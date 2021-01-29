On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
Stony Brook 5 3 .625 7 7 .500
Hartford 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
New Hampshire 6 4 .600 7 6 .538
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
Albany (NY) 4 4 .500 4 6 .400
NJIT 4 6 .400 5 7 .417
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 1 9 .100 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

UMBC at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 9 1 .900 14 1 .933
Wichita St. 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
SMU 5 3 .625 9 3 .750
Memphis 5 3 .625 9 6 .600
Tulsa 5 4 .556 8 6 .571
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Temple 3 4 .429 4 4 .500
UCF 2 5 .286 4 6 .400
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 7 .300
East Carolina 1 5 .167 7 5 .583
Tulane 1 5 .167 6 5 .545

___

Thursday’s Games

SMU 67, Memphis 65

Houston 83, Tulane 60

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at East Carolina, Noon

UCF at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at Temple, Noon

SMU at Houston, 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 6 1 .857 8 1 .889
Davidson 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
VCU 4 2 .667 11 4 .733
Richmond 4 2 .667 10 4 .714
UMass 4 2 .667 5 4 .556
Dayton 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Rhode Island 6 4 .600 9 8 .529
George Mason 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Duquesne 4 5 .444 5 6 .455
La Salle 4 5 .444 7 9 .438
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
Fordham 1 8 .111 1 8 .111
Saint Louis 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
Saint Joseph’s 0 8 .000 1 13 .071

___

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis at Richmond, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at VCU, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Davidson, ppd.

UMass at George Mason, ppd.

Fordham at George Washington, ppd.

George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Dayton, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fordham at VCU, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 7 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Florida St. 6 1 .857 10 2 .833
Virginia Tech 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
North Carolina 6 3 .667 11 5 .688
Louisville 5 3 .625 10 4 .714
Pittsburgh 4 3 .571 8 4 .667
Duke 4 3 .571 6 5 .545
Clemson 4 4 .500 10 4 .714
Georgia Tech 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Syracuse 3 4 .429 9 5 .643
NC State 3 4 .429 7 5 .583
Notre Dame 2 6 .250 5 9 .357
Miami 2 8 .200 6 9 .400
Boston College 1 6 .143 3 10 .231
Wake Forest 1 7 .125 4 7 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Duke, Noon

Boston College at Louisville, ppd.

Miami at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NC State at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Alabama 5 1 .833 9 3 .750
Liberty 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Bellarmine 4 2 .667 7 5 .583
North Florida 4 2 .667 6 10 .375
Lipscomb 5 3 .625 10 8 .556
Jacksonville 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Stetson 2 4 .333 4 8 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 1 3 .250 6 5 .545
Kennesaw St. 0 8 .000 3 13 .188

___

Friday’s Games

Bellarmine at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Bluefield State at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.

Bellarmine at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, ppd.

Liberty at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 8 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Texas 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Oklahoma 6 3 .667 10 4 .714
West Virginia 4 3 .571 11 4 .733
Kansas 5 4 .556 11 5 .688
Oklahoma St. 4 4 .500 10 4 .714
Texas Tech 4 4 .500 11 5 .688
TCU 2 5 .286 9 6 .600
Kansas St. 1 8 .111 5 12 .294
Iowa St. 0 6 .000 2 8 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 59, TCU 51

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at Kansas St., Noon

Alabama at Oklahoma, Noon

Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.

TCU at Missouri, 2 p.m.

Florida at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Kansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 5 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Creighton 8 3 .727 12 4 .750
UConn 5 3 .625 8 3 .727
Seton Hall 6 4 .600 9 7 .563
Xavier 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
Providence 5 5 .500 9 7 .563
St. John’s 4 6 .400 10 7 .588
Marquette 4 6 .400 8 8 .500
Butler 4 6 .400 5 8 .385
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 8 .273
DePaul 1 6 .143 3 6 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Villanova at UConn, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.

Xavier at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at Marquette, 3:30 p.m.

UConn at St. John’s, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 6 0 1.000 9 3 .750
S. Utah 6 2 .750 11 3 .786
Sacramento St. 4 2 .667 6 3 .667
Idaho St. 5 3 .625 8 7 .533
Weber St. 3 2 .600 8 4 .667
E. Washington 3 2 .600 4 6 .400
N. Colorado 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Montana 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
N. Arizona 3 6 .333 4 11 .267
Portland St. 2 4 .333 4 8 .333
Idaho 0 9 .000 0 12 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. 81, Idaho 56

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 2:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
Radford 10 2 .833 11 7 .611
UNC-Asheville 8 5 .615 9 9 .500
Hampton 6 4 .600 7 8 .467
Gardner-Webb 5 5 .500 6 9 .400
Campbell 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
SC-Upstate 3 5 .375 3 11 .214
Longwood 4 8 .333 5 13 .278
Presbyterian 2 6 .250 4 8 .333
High Point 2 6 .250 4 9 .308
Charleston Southern 0 10 .000 1 13 .071

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 84, UNC-Asheville 80

Friday’s Games

High Point at Hampton, ppd.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Hampton, ppd.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.

High Point at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, ppd.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 8 1 .889 13 1 .929
Iowa 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Wisconsin 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Illinois 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Ohio St. 7 4 .636 13 4 .765
Purdue 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Rutgers 5 6 .455 9 6 .600
Minnesota 4 5 .444 11 5 .688
Indiana 4 5 .444 9 7 .563
Maryland 3 7 .300 9 8 .529
Northwestern 3 7 .300 6 8 .429
Michigan St. 2 5 .286 8 5 .615
Penn St. 2 6 .250 5 7 .417
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Rutgers 67, Michigan St. 37

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Michigan, ppd.

Penn St. at Nebraska, ppd.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 4 0 1.000 8 4 .667
UC Santa Barbara 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
CS Bakersfield 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 5 .375
UC Davis 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 5 .375 4 5 .444
Hawaii 2 4 .333 4 4 .500
CS Northridge 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
UC San Diego 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 6 .000 2 10 .167

___

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

