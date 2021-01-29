Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|James Madison
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|6
|.600
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Delaware
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|7
|.417
|Drexel
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|5
|.583
|William & Mary
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|7
|.364
|Towson
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Northeastern at Drexel, ppd.
William & Mary at Towson, 1 p.m.
Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.
Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.
Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, ppd.
Northeastern at Drexel, ppd.
William & Mary at Towson, 1 p.m.
Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.
Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, ppd.
Drexel at James Madison, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|2
|.867
|North Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|5
|.615
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Marshall
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|FAU
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Charlotte
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Rice
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|7
|.588
|UTSA
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|8
|.500
|UTEP
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Southern Miss.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|FIU
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
___
Louisiana Tech 76, Southern Miss. 63
UTSA 86, UTEP 79
UAB 70, Middle Tennessee 59
North Texas 79, Rice 74
FIU at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
FAU at Marshall, ppd.
Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, ppd.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
FIU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
FAU at Marshall, ppd.
Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, ppd.
UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UAB, 2 p.m.
Rice at North Texas, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|10
|2
|.833
|10
|5
|.667
|Wright St.
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|5
|.615
|Milwaukee
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|5
|.545
|Oakland
|6
|6
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|N. Kentucky
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Fort Wayne
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|Green Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|11
|.313
|Detroit
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|8
|.333
|Youngstown St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Robert Morris
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|7
|.300
|IUPUI
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
___
Detroit at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Oakland at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wright St., 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at IUPUI, 3 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wright St., 5 p.m.
Detroit at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Oakland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|7
|1
|.875
|7
|1
|.875
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|3
|.727
|8
|4
|.667
|Marist
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Peter’s
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|9
|.400
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Quinnipiac
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
___
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Monmouth (NJ) 77, Niagara 67
Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Siena at Marist, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 4 p.m.
Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Siena at Marist, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|4
|.778
|Akron
|7
|2
|.778
|9
|3
|.750
|Kent St.
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|4
|.667
|Bowling Green
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|5
|.583
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|5
|.545
|Ohio
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|6
|.600
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
|W. Michigan
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
___
Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Akron, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 4 p.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Coppin St.
|5
|1
|.833
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|4
|.667
|Norfolk St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
NC Central 94, Carver 61
Morgan St. at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|3
|.813
|Missouri St.
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|3
|.750
|Indiana St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Evansville
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Valparaiso
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Bradley
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|8
|.529
|N. Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|10
|.286
|Illinois St.
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|10
|.333
|S. Illinois
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|5
|.583
___
Valparaiso 91, Bradley 85, 2OT
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Illinois St. at Drake, 3 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Bradley at Indiana St., 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|2
|.867
|Utah St.
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|Colorado St.
|9
|2
|.818
|12
|3
|.800
|San Diego St.
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Nevada
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UNLV
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Wyoming
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|6
|.625
|Fresno St.
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|6
|.500
|Air Force
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|11
|.267
|San Jose St.
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|11
|.267
|New Mexico
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|10
|.333
___
San Diego St. 87, Wyoming 57
San Jose St. 59, Air Force 58
Fresno St. 64, New Mexico 62, OT
Boise St. at Colorado St., 11 p.m.
Air Force at San Jose St., 6 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
UNLV at Nevada, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|LIU
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|Mount St. Mary’s
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|6
|.455
|Sacred Heart
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|5
|.500
|Merrimack
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|CCSU
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
___
LIU 78, Merrimack 68
Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m.
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|11
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|E. Kentucky
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|2
|.867
|Morehead St.
|9
|2
|.818
|12
|6
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|6
|.455
|Austin Peay
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Murray St.
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|7
|.500
|SE Missouri
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|UT Martin
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|9
|.357
|E. Illinois
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|12
|.294
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|15
|.118
|Tennessee St.
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|11
|.214
___
Morehead St. 85, Jacksonville St. 66
Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 53
Belmont 81, Austin Peay 76
SE Missouri 64, SIU-Edwardsville 62
UT Martin 51, E. Illinois 41
Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 6 p.m.
Belmont at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments