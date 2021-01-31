On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Southern Cal 7 2 .778 13 3 .813
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Arizona 7 4 .636 13 4 .765
Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Stanford 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 8 7 .533
Utah 4 6 .400 7 7 .500
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 7 .588
Washington 2 8 .200 3 12 .200
California 2 10 .167 7 12 .368

___

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. 77, Washington 62

Monday’s Games

Oregon at UCLA, ppd.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Tuesday’s Games

Utah at Arizona St., ppd.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 8 1 .889 11 2 .846
Colgate 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Army 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Lafayette 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Lehigh 3 7 .300 3 7 .300
Holy Cross 2 8 .200 2 8 .200
Loyola (Md.) 0 5 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Navy at Loyola (Md.), ppd.

Bucknell 92, Lehigh 68

Colgate at Army, ppd.

Lehigh at Bucknell, ppd.

American U. at Lafayette, ppd.

        Read more Sports News news.

Holy Cross at Boston U., ppd.

Colgate 78, Holy Cross 60

Tuesday’s Games

Navy at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 9 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Florida 6 3 .667 10 4 .714
LSU 6 3 .667 11 5 .688
Tennessee 5 3 .625 12 3 .800
Missouri 4 3 .571 11 3 .786
Arkansas 5 4 .556 13 5 .722
Kentucky 4 4 .500 5 10 .333
Auburn 4 5 .444 10 8 .556
Mississippi St. 4 5 .444 10 8 .556
Georgia 3 6 .333 10 6 .625
Mississippi 3 6 .333 8 8 .500
South Carolina 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 1 6 .143 5 8 .385

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Kentucky at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 6 1 .857 10 5 .667
UNC-Greensboro 7 2 .778 12 5 .706
Wofford 7 2 .778 10 5 .667
Furman 5 2 .714 11 5 .688
VMI 4 5 .444 9 9 .500
Chattanooga 3 5 .375 12 5 .706
Mercer 3 5 .375 10 6 .625
The Citadel 2 5 .286 9 5 .643
Samford 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
W. Carolina 0 7 .000 7 9 .438

___

Monday’s Games

The Citadel at W. Carolina, Noon

Samford at ETSU, ppd.

ETSU at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Furman at Samford, ppd.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 7 1 .875 13 6 .684
Nicholls 7 1 .875 10 5 .667
Abilene Christian 6 1 .857 14 3 .824
Stephen F. Austin 6 1 .857 10 3 .769
SE Louisiana 4 4 .500 6 11 .353
Northwestern St. 4 4 .500 5 14 .263
Incarnate Word 3 4 .429 6 8 .429
New Orleans 3 5 .375 4 12 .250
Lamar 2 4 .333 4 11 .267
Houston Baptist 2 5 .286 3 12 .200
Cent. Arkansas 2 6 .250 3 13 .188
McNeese St. 1 7 .125 7 10 .412
Texas A&M-CC 0 4 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 78, Sam Houston St. 68

Monday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 5 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Jackson St. 3 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Southern U. 4 2 .667 4 6 .400
Alabama A&M 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
Alcorn St. 3 2 .600 3 7 .300
Grambling St. 4 3 .571 6 8 .429
Texas Southern 2 2 .500 4 7 .364
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 5 .286 3 13 .188
Alabama St. 2 6 .250 2 6 .250
MVSU 0 6 .000 0 14 .000

___

Monday’s Games

MVSU at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 8 0 1.000 10 6 .625
S. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
N. Dakota St. 8 2 .800 10 8 .556
Oral Roberts 6 2 .750 9 7 .563
North Dakota 4 6 .400 5 14 .263
UMKC 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
W. Illinois 1 7 .125 3 12 .200
Nebraska-Omaha 0 6 .000 2 14 .125
Denver 0 6 .000 1 12 .077

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Coastal Carolina 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Texas State 5 3 .625 11 6 .647
Appalachian St. 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
UALR 6 4 .600 10 7 .588
Georgia Southern 5 5 .500 11 8 .579
Texas-Arlington 5 5 .500 9 9 .500
Georgia St. 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
South Alabama 3 5 .375 9 8 .529
Troy 3 5 .375 8 9 .471
Arkansas St. 3 5 .375 6 9 .400
Louisiana-Monroe 2 8 .200 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday’s Games

Spring Hill at Troy, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 8 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
BYU 5 2 .714 14 4 .778
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
San Francisco 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Loyola Marymount 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
Pepperdine 3 3 .500 7 8 .467
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Pacific 2 3 .400 5 4 .556
San Diego 1 4 .200 2 7 .222
Portland 0 7 .000 6 10 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

BYU at San Diego, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 6 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Utah Valley 4 1 .800 6 7 .462
California Baptist 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
Dixie St. 1 5 .167 5 8 .385
Tarleton St. 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
New Mexico St. 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover