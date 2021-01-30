Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
James Madison 3 1 .750 8 5 .615
Hofstra 5 3 .625 9 6 .600
Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Delaware 3 4 .429 5 7 .417
Drexel 2 3 .400 7 5 .583
William & Mary 2 4 .333 4 7 .364
Towson 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
UNC-Wilmington 1 3 .250 7 6 .538
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Drexel, ppd.

William & Mary at Towson, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Drexel, ppd.

William & Mary at Towson, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, ppd.

Drexel at James Madison, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 6 1 .857 13 2 .867
North Texas 4 1 .800 8 5 .615
W. Kentucky 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
Louisiana Tech 6 3 .667 13 5 .722
Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Charlotte 4 3 .571 8 7 .533
Marshall 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
FAU 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Rice 4 5 .444 10 7 .588
UTSA 4 5 .444 8 8 .500
UTEP 3 6 .333 7 8 .467
Southern Miss. 3 6 .333 7 9 .438
FIU 2 7 .222 8 9 .471
Middle Tennessee 1 6 .143 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

North Texas 79, Rice 74

Charlotte 63, FIU 55, OT

FAU at Marshall, ppd.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, ppd.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, ppd.

UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 2 p.m.

Rice at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida Memorial at FIU, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 11 2 .846 11 5 .688
Wright St. 10 3 .769 12 4 .750
Ill.-Chicago 5 4 .556 8 6 .571
N. Kentucky 6 5 .545 8 8 .500
Oakland 7 6 .538 7 13 .350
Milwaukee 5 5 .500 6 6 .500
Detroit 4 5 .444 5 8 .385
Fort Wayne 5 8 .385 6 8 .429
Green Bay 5 8 .385 5 12 .294
IUPUI 3 6 .333 4 6 .400
Youngstown St. 4 9 .308 8 9 .471
Robert Morris 2 6 .250 3 8 .273

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 78, Youngstown St. 75

IUPUI 73, Milwaukee 68

N. Kentucky 72, Ill.-Chicago 68

Cleveland St. 74, Green Bay 68

Oakland 81, Fort Wayne 66

Wright St. 79, Robert Morris 70

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at IUPUI, 3 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright St., 5 p.m.

Detroit at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 8 3 .727 8 4 .667
St. Peter’s 5 4 .556 8 6 .571
Marist 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Manhattan 4 5 .444 5 5 .500
Niagara 5 8 .385 6 9 .400
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267
Quinnipiac 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) 77, Niagara 67

St. Peter’s 59, Manhattan 55

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 4 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 9 1 .900 14 4 .778
Akron 7 2 .778 9 3 .750
Kent St. 5 3 .625 8 4 .667
Bowling Green 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Ohio 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Miami (Ohio) 4 3 .571 7 5 .583
Buffalo 4 4 .500 6 6 .500
Ball St. 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Cent. Michigan 2 6 .250 6 9 .400
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167
W. Michigan 1 6 .143 2 10 .167
E. Michigan 1 7 .125 4 8 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Ohio 76, Buffalo 75

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at Akron, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 4 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Florida A&M 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Coppin St. 5 1 .833 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 3 2 .600 8 4 .667
Norfolk St. 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
NC Central 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 5 .000 0 10 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 3 .000 0 13 .000

___

Friday’s Games

NC Central 94, Carver 61

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 6 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 8 1 .889 13 3 .813
Missouri St. 5 3 .625 9 3 .750
Indiana St. 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Evansville 4 4 .500 6 8 .429
Valparaiso 3 3 .500 6 9 .400
Bradley 3 5 .375 9 8 .529
N. Iowa 2 6 .250 4 10 .286
Illinois St. 2 7 .222 5 10 .333
S. Illinois 1 5 .167 7 5 .583

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Bradley at Indiana St., 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bradley at Indiana St., 5 p.m.

Illinois St. at Drake, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 10 1 .909 14 2 .875
Utah St. 10 2 .833 13 5 .722
Colorado St. 9 3 .750 12 4 .750
San Diego St. 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Nevada 5 5 .500 10 7 .588
UNLV 3 3 .500 6 7 .462
Wyoming 4 5 .444 10 6 .625
Fresno St. 4 6 .400 6 6 .500
Air Force 2 9 .182 4 11 .267
San Jose St. 2 9 .182 4 11 .267
New Mexico 1 10 .091 5 10 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 85, Colorado St. 77

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UNLV at Nevada, 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
LIU 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
Mount St. Mary’s 4 3 .571 5 6 .455
Sacred Heart 5 4 .556 5 5 .500
Merrimack 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 6 .333 4 9 .308
CCSU 3 6 .333 3 9 .250
Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 4 .333 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 11 0 1.000 17 1 .944
E. Kentucky 7 1 .875 13 2 .867
Morehead St. 9 2 .818 12 6 .667
Jacksonville St. 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
SIU-Edwardsville 3 2 .600 5 6 .455
Austin Peay 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Murray St. 4 5 .444 7 7 .500
SE Missouri 3 6 .333 5 10 .333
UT Martin 3 7 .300 5 9 .357
E. Illinois 2 8 .200 5 12 .294
Tennessee Tech 2 8 .200 2 15 .118
Tennessee St. 2 9 .182 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

