All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|3
|.800
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|3
|.813
|Colorado
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Stanford
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Oregon St.
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Utah
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Arizona St.
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|8
|.385
|Washington St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|7
|.563
|Washington
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|11
|.214
|California
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|11
|.389
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah at Colorado, 2:30 p.m.
California at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, ppd.
Oregon St. at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington St. at Washington, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oregon at UCLA, ppd.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|2
|.833
|Colgate
|5
|1
|.833
|5
|1
|.833
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, Noon
Lafayette at American U., 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, ppd.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, ppd.
Colgate at Army, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Navy at Loyola (Md.), Noon
Colgate at Army, ppd.
Lehigh at Bucknell, ppd.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
American U. at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston U., ppd.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|9
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|LSU
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Florida
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|3
|.786
|Missouri
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|3
|.769
|Arkansas
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|4
|.765
|Kentucky
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Auburn
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|7
|.588
|Mississippi St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|8
|.529
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|5
|.444
|Mississippi
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Georgia
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M at Kansas St., Noon
Alabama at Oklahoma, Noon
Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.
TCU at Missouri, 2 p.m.
Florida at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Iowa St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Kansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|5
|.643
|UNC-Greensboro
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Wofford
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Furman
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|VMI
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Mercer
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|5
|.667
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|5
|.706
|The Citadel
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|W. Carolina
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford at W. Carolina, ppd.
Furman at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, ppd.
Chattanooga at Furman, ppd.
The Citadel at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Wofford, 4 p.m.
VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
The Citadel at W. Carolina, Noon
Samford at ETSU, ppd.
ETSU at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Nicholls
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|3
|.813
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|3
|.750
|Incarnate Word
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Louisiana
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|11
|.313
|New Orleans
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|11
|.267
|Northwestern St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|14
|.222
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Houston Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Lamar
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|11
|.214
|McNeese St.
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|4
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|6
|.333
|Southern U.
|3
|2
|.600
|3
|6
|.333
|Grambling St.
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama St.
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|5
|.286
|MVSU
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
MVSU at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|7
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|1
|.889
|10
|7
|.588
|Oral Roberts
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|North Dakota
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|13
|.278
|UMKC
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|10
|.375
|W. Illinois
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
|Denver
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Friday’s Games
South Dakota 91, Nebraska-Omaha 59
N. Dakota St. 71, UMKC 67
North Dakota 83, W. Illinois 81
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Texas State
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|5
|.688
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|UALR
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia Southern
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|8
|.556
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|9
|.471
|Arkansas St.
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|8
|.429
|Georgia St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|8
|.529
|Troy
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|9
|.438
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|12
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 62, Texas State 60
Troy 71, Appalachian St. 62
UALR 66, Louisiana-Monroe 62
Coastal Carolina 79, Georgia Southern 62
South Alabama at Georgia St., ppd.
Arkansas St. 83, Texas-Arlington 75, OT
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., ppd.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|Pepperdine
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|7
|.500
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Pacific
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Saturday’s Games
Santa Clara at Portland, ppd.
Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 5 p.m.
San Francisco at BYU, ppd.
Pacific at BYU, 6 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pacific, ppd.
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Utah Valley
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|California Baptist
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|4
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Dixie St.
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tarleton St.
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Utah Valley 73, Tarleton St. 60
California Baptist 89, Dixie St. 74
Grand Canyon 70, New Mexico St. 62
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Dixie St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
