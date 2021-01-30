Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|7
|.500
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|6
|.538
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|NJIT
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|7
|.417
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|12
|.077
___
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), ppd.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
UMBC at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), ppd.
UMBC at NJIT, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|1
|.933
|Wichita St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|SMU
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|3
|.750
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|6
|.600
|Tulsa
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|6
|.571
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Temple
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|4
|.500
|UCF
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|6
|.400
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
|East Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|5
|.583
|Tulane
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|5
|.545
___
Tulsa at East Carolina, Noon
UCF at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, ppd.
Tulane at Temple, Noon
SMU at Houston, 1 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|1
|.857
|8
|1
|.889
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Richmond
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|UMass
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|4
|.556
|Dayton
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Rhode Island
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|8
|.529
|George Mason
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Duquesne
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|6
|.455
|La Salle
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|9
|.438
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|Fordham
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|8
|.111
|Saint Louis
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
Saint Louis at Richmond, ppd.
La Salle at VCU, 1 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Davidson, ppd.
UMass at George Mason, ppd.
Fordham at George Washington, ppd.
George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Dayton, 4 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Fordham at VCU, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|7
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Florida St.
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|2
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Louisville
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|4
|.714
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|4
|.667
|Duke
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|5
|.545
|Clemson
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|5
|.643
|NC State
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|5
|.583
|Notre Dame
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|9
|.357
|Miami
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
|Boston College
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
|Wake Forest
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|7
|.364
___
Clemson at Duke, Noon
Boston College at Louisville, ppd.
Miami at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
NC State at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|3
|.769
|Liberty
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|Bellarmine
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|5
|.615
|Lipscomb
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|8
|.556
|North Florida
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|11
|.353
|Jacksonville
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|5
|.583
|Stetson
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|9
|.308
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|9
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
___
Bellarmine 84, Kennesaw St. 67
Florida Gulf Coast 64, Stetson 63
Liberty 59, Jacksonville 54
North Alabama 82, North Florida 78
Lipscomb at Stetson, ppd.
Bluefield State at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.
Bellarmine at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, ppd.
Liberty at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Carver at Stetson, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|8
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Oklahoma
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|4
|.733
|Kansas
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|5
|.688
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas Tech
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|TCU
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|6
|.600
|Kansas St.
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|12
|.294
|Iowa St.
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Texas A&M at Kansas St., Noon
Alabama at Oklahoma, Noon
Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.
TCU at Missouri, 2 p.m.
Florida at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Kansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Creighton
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|4
|.750
|UConn
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|Providence
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|St. John’s
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Marquette
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Butler
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|8
|.385
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|DePaul
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|6
|.333
___
Providence at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m.
Xavier at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, 8 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette, 3:30 p.m.
UConn at St. John’s, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Sacramento St.
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|7
|.533
|Weber St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|4
|.667
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|N. Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Montana
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|9
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
___
N. Arizona 68, N. Colorado 64
Weber St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 2:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 2:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|1
|.929
|16
|1
|.941
|Radford
|10
|2
|.833
|11
|7
|.611
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Campbell
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|9
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|10
|.375
|Longwood
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|13
|.316
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|11
|.214
|High Point
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Presbyterian
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|11
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
High Point at Hampton, ppd.
Longwood 49, Presbyterian 45
Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.
UNC-Asheville 57, Winthrop 55
High Point 59, Gardner-Webb 55
Campbell 59, Charleston Southern 58
SC-Upstate at Campbell, ppd.
High Point at Hampton, ppd.
Longwood at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.
High Point at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, 5:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Wisconsin
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Illinois
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|5
|.688
|Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Ohio St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|4
|.765
|Purdue
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Rutgers
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|6
|.600
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|5
|.688
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|7
|.563
|Maryland
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|8
|.529
|Northwestern
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|8
|.429
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|5
|.615
|Penn St.
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|7
|.417
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Illinois 80, Iowa 75
Indiana at Michigan, ppd.
Penn St. at Nebraska, ppd.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UC Santa Barbara
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|3
|.786
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|5
|.500
|UC Davis
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Hawaii
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|5
|.444
|UC San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|4
|.429
|CS Northridge
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
___
Cal Poly 76, CS Northridge 70
UC Santa Barbara 72, UC Davis 51
Cal St.-Fullerton 90, CS Bakersfield 84
UC Irvine 53, Hawaii 51
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments