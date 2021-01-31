All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|3
|.813
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|3
|.813
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|4
|.765
|Colorado
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|5
|.722
|Stanford
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Oregon St.
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|7
|.533
|Utah
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Arizona St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|8
|.429
|Washington St.
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|7
|.588
|Washington
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|12
|.200
|California
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
___
Sunday’s Games
Washington St. 77, Washington 62
Monday’s Games
Oregon at UCLA, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Utah at Arizona St., ppd.
Southern Cal at Stanford, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|8
|1
|.889
|11
|2
|.846
|Colgate
|7
|1
|.875
|7
|1
|.875
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Navy at Loyola (Md.), ppd.
Bucknell 92, Lehigh 68
Colgate at Army, ppd.
Lehigh at Bucknell, ppd.
American U. at Lafayette, ppd.
Holy Cross at Boston U., ppd.
Colgate 78, Holy Cross 60
Tuesday’s Games
Navy at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|9
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Florida
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|LSU
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|3
|.800
|Missouri
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|3
|.786
|Arkansas
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|5
|.722
|Kentucky
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Auburn
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|8
|.556
|Mississippi St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgia
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Mississippi
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|South Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|8
|.385
___
Tuesday’s Games
Georgia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Kentucky at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|5
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|2
|.778
|12
|5
|.706
|Wofford
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|5
|.667
|Furman
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|5
|.688
|VMI
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|9
|.500
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|5
|.706
|Mercer
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|6
|.625
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|5
|.643
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|W. Carolina
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
Monday’s Games
The Citadel at W. Carolina, Noon
Samford at ETSU, ppd.
ETSU at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
ETSU at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Furman at Samford, ppd.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|6
|.684
|Nicholls
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|3
|.824
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|3
|.769
|SE Louisiana
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Northwestern St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|Incarnate Word
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|8
|.429
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|12
|.250
|Lamar
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Houston Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|McNeese St.
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|10
|.412
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Sunday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin 78, Sam Houston St. 68
Monday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|5
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Southern U.
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|6
|.400
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|1
|.800
|Alcorn St.
|3
|2
|.600
|3
|7
|.300
|Grambling St.
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|8
|.429
|Texas Southern
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|13
|.188
|Alabama St.
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|MVSU
|0
|6
|.000
|0
|14
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
MVSU at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|8
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|2
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Oral Roberts
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|North Dakota
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|14
|.263
|UMKC
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Illinois
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|12
|.200
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Denver
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Texas State
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|6
|.647
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|UALR
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Georgia Southern
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Georgia St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|8
|.529
|Troy
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Arkansas St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|9
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|13
|.235
___
Tuesday’s Games
Spring Hill at Troy, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|4
|.778
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Pepperdine
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Pacific
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|4
|.556
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Tuesday’s Games
BYU at San Diego, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah Valley
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|7
|.462
|California Baptist
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Dixie St.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|8
|.385
|Tarleton St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments