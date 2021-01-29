Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|7
|.500
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|6
|.538
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|NJIT
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|12
|.077
___
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), ppd.
Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
UMBC at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|1
|.933
|Wichita St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|SMU
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|3
|.750
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|6
|.600
|Tulsa
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|6
|.571
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Temple
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|4
|.500
|UCF
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|6
|.400
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
|East Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|5
|.583
|Tulane
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|5
|.545
___
SMU 67, Memphis 65
Houston 83, Tulane 60
Tulsa at East Carolina, Noon
UCF at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, ppd.
Tulane at Temple, Noon
SMU at Houston, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|1
|.857
|8
|1
|.889
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Richmond
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|UMass
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|4
|.556
|Dayton
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Rhode Island
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|8
|.529
|George Mason
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Duquesne
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|6
|.455
|La Salle
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|9
|.438
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|Fordham
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|8
|.111
|Saint Louis
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
Saint Louis at Richmond, ppd.
La Salle at VCU, 1 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Davidson, ppd.
UMass at George Mason, ppd.
Fordham at George Washington, ppd.
George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Dayton, 4 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Fordham at VCU, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|7
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Florida St.
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|2
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Louisville
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|4
|.714
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|4
|.667
|Duke
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|5
|.545
|Clemson
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|5
|.643
|NC State
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|5
|.583
|Notre Dame
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|9
|.357
|Miami
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
|Boston College
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
|Wake Forest
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|7
|.364
___
Clemson at Duke, Noon
Boston College at Louisville, ppd.
Miami at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
NC State at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|3
|.750
|Liberty
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Bellarmine
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|5
|.583
|North Florida
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Lipscomb
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|8
|.556
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Stetson
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|5
|.545
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|8
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Bellarmine at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, ppd.
Bluefield State at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.
Bellarmine at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, ppd.
Liberty at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|8
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Oklahoma
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|4
|.733
|Kansas
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|5
|.688
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas Tech
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|TCU
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|6
|.600
|Kansas St.
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|12
|.294
|Iowa St.
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Kansas 59, TCU 51
Texas A&M at Kansas St., Noon
Alabama at Oklahoma, Noon
Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.
TCU at Missouri, 2 p.m.
Florida at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Kansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Creighton
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|4
|.750
|UConn
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|Providence
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|St. John’s
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Marquette
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Butler
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|8
|.385
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|DePaul
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|6
|.333
___
Villanova at UConn, ppd.
Providence at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.
Xavier at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, 8 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette, 3:30 p.m.
UConn at St. John’s, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Sacramento St.
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|7
|.533
|Weber St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|4
|.667
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Colorado
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|N. Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|9
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
___
Weber St. 81, Idaho 56
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 2:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|0
|1.000
|16
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|10
|2
|.833
|11
|7
|.611
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|5
|.615
|9
|9
|.500
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Campbell
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|11
|.214
|Longwood
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|13
|.278
|Presbyterian
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|8
|.333
|High Point
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|10
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
Winthrop 84, UNC-Asheville 80
High Point at Hampton, ppd.
Longwood at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
High Point at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, ppd.
High Point at Hampton, ppd.
Longwood at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.
High Point at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, 5:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Iowa
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Wisconsin
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Illinois
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Ohio St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|4
|.765
|Purdue
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Rutgers
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|6
|.600
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|5
|.688
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|7
|.563
|Maryland
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|8
|.529
|Northwestern
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|8
|.429
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|5
|.615
|Penn St.
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|7
|.417
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Rutgers 67, Michigan St. 37
Iowa at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, ppd.
Penn St. at Nebraska, ppd.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|5
|.444
|Hawaii
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|UC San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 11 p.m.
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
