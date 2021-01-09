On Air: Ask the CIO
Blue Jays sign RHP A.J. Cole to minor league deal

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 12:12 am
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander A.J. Cole to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Cole appeared in 24 games as a reliever for the Blue Jays in 2020, going 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA. The team non-tendered him Dec. 2 to open up roster spots but kept the door open for a possible return.

The 29-year-old Cole made his big league debut in 2015 with the Washington Nationals and has had stints with the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians prior to joining Toronto in 2020. He is 14-10 with a 4.65 ERA in 103 career games.

