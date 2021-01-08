Boise St. 80, Air Force 69

AIR FORCE (3-7)
Jackson 0-2 2-2 2, Joyce 7-11 0-0 17, McClintock 5-7 2-2 14, Van Soelen 1-5 1-1 3, Walker 8-14 3-4 23, Akaya 3-6 4-4 10, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-45 12-13 69.
BOISE ST. (10-1)
Armus 4-5 1-4 9, Kigab 11-20 1-2 25, Alston 5-9 6-6 19, Dennis 1-6 0-0 2, Shaver 5-8 3-5 14, Doutrive 2-4 0-0 4, Rice 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 31-59 11-17 80.
Halftime_Air Force 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Air Force 9-20 (Walker 4-6, Joyce 3-5, McClintock 2-3, Jackson 0-1, Van Soelen 0-2, Akaya 0-3), Boise St. 7-17 (Alston 3-6, Kigab 2-3, Rice 1-3, Shaver 1-4, Dennis 0-1). Fouled Out_Jackson, Armus. Rebounds_Air Force 19 (Joyce 5), Boise St. 29 (Kigab 11). Assists_Air Force 11 (Walker 4), Boise St. 13 (Kigab 5). Total Fouls_Air Force 18, Boise St. 18.
