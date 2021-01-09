On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Boeheim scores 21; Syracuse holds off rival Georgetown 74-69

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:40 pm
1 min read
      

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 21 points and Syracuse held off rival Georgetown for a 74-69 victory on Saturday night.

The Orange (7-2) have won four of their last five and rebounded from a 63-60 loss at home against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Georgetown (3-8) has lost five straight.

Joe Girard had 18 points, a season-best eight assists, and two steals for Syracuse. Quincy Guerrier added 12 points and nine rebounds. Marek Dolezaj had 11 points and nine rebounds. Boeheim and Girard each had three of the Orange’s nine 3-pointers.

Jamorko Pickett scored 17 points and had nine rebounds for Georgetown. Jahvon Blair had 16 points and a career-high 10 assists. Donald Carey added 10 points.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Georgetown cut a 16-point deficit early in the second half to 68-65 on Jamari Sibley’s layup. But Alan Griffin answered with an alley-oop dunk and Girard hit a jumper near the top of the arc for a 72-65 lead with 1:15 remaining. The Hoyas committed four of their 12 turnovers in the last four minutes.

It was the 96th meeting in the series dating to 1930. The Orange lead 52-44 and avenged last season’s 89-79 loss at Georgetown.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: The Hoyas return to Big East play hosting DePaul on Wednesday.

Syracuse: The Orange play at North Carolina on Tuesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration