833 13 5 .722
Colorado St. 9 2 .818 12 3 .800
San Diego St. 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Nevada 5 5 .500 10 7 .588
UNLV 3 3 .500 6 7 .462
Wyoming 4 5 .444 10 6 .625
Fresno St. 4 6 .400 6 6 .500
Air Force 2 9 .182 4 11 .267
San Jose St. 2 9 .182 4 11 .267
New Mexico 1 10 .091 5 10 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego St. 87, Wyoming 57

San Jose St. 59, Air Force 58

Fresno St. 64, New Mexico 62, OT

Friday’s Games

Boise St. at Colorado St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UNLV at Nevada, 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
LIU 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
Mount St. Mary’s 4 3 .571 5 6 .455
Sacred Heart 5 4 .556 5 5 .500
Merrimack 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 6 .333 4 9 .308
CCSU 3 6 .333 3 9 .250
Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 4 .333 3 9 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

LIU 78, Merrimack 68

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 11 0 1.000 17 1 .944
E. Kentucky 7 1 .875 13 2 .867
Morehead St. 9 2 .818 12 6 .667
Jacksonville St. 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
SIU-Edwardsville 3 2 .600 5 6 .455
Austin Peay 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Murray St. 4 5 .444 7 7 .500
SE Missouri 3 6 .333 5 10 .333
UT Martin 3 7 .300 5 9 .357
E. Illinois 2 8 .200 5 12 .294
Tennessee Tech 2 8 .200 2 15 .118
Tennessee St. 2 9 .182 3 11 .214

___

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. 85, Jacksonville St. 66

Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 53

Belmont 81, Austin Peay 76

SE Missouri 64, SIU-Edwardsville 62

UT Martin 51, E. Illinois 41

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

