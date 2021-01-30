Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 7 2 .778 13 3 .813
Colorado 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Stanford 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Arizona 6 4 .600 12 4 .750
Oregon St. 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Utah 3 6 .333 6 7 .462
Arizona St. 2 5 .286 5 8 .385
Washington St. 2 7 .222 9 7 .563
Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214
California 2 9 .182 7 11 .389

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

California at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Southern Cal, ppd.

Oregon St. at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oregon at UCLA, ppd.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 7 1 .875 10 2 .833
Colgate 5 1 .833 5 1 .833
Army 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Lafayette 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Lehigh 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Bucknell 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Holy Cross 2 6 .250 2 6 .250
Loyola (Md.) 0 4 .000 0 4 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, Noon

Lafayette at American U., 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, ppd.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, ppd.

Colgate at Army, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Navy at Loyola (Md.), Noon

Colgate at Army, ppd.

Lehigh at Bucknell, ppd.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

American U. at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., ppd.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 9 0 1.000 14 3 .824
LSU 6 3 .667 11 4 .733
Florida 6 3 .667 9 4 .692
Tennessee 5 3 .625 11 3 .786
Missouri 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Arkansas 5 4 .556 13 4 .765
Kentucky 4 4 .500 5 10 .333
Auburn 4 5 .444 10 7 .588
Mississippi St. 4 5 .444 9 8 .529
South Carolina 2 3 .400 4 5 .444
Mississippi 3 5 .375 8 7 .533
Georgia 2 6 .250 9 6 .600
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 7 7 .500
Vanderbilt 0 6 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at Kansas St., Noon

Alabama at Oklahoma, Noon

Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.

TCU at Missouri, 2 p.m.

Florida at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Iowa St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Kansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 5 1 .833 9 5 .643
UNC-Greensboro 6 2 .750 11 5 .688
Wofford 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
Furman 4 2 .667 10 5 .667
VMI 4 4 .500 9 8 .529
Mercer 3 4 .429 10 5 .667
Chattanooga 3 5 .375 12 5 .706
The Citadel 2 4 .333 9 4 .692
Samford 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
W. Carolina 0 6 .000 7 8 .467

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at W. Carolina, ppd.

Furman at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, ppd.

Chattanooga at Furman, ppd.

The Citadel at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Wofford, 4 p.m.

VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

The Citadel at W. Carolina, Noon

Samford at ETSU, ppd.

ETSU at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 7 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Nicholls 7 1 .875 10 5 .667
Abilene Christian 5 1 .833 13 3 .813
Stephen F. Austin 5 1 .833 9 3 .750
Incarnate Word 3 3 .500 6 7 .462
SE Louisiana 3 4 .429 5 11 .313
New Orleans 3 4 .429 4 11 .267
Northwestern St. 3 4 .429 4 14 .222
Cent. Arkansas 2 5 .286 3 12 .200
Houston Baptist 2 5 .286 3 12 .200
Lamar 1 4 .200 3 11 .214
McNeese St. 1 6 .143 7 9 .438
Texas A&M-CC 0 4 .000 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 4 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Alabama A&M 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Jackson St. 2 0 1.000 2 5 .286
Alcorn St. 3 1 .750 3 6 .333
Southern U. 3 2 .600 3 6 .333
Grambling St. 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 4 .333 3 12 .200
Texas Southern 1 2 .333 3 7 .300
Alabama St. 2 5 .286 2 5 .286
MVSU 0 5 .000 0 13 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

MVSU at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 7 0 1.000 9 6 .600
S. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
N. Dakota St. 8 1 .889 10 7 .588
Oral Roberts 6 2 .750 9 7 .563
North Dakota 4 5 .444 5 13 .278
UMKC 2 5 .286 6 10 .375
W. Illinois 0 7 .000 2 12 .143
Nebraska-Omaha 0 5 .000 2 13 .133
Denver 0 6 .000 1 12 .077

___

Friday’s Games

South Dakota 91, Nebraska-Omaha 59

N. Dakota St. 71, UMKC 67

North Dakota 83, W. Illinois 81

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Texas State 5 2 .714 11 5 .688
Louisiana-Lafayette 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Appalachian St. 6 3 .667 12 6 .667
UALR 5 4 .556 9 7 .563
Georgia Southern 4 5 .444 10 8 .556
Texas-Arlington 4 5 .444 8 9 .471
Arkansas St. 3 4 .429 6 8 .429
Georgia St. 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
South Alabama 3 5 .375 9 8 .529
Troy 2 5 .286 7 9 .438
Louisiana-Monroe 2 7 .222 4 12 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 62, Texas State 60

Troy 71, Appalachian St. 62

UALR 66, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Coastal Carolina 79, Georgia Southern 62

South Alabama at Georgia St., ppd.

Arkansas St. 83, Texas-Arlington 75, OT

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia St., ppd.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 7 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
BYU 4 2 .667 13 4 .765
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
Pepperdine 3 2 .600 7 7 .500
San Francisco 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Loyola Marymount 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
Pacific 2 2 .500 5 3 .625
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
San Diego 1 4 .200 2 7 .222
Portland 0 7 .000 6 10 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Santa Clara at Portland, ppd.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, ppd.

Pacific at BYU, 6 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pacific, ppd.

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 5 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Utah Valley 4 0 1.000 6 6 .500
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
California Baptist 3 2 .600 8 4 .667
New Mexico St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Dixie St. 0 5 .000 4 8 .333
Tarleton St. 0 5 .000 3 8 .273
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Utah Valley 73, Tarleton St. 60

California Baptist 89, Dixie St. 74

Grand Canyon 70, New Mexico St. 62

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Dixie St. at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

