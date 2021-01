Blackhawks place Jonathan Toews on long-term injured reserve

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss at least 10 games and 24 days after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve Thursday because of an unspecified illness.

The 32-year-old Toews announced prior to the start of training camp last month he was experiencing symptoms that left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”

There has been no word from Toews or the team on the cause and there is no timetable for his return. The veteran center has asked for privacy while he focuses on his health.

Toews helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships from 2010 to 2015. He had 18 goals and 42 assists in 70 games last season and was one of the team’s best defensive forwards and face-off options.

“Everybody would be really happy to have him back,” forward Dominik Kubalik said. “But his health is the highest (priority). He just needs to focus on his health. Hopefully, he’s gonna be back as soon as possible.”

The team also announced Thursday defenseman Brent Seabrook has a lower back injury and moved forward Kirby Dach to long-term IR because of a wrist injury.

The 35-year-old Seabrook has not played since December 2019. He missed the playoffs after having two hip surgeries and a right shoulder operation, and has not been on the ice since camp opened.

“We’re hoping he’s gonna be on (the ice) soon,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “But at the same time, we’ve got to let it play out. He hasn’t skated at all for a while, so we’ll see.”

Dach could miss the entire season after having surgery on his right wrist. He was injured in December playing for Canada’s world junior team during an exhibition against Russia.

The Blackhawks opened the season with a 5-1 loss at defending champion Tampa Bay on Wednesday. They visit the Lightning again on Friday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.