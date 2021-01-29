Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|3
|.800
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|3
|.813
|Colorado
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Stanford
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Oregon St.
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Utah
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Arizona St.
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|8
|.385
|Washington St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|7
|.563
|Washington
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|11
|.214
|California
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|11
|.389
___
Southern Cal 75, Oregon St. 62
Oregon at UCLA, ppd.
Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.
Stanford 73, Arizona 64
Arizona St. 72, California 68
California at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, ppd.
Oregon St. at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Washington St. at Washington, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|2
|.833
|Colgate
|5
|1
|.833
|5
|1
|.833
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, Noon
Lafayette at American U., 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, ppd.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, ppd.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Colgate at Army, ppd.
Colgate at Army, ppd.
Lehigh at Bucknell, ppd.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
American U. at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston U., ppd.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
Navy at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|9
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|LSU
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Florida
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|3
|.786
|Missouri
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|3
|.769
|Arkansas
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|4
|.765
|Kentucky
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Auburn
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|7
|.588
|Mississippi St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|8
|.529
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|5
|.444
|Mississippi
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Georgia
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Texas A&M at Kansas St., Noon
Alabama at Oklahoma, Noon
Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.
TCU at Missouri, 2 p.m.
Florida at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Iowa St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Kansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|5
|.643
|UNC-Greensboro
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Wofford
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Furman
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|VMI
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Mercer
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|5
|.667
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|5
|.706
|The Citadel
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|W. Carolina
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
___
Samford at W. Carolina, ppd.
Furman at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, ppd.
Chattanooga at Furman, ppd.
The Citadel at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Wofford, 4 p.m.
VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Nicholls
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|3
|.813
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|3
|.750
|Incarnate Word
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Louisiana
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|11
|.313
|New Orleans
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|11
|.267
|Northwestern St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|14
|.222
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Houston Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Lamar
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|11
|.214
|McNeese St.
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|4
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|6
|.333
|Southern U.
|3
|2
|.600
|3
|6
|.333
|Grambling St.
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama St.
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|5
|.286
|MVSU
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|6
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|.875
|9
|7
|.563
|Oral Roberts
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|13
|.235
|UMKC
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|W. Illinois
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UALR
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Georgia St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|8
|.529
|Arkansas St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Troy
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|9
|.400
___
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 8:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., ppd.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|Pepperdine
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|7
|.500
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Pacific
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Gonzaga 90, San Diego 62
Pacific at Santa Clara, ppd.
Portland at Saint Mary’s (Cal), ppd.
Santa Clara at Portland, ppd.
Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 5 p.m.
San Francisco at BYU, ppd.
Pacific at BYU, 6 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pacific, ppd.
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah Valley
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|California Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Dixie St.
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Tarleton St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Tarleton St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Dixie St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Dixie St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments