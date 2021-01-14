Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Blues’ Blais suspended 2 games for illegal check to head

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 8:59 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for an illegal check to the head of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews.

Blais received a minor penalty for elbowing in first-period incident in the Blues’ 4-1 victory at Colorado on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.

The suspension will cost Blais $25,862. He had six goals and seven assists in 40 games last season.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|14 Getting Started: Health Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission