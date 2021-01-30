Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
Stony Brook 5 3 .625 7 7 .500
Hartford 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
New Hampshire 6 4 .600 7 6 .538
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
Albany (NY) 4 4 .500 4 6 .400
NJIT 4 6 .400 5 7 .417
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 1 9 .100 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), ppd.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

UMBC at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), ppd.

Monday’s Games

UMBC at NJIT, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 9 1 .900 14 1 .933
Wichita St. 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
SMU 5 3 .625 9 3 .750
Memphis 5 3 .625 9 6 .600
Tulsa 5 4 .556 8 6 .571
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Temple 3 4 .429 4 4 .500
UCF 2 5 .286 4 6 .400
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 7 .300
East Carolina 1 5 .167 7 5 .583
Tulane 1 5 .167 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at East Carolina, Noon

UCF at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at Temple, Noon

SMU at Houston, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 6 1 .857 8 1 .889
Davidson 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
VCU 4 2 .667 11 4 .733
Richmond 4 2 .667 10 4 .714
UMass 4 2 .667 5 4 .556
Dayton 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Rhode Island 6 4 .600 9 8 .529
George Mason 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Duquesne 4 5 .444 5 6 .455
La Salle 4 5 .444 7 9 .438
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
Fordham 1 8 .111 1 8 .111
Saint Louis 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
Saint Joseph’s 0 8 .000 1 13 .071

___

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis at Richmond, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at VCU, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Davidson, ppd.

UMass at George Mason, ppd.

Fordham at George Washington, ppd.

George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Dayton, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fordham at VCU, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 7 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Florida St. 6 1 .857 10 2 .833
Virginia Tech 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
North Carolina 6 3 .667 11 5 .688
Louisville 5 3 .625 10 4 .714
Pittsburgh 4 3 .571 8 4 .667
Duke 4 3 .571 6 5 .545
Clemson 4 4 .500 10 4 .714
Georgia Tech 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Syracuse 3 4 .429 9 5 .643
NC State 3 4 .429 7 5 .583
Notre Dame 2 6 .250 5 9 .357
Miami 2 8 .200 6 9 .400
Boston College 1 6 .143 3 10 .231
Wake Forest 1 7 .125 4 7 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Duke, Noon

Boston College at Louisville, ppd.

Miami at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NC State at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Alabama 6 1 .857 10 3 .769
Liberty 5 2 .714 13 5 .722
Bellarmine 5 2 .714 8 5 .615
Lipscomb 5 3 .625 10 8 .556
North Florida 4 3 .571 6 11 .353
Jacksonville 3 4 .429 9 8 .529
Florida Gulf Coast 2 3 .400 7 5 .583
Stetson 2 5 .286 4 9 .308
Kennesaw St. 0 9 .000 3 14 .176

___

Friday’s Games

Bellarmine 84, Kennesaw St. 67

Florida Gulf Coast 64, Stetson 63

Liberty 59, Jacksonville 54

North Alabama 82, North Florida 78

Lipscomb at Stetson, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Bluefield State at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.

Bellarmine at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, ppd.

Liberty at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Carver at Stetson, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 8 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Texas 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Oklahoma 6 3 .667 10 4 .714
West Virginia 4 3 .571 11 4 .733
Kansas 5 4 .556 11 5 .688
Oklahoma St. 4 4 .500 10 4 .714
Texas Tech 4 4 .500 11 5 .688
TCU 2 5 .286 9 6 .600
Kansas St. 1 8 .111 5 12 .294
Iowa St. 0 6 .000 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at Kansas St., Noon

Alabama at Oklahoma, Noon

Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.

TCU at Missouri, 2 p.m.

Florida at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Kansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 5 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Creighton 8 3 .727 12 4 .750
UConn 5 3 .625 8 3 .727
Seton Hall 6 4 .600 9 7 .563
Xavier 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
Providence 5 5 .500 9 7 .563
St. John’s 4 6 .400 10 7 .588
Marquette 4 6 .400 8 8 .500
Butler 4 6 .400 5 8 .385
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 8 .273
DePaul 1 6 .143 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m.

Xavier at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at Marquette, 3:30 p.m.

UConn at St. John’s, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 6 0 1.000 9 3 .750
S. Utah 6 2 .750 11 3 .786
Sacramento St. 4 2 .667 6 3 .667
Idaho St. 5 3 .625 8 7 .533
Weber St. 3 2 .600 8 4 .667
E. Washington 3 2 .600 4 6 .400
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
N. Arizona 4 6 .400 5 11 .313
Montana 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
Portland St. 2 4 .333 4 8 .333
Idaho 0 9 .000 0 12 .000

___

Friday’s Games

N. Arizona 68, N. Colorado 64

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 2:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 1 .929 16 1 .941
Radford 10 2 .833 11 7 .611
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Hampton 6 4 .600 7 8 .467
Campbell 5 6 .455 9 9 .500
Gardner-Webb 5 6 .455 6 10 .375
Longwood 5 8 .385 6 13 .316
SC-Upstate 3 5 .375 3 11 .214
High Point 3 6 .333 5 9 .357
Presbyterian 2 7 .222 4 9 .308
Charleston Southern 0 11 .000 1 14 .067

___

Friday’s Games

High Point at Hampton, ppd.

Longwood 49, Presbyterian 45

Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.

UNC-Asheville 57, Winthrop 55

High Point 59, Gardner-Webb 55

Campbell 59, Charleston Southern 58

SC-Upstate at Campbell, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Hampton, ppd.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford, ppd.

High Point at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, ppd.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 8 1 .889 13 1 .929
Wisconsin 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Illinois 7 3 .700 11 5 .688
Iowa 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Ohio St. 7 4 .636 13 4 .765
Purdue 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Rutgers 5 6 .455 9 6 .600
Minnesota 4 5 .444 11 5 .688
Indiana 4 5 .444 9 7 .563
Maryland 3 7 .300 9 8 .529
Northwestern 3 7 .300 6 8 .429
Michigan St. 2 5 .286 8 5 .615
Penn St. 2 6 .250 5 7 .417
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Illinois 80, Iowa 75

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Michigan, ppd.

Penn St. at Nebraska, ppd.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 5 0 1.000 9 4 .692
UC Santa Barbara 7 2 .778 11 3 .786
CS Bakersfield 6 3 .667 10 6 .625
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 5 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 5 .444 5 5 .500
UC Davis 1 2 .333 3 4 .429
Hawaii 2 5 .286 4 5 .444
UC San Diego 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
CS Northridge 1 4 .200 5 7 .417
Cal Poly 1 6 .143 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly 76, CS Northridge 70

UC Santa Barbara 72, UC Davis 51

Cal St.-Fullerton 90, CS Bakersfield 84

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine 53, Hawaii 51

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

