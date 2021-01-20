Boise St. 73, Fresno St. 51

FRESNO ST. (5-6)
Gray 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson 6-16 5-7 17, Ballard 2-5 0-0 5, Campbell 2-4 4-4 8, Hill 1-10 0-0 3, Harding 2-3 1-3 6, Colimerio 1-2 0-0 2, Gage 3-6 0-0 6, Meah 0-0 0-0 0, Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 10-14 51.
BOISE ST. (13-1)
Armus 4-9 1-1 9, Kigab 5-12 4-5 15, Alston 7-16 4-4 21, Dennis 1-4 2-2 4, Shaver 7-13 1-1 17, Doutrive 0-5 3-4 3, Akot 1-5 0-0 2, Rice 1-3 0-0 2, Milner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 15-17 73.
Halftime_Fresno St. 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 3-13 (Harding 1-1, Ballard 1-4, Hill 1-5, Campbell 0-1, Colimerio 0-1, Gage 0-1), Boise St. 6-25 (Alston 3-7, Shaver 2-5, Kigab 1-5, Armus 0-1, Dennis 0-1, Akot 0-2, Doutrive 0-2, Rice 0-2). Rebounds_Fresno St. 30 (Robinson 9), Boise St. 38 (Kigab 11). Assists_Fresno St. 6 (Hill 3), Boise St. 12 (Alston 4). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 16, Boise St. 14.
